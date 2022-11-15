ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland Heights, OH

Severance Action Group presents vision to transform decaying Town Center in Cleveland Heights

By Thomas Jewell, special to cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 4 days ago
Cleveland.com

Berea ward boundaries apt to change after required council review

BEREA, Ohio -- The Berea charter requires a review for all city wards every 10 years -- and that time has come. At City Council’s Nov. 7 meeting, Council President Jim Maxwell announced the need to begin looking at each of Berea’s five wards to determine if the population totals have changed significantly in the past decade.
BEREA, OH
Cleveland.com

18 Jewish Difference Makers to be honored Dec. 8: Press Run

BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- Honoring Jewish Difference Makers: The 2022 Cleveland Jewish News 18 Difference Makers will be honored at 6 p.m. Dec. 8 at Park Synagogue, 27500 Shaker Blvd. in Pepper Pike. Let’s take a look at this year’s recipients:. Rebecca Bar-Shain, Certified Financial Planner/Partner, Cedar Brook Group;...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

The most entertaining, uplifting crosswalk guard you’ll ever see works at Cleveland Clinic on East 89th Street (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Caregivers and visitors at Cleveland Clinic are being treated to some new unexpected cheer as they walk across East 89th Street into work. It comes from an exuberant police officer-turned cross guard who plays music, sings, dances and adds cheer to people’s days while guiding them to and from the employee garage.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Veteran seeks renaming of popular Olmsted Falls park

OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio -- Sitting before City Council is a request by a resident to rename a popular city park “Village Green Veterans Memorial Park.”. Olmsted Falls native Rick Adler, a Vietnam War Purple Heart and Silver Star recipient who served in the Army from 1969 to 1970, is the veteran who conceived the idea.
OLMSTED FALLS, OH
WKYC

Cleveland's Public Square being plagued by rats

CLEVELAND — Some unwanted residents are becoming a nuisance in and around Cleveland's Public Square. Rat sightings are running rampant. In fact, Public Square resident Kayla Wells says the rodent issue has never been this bad. "It was disgusting," she tells 3News. Her biggest concern is for her two...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland State University unveils plan for $650M renovation of downtown campus

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland State University announced plans Thursday for a $650 million campus renovation and development that would completely transform the downtown campus. The planned development is “designed to support the university’s academic and research missions, enhance the student experience, increase and elevate on campus housing, expand partnerships...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Parma marijuana grower and cultivator plans donations to city

PARMA, Ohio -- While construction continues on Parma Wellness Center LLC’s $1.3 million medical marijuana growing facility at 12795 Corporate Drive, the company recently agreed to annually donate funds to the city. “The main idea was to make a donation to alleviate anybody’s fears that allowing such operations would...
PARMA, OH
Cleveland.com

Starbucks workers strike at stores in Cleveland Heights and Westlake

WESTLAKE, Ohio — Starbucks baristas in Westlake and Cleveland Heights joined a nationwide strike Thursday, just in time the chain’s “Red Cup Day.”. The strike by workers at stores on Main Street in Westlake’s Crocker Park and on Mayfield Road in Cleveland Heights led to both stores closing. Workers said they were striking because Starbucks was refusing to bargain with them.
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
