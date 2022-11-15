Read full article on original website
Tulsa mother-daughter duo adds extra sparkle to holidays with Christmas store
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa is getting some extra sparkle and shine for Christmas this year. "We're Tulsa's only Christmas store," said Jere and Amber Welch in unison, the mother and daughter pair behind Amber Marie and Company. This season the two businesswomen have done something they've never done before:...
Holiday Fun at the Rose District in Broken Arrow – Everything you need to know
Broken Arrow really steps up the Christmas fun in the Rose District every Holiday Season. We love visiting BA’s Main Street and seeing the fun events, restaurants and shops in the town. Everything you need to know about Broken Arrow Christmas events, activities and lights!. In this article we...
Watch Midwest Donkey Named Leo Knock on the Door for Attention
Knock, knock. Who's there? It's Leo a Midwestern donkey who keeps knocking on his owner's door when he feels that he's not getting enough attention. This fun video was just shared out of Mounds, Oklahoma. It features a mini-donkey named Leo. His owner explained what happened in their video share:
John 3:16 Mission far short of food drive goal; 2,600 additional turkeys needed
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — John 3:16 Mission is far short of it's food goal to bring Thanksgiving meals and food boxes to those in need. So far, 2,400 turkeys have been donated, but 2,600 turkeys are still needed. The food supply drives so far have accumulated more than 19,000 pounds of food, but that is less than half of what is needed.
Broken Arrow kicks-off Christmas with holiday event in the Rose District
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The City of Broken Arrow is kicking off Christmas with a tree lighting, live music and Santa Claus himself Thursday evening at the Rose District Plaza. Holiday lights will officially be turned on at 6:30 p.m., followed by live music from Grady Nichols, Santa Claus meet and greets, Grinch meet and greets, carolers, horse-drawn carriage rides and more.
Second floor of Tulsa Promenade Mall to become 'Christmas Wonderland'
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The second floor of the Tulsa Promenade Mall will be transformed into a "Christmas Wonderland" to celebrate the holiday season this December. The 100,000 square foot space will house different Christmas activities in each storefront. These stores were already empty, so no business will be affected.
Tulsa facility gives 105 free Thanksgiving meals to patients, families
TULSA, Okla. — With Thanksgiving coming up next week, and inflation still burdening families, many of them can’t afford the traditional holiday meal, especially if they’re also struggling with their health. Sheila Johnson says Tulsa’s Parkside Patient Assistance Program has helped her with her mental health recovery...
Meals on Wheels seeking 240 volunteers for Thanksgiving Day of Service
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Meals on Wheels of Metro Tulsa are looking for 240 volunteers to join the organization in delivery hot meals to homebound neighbors on Thanksgiving Day. The organization has 1,100 people relying on it for a hot, Thanksgiving meal. “Participating in our Thanksgiving Day of Service...
Weekend Forecast: Sunny, warming up
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Sunshine returns and temperatures begin to rebound after a cold Friday, which was also the coldest day since last winter. Expect northwest winds around 10 mph for Saturday and south winds around 10 mph for Sunday. Highs today should reach the middle 40s and highs...
Family of local veteran relieved his grave will not be exhumed
The National Cemetery Association considered exhuming his grave at Fort Gibson National Cemetery nearly a month after his burial.
Tulsa Christmas Parade unveils official poster, new route and balloon
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Christmas Parade unveiled it's official poster and new route map and balloon inspired by an iconic Tulsa landmark on Thursday. Organizers say along with a new Santa float, a new parade balloon of the Tulsa Golden Driller will also be featured. “Tulsa is...
City Church Grocery Giveaway on November 15
It is time once again for the monthly grocery giveaway by City Church of Bartlesville. The giveway will be on Tuesday, November 15 from 5:30 t0 6:30 pm. Locations are the City Church main campus at 4222 Rice Creek Road in Bartlesville and Tri County Tech Business Development Center at 1225 Virginia Short Street in Pawhuska.
Doctor On Call: Warning Signs For Pancreatic Cancer
November is Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month. We asked surgical oncologist, Dr. John Bergquist, with Utica Park Clinic to talk about some warning signs you should be on the lookout for, especially if you have a family history of the disease.
Light snow and record cold possible tomorrow
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A cold front will pass through Green Country tonight. Falling temperatures into the 20s and wind chills into the teens and lower 20s by Friday morning are expected. There is a chance for flurries or light snow across the area, too. Impacts will be minimal,...
Tulsa International Airport breaks out snow-removal equipment, prepares for winter months
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa International Airport is gearing up for the winter months. Today, crews brought out snow-removal equipment to go over winter weather protocols. The airport has three plow and broom combinations, worth approximately $3 million in total. Each piece of equipment is 22 feet long to...
Broken Arrow preschoolers collect over 1500 items to give to families in need
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — On Friday, the Primrose School of Broken Arrow will deliver over 1500 food items to BA Neighbors as part of its Caring & Giving Food Drive. As part of Caring & Giving, students participate in activities all month long designed to nurture traits like kindness and generosity and important skills in math, planning, and nutrition to prepare their donation.
Tulsa Fire Department remembers fallen captain at memorial service
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Today, the Tulsa Fire Department held a memorial service for their brother, Captain Josh Rutledge. Rutledge died in an unexpected accident on Nov. 11. They say it was a difficult day for all the people Rutledge impacted throughout his life. "We are all better for...
Humane Society of Tulsa providing free pet food, vaccines to community
TULSA, Okla. — The Humane Society is providing free pet vaccines and pet food to the Tulsa community on Saturday and Sunday. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days, the Humane Society will give away free food and treats to pet owners at their adoption center located at East 60th Street and South Sheridan Road in south Tulsa, and provide a free drive-thru vaccine clinic for dogs.
Grand Mental Health Addiction Recovery Center holds job fair
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Grand Mental Health Addiction Recovery Center is holding a job fair this week in an effort to fill about 50 open positions. The center is looking to hire all kinds of staff, from entry-level housekeeping or maintenance professionals to licensed counselors. The job fair...
