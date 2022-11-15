ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hal Steinbrenner: Yankees will do 'everything' they can to re-sign Aaron Judge, would consider naming him captain

By Ryan Chichester
 4 days ago

The future of Aaron Judge is still the story of the Yankees’ offseason, with everyone wondering how much the Yanks will be willing to financially commit to the free agent and face of the franchise.

Hal Steinbrenner was unsurprisingly asked about Judge’s free agency during an interview with Meredith Marakovits of the YES Network on Monday night, and said New York will be all in on their record-setting superstar.

“I have made it clear to him that is our wish,” Steinbrenner said of wanting Judge back in pinstripes. “He means a lot to this organization...we’re going to do everything we can to make that happen.”

“If it doesn’t happen, we will move on the best we can. But there’s no doubt he means a lot to the organization and a lot to the fan base, and rightfully so.”

If Judge returns, could he become the next captain of the Yankees, the first since Derek Jeter?

“That is something we would consider,” Steinbrenner said.

Whether that would matter enough to Judge to factor in his decision remains to be seen, and how much the Yanks value Judge financially remains to be seen.

