There are hundreds of things to do when getting married, but one thing you do not want to forget is the marriage license. In the State of Missouri, you must have a marriage license in order for the state to legally see the couple as a married couple. Sometimes in getting married people forget the most important paper you have to have to get legally married in Missouri. Couples might be to focus on planning the wedding and forget the license.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO