Missouri is Home to one of the Best Scuba Diving Sites in the US
Missouri isn't the place that comes to my mind when I think of going scuba diving. But, one big-time travel website claims that Missouri is home to one of the best scuba diving locations in the US, and it is a spot we have never even heard of before. Winter...
Watch a Missouri Bowhunter Get THIS Close to a Curious Black Bear
Would I like to see a bear in the wild? Sure. Would I like to get as close as this Missouri bowhunter did to a curious black bear? Not a chance. This fun Missouri bowhunting moment was shared by the Hit the mark YouTube channel. Somehow I missed it when they first dropped it last September. Here's how they described this close encounter of the bear kind:
See Inside a Missouri Tiny Van Home Featured on TV Show “Gutted”
Did you see the Missouri tiny van home that was on the reality TV show "Gutted"? It's now back in Missouri and you can see what it really looks like inside. The TV show "Gutted" debuted this year with the following trailer. Pay special attention to one of the vans as it's from Blue Springs, Missouri.
Where does Missouri land on the list of ‘Most Obese States’?
A new list has come out ranking the most overweight and obese states in America, and you may be shocked to see where the Show-Me State of Missouri lands on this list. Missouri is the 15th most overweight and obese state in the United States in 2023 according to a new ranking from Wallethub.com. On the site they say...
Missouri named a Top 5 State in the US for Turkey Hunting
If you are looking to go out and bag your own bird to put on the table for Thanksgiving next week, then Missouri is the state for you. Missouri was named one of the top 5 states for turkey hunting in the US, check out the details here... According to...
Midwest Trail Cam Shows Family of 5 Bears, 1 Tries to Eat It
It's one of the largest bear families I've seen in the Midwest. A trail cam video shows 5 black bears roaming the woods late at night while 1 of the cubs tried to eat the camera. Gage Outdoors recently shared this trail cam video on YouTube. They didn't disclose the...
Batman, The X-Men and The Walking Dead Banned by Missouri Schools
It's not easy being a superhero or undead these days. There are reports that among the newly-banned books in Missouri schools you'll find Batman, The X-Men and The Walking Dead. CBR reported that the Missouri law banning at least 297 books includes graphic novels featuring Batman, The X-Men and The...
Do You Need A Marriage License To Be Legally Married in Missouri?
There are hundreds of things to do when getting married, but one thing you do not want to forget is the marriage license. In the State of Missouri, you must have a marriage license in order for the state to legally see the couple as a married couple. Sometimes in getting married people forget the most important paper you have to have to get legally married in Missouri. Couples might be to focus on planning the wedding and forget the license.
2 Cases of Listeria in Illinois Linked to Deli Meats & Cheeses
There's a new advisory from the CDC about an outbreak of listeria in several states including Illinois connected to what they believe are deli meats and cheeses. The CDC issued a press release today which included the following bulletin:. Sixteen people infected with the outbreak strain of Listeria have been...
Did You Know There’s a Ladies-Only Off-Road Event in Missouri?
For some reason, off-road activities tend to be associated with dudes, but that's not the case at all. Did you know there's a ladies-only off-road event in Missouri and you won't find a guy there anywhere?. I am fairly certain this new video share is from the SMORR Women’s Wheeling...
This 10-Year-Old Missouri Girl a Hero for Delivering Mom’s Baby
When her mom suddenly went into an intense labor, a 10-year-old Missouri girl called 911. While she waited for paramedics to arrive, she miraculously successfully helped deliver her mother's baby. The other unique twist? Her name is Miracle. NBC News just shared the inspiring story of Miracle Moore from St....
Video Shows Low Levels Where Mississippi and Missouri Rivers Meet
The place where two mighty rivers meet doesn't look very mighty right now with the ongoing drought causing incredibly low water levels. New drone video shows exactly how low both rivers really are. Bowzer's Towboat Channel captured this video a few days ago near the Jones-Confluence Point State Park. That's...
Light Up [MARKET NAME] in 2022 — Show Us Your Brightest and Most Beautiful Holiday Displays
It's the most wonderful time of the year, and there's also no better time to show the world how much you love the holiday season. Let's light up our neighborhoods more than ever before. How?. Between now and December 16, we need you to share photos of your most creative,...
Yes, You Can Have a Pet Monkey in Missouri, But Not Illinois
It's a good habit to not immediately believe what you see on the internet. That's especially true if you're considering having a pet monkey. One site says that it's legal in Missouri, but I figured it was wrong. It turns out that I was the one who was wrong. I...
Team stuffing or mashed potatoes? Study shows states’ Thanksgiving preferences
When it comes to the top Thanksgiving side dish America is divided, a new study found.
Watch Whirl the Illinois Zoo Tiger Clean a Camera the Tiger Way
When you're a tiger, you do things different. A tiger in an Illinois zoo this week gave a clinic on how you clean cameras in the most tiger way possible. If you have never seen Whirl before, she's the resident Amur tiger at the Brookfield Zoo in Chicago, Illinois. She has quite a personality. Brookfield put a camera in her enclosure to see what would happen. Up-close-and-personal is what would happen. Watch.
Turtle Named Peanut Teaches Valuable Lessons to Several Guests
Meet Peanut! A female wild red-eared turtle who now lives at the Powder Valley Conservation Nature Center and teaches everyone about the importance of pollution and litter. I was shown this on the St. Louis Zoo's Facebook page of a turtle found with a plastic six-pack ring around her shell. As she grew more and more the trash grew around her. When she was found and brought to the zoo, experts remove the plastic and save Peanut's life. She now lives and teaches thousands of guests at the Powder Valley Conservation Nature Center in Kirkwood, Missouri.
Watch Midwest Donkey Named Leo Knock on the Door for Attention
Knock, knock. Who's there? It's Leo a Midwestern donkey who keeps knocking on his owner's door when he feels that he's not getting enough attention. This fun video was just shared out of Mounds, Oklahoma. It features a mini-donkey named Leo. His owner explained what happened in their video share:
Watch Illinois Amazon Guy Get Outsmarted by a Chicken Named Fancy
This is the favorite thing I've seen on the internet in weeks. It's the saga of one Amazon driver in Illinois who could not find a way to outsmart a chicken named Fancy. According to the video description, this fun chicken versus man moment happened last Friday in Minooka, Illinois. Here's the backstory of this riotous frolic:
