TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — John 3:16 Mission is far short of it's food goal to bring Thanksgiving meals and food boxes to those in need. So far, 2,400 turkeys have been donated, but 2,600 turkeys are still needed. The food supply drives so far have accumulated more than 19,000 pounds of food, but that is less than half of what is needed.

TULSA, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO