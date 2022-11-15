ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Watch a Missouri Bowhunter Get THIS Close to a Curious Black Bear

Would I like to see a bear in the wild? Sure. Would I like to get as close as this Missouri bowhunter did to a curious black bear? Not a chance. This fun Missouri bowhunting moment was shared by the Hit the mark YouTube channel. Somehow I missed it when they first dropped it last September. Here's how they described this close encounter of the bear kind:
Midwest Trail Cam Shows Family of 5 Bears, 1 Tries to Eat It

It's one of the largest bear families I've seen in the Midwest. A trail cam video shows 5 black bears roaming the woods late at night while 1 of the cubs tried to eat the camera. Gage Outdoors recently shared this trail cam video on YouTube. They didn't disclose the...
Do You Need A Marriage License To Be Legally Married in Missouri?

There are hundreds of things to do when getting married, but one thing you do not want to forget is the marriage license. In the State of Missouri, you must have a marriage license in order for the state to legally see the couple as a married couple. Sometimes in getting married people forget the most important paper you have to have to get legally married in Missouri. Couples might be to focus on planning the wedding and forget the license.
Watch Whirl the Illinois Zoo Tiger Clean a Camera the Tiger Way

When you're a tiger, you do things different. A tiger in an Illinois zoo this week gave a clinic on how you clean cameras in the most tiger way possible. If you have never seen Whirl before, she's the resident Amur tiger at the Brookfield Zoo in Chicago, Illinois. She has quite a personality. Brookfield put a camera in her enclosure to see what would happen. Up-close-and-personal is what would happen. Watch.
Turtle Named Peanut Teaches Valuable Lessons to Several Guests

Meet Peanut! A female wild red-eared turtle who now lives at the Powder Valley Conservation Nature Center and teaches everyone about the importance of pollution and litter. I was shown this on the St. Louis Zoo's Facebook page of a turtle found with a plastic six-pack ring around her shell. As she grew more and more the trash grew around her. When she was found and brought to the zoo, experts remove the plastic and save Peanut's life. She now lives and teaches thousands of guests at the Powder Valley Conservation Nature Center in Kirkwood, Missouri.
Watch Illinois Amazon Guy Get Outsmarted by a Chicken Named Fancy

This is the favorite thing I've seen on the internet in weeks. It's the saga of one Amazon driver in Illinois who could not find a way to outsmart a chicken named Fancy. According to the video description, this fun chicken versus man moment happened last Friday in Minooka, Illinois. Here's the backstory of this riotous frolic:
