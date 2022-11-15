Severance Action Group presents vision to transform decaying Town Center in Cleveland Heights

Read full article on original website
Berea ward boundaries apt to change after required council review
BEREA, Ohio -- The Berea charter requires a review for all city wards every 10 years -- and that time has come. At City Council’s Nov. 7 meeting, Council President Jim Maxwell announced the need to begin looking at each of Berea’s five wards to determine if the population totals have changed significantly in the past decade.
City of Cleveland selects James Corner Field Operations, designer of Public Square renovation, for new downtown lakefront master plan
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The City of Cleveland announced Friday that it has selected James Corner Field Operations, the New York-based landscape architecture firm that designed the 2016 renovation of Public Square, to lead a broad new master plan for the city’s downtown lakefront. Field Operations is known widely...
18 Jewish Difference Makers to be honored Dec. 8: Press Run
BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- Honoring Jewish Difference Makers: The 2022 Cleveland Jewish News 18 Difference Makers will be honored at 6 p.m. Dec. 8 at Park Synagogue, 27500 Shaker Blvd. in Pepper Pike. Let’s take a look at this year’s recipients:. Rebecca Bar-Shain, Certified Financial Planner/Partner, Cedar Brook Group;...
WKYC
Cleveland's first 'HAWK' pedestrian signal set to launch in University Circle
The signal, also known as a pedestrian hybrid beacon, is located at East 105th Street between Chester Avenue and Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive in University Circle.
The most entertaining, uplifting crosswalk guard you’ll ever see works at Cleveland Clinic on East 89th Street (video)
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Caregivers and visitors at Cleveland Clinic are being treated to some new unexpected cheer as they walk across East 89th Street into work. It comes from an exuberant police officer-turned cross guard who plays music, sings, dances and adds cheer to people’s days while guiding them to and from the employee garage.
cleveland19.com
Council hears bold vision to reimagine Severance in Cleveland Heights
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Walmart is gone, Regal Cinemas has closed and been repurposed, vacant storefronts and Dave’s Market and Home Depot are the only two big businesses that remain in the middle of Cleveland Heights. “This is the most important thing we’ve ever done and I think...
Federal rental assistance, expiring next month, expected to tally $108M in Cuyahoga County since start of pandemic
CLEVELAND, Ohio – After two and a half years and distributions totaling tens of millions of dollars, emergency rental assistance tied to the COVID-19 pandemic is ending in Cleveland and Cuyahoga County. Those still in need have until Dec. 2 to submit new applications for rental assistance to CHN...
CSU revamp includes demolishing Wolstein Center: The Wake Up for Friday, Nov. 18, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Rhodes Tower isn’t going anywhere. But the 20-story Cleveland State University landmark would transition from academic space to residential under the school’s new master plan. The university aims to add...
A Christmas Story House owners deny reports that actors are in talks to buy Tremont properties
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Actor Yano Anaya, who played Scott Farkus’ “crummy little toadie” in the 1983 holiday classic, “A Christmas Story,” is creating a bit of a stir in the media by claiming that cast members want to buy the “A Christmas Story House & Museum in Cleveland’s Tremont neighborhood.
Black Americans who don’t vote are an insult to ancestors who lost their lives fighting for the ballot: Justice B. Hill
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The off-white brick school building is a good heave of a Rawlings baseball away from my home, and I point that out because the school is where I go to vote. It’s as convenient as a polling place could be.
Imaginative gingerbread houses wow visitors to Cleveland Botanical Garden (photos)
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- When Stefanie Taub of Mentor started working at the Cleveland Museum of Art in 2014, she’d spend some lunch hours at the Cleveland Botanical Garden next door in University Circle. During one of her late fall visits, she heard about the garden’s holiday gingerbread house contest.
Crumbl opens Detroit Avenue location in Lakewood: Photos
LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- Temptation will be running high for those Orangetheory folks who now when leaving the popular fitness gym will have to walk past a pizza joint and brand-new cookie bakery. The latter is Crumbl, which opens today (Nov. 18) offering hot and fresh cookies made from scratch. “We’re...
Veteran seeks renaming of popular Olmsted Falls park
OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio -- Sitting before City Council is a request by a resident to rename a popular city park “Village Green Veterans Memorial Park.”. Olmsted Falls native Rick Adler, a Vietnam War Purple Heart and Silver Star recipient who served in the Army from 1969 to 1970, is the veteran who conceived the idea.
Cleveland's Public Square being plagued by rats
CLEVELAND — Some unwanted residents are becoming a nuisance in and around Cleveland's Public Square. Rat sightings are running rampant. In fact, Public Square resident Kayla Wells says the rodent issue has never been this bad. "It was disgusting," she tells 3News. Her biggest concern is for her two...
Speeding motorists on Clarence Avenue in Lakewood are in for quite a surprise
LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- Speeding on residential Lakewood side streets has long been a concern for homeowners and city officials. That’s why the city created its new Neighborhood Traffic Calming Program, which resulted in recently installed speed tables aimed at slowing down Clarence Avenue motorists between Detroit Avenue and Franklin Boulevard.
cleveland19.com
Police, Downtown Cleveland Alliance increase ‘unarmed uniformed’ presence on Public Square
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The city’s police department and Downtown Cleveland Alliance are partnering for an initiative meant to help make the areas around Public Square safer. The two groups will open a co-deployment center that will house two “Neighborhood Safety Specialists” and two officers from the Downtown Services...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland State University unveils plan for $650M renovation of downtown campus
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland State University announced plans Thursday for a $650 million campus renovation and development that would completely transform the downtown campus. The planned development is “designed to support the university’s academic and research missions, enhance the student experience, increase and elevate on campus housing, expand partnerships...
Parma marijuana grower and cultivator plans donations to city
PARMA, Ohio -- While construction continues on Parma Wellness Center LLC’s $1.3 million medical marijuana growing facility at 12795 Corporate Drive, the company recently agreed to annually donate funds to the city. “The main idea was to make a donation to alleviate anybody’s fears that allowing such operations would...
Starbucks workers strike at stores in Cleveland Heights and Westlake
WESTLAKE, Ohio — Starbucks baristas in Westlake and Cleveland Heights joined a nationwide strike Thursday, just in time the chain’s “Red Cup Day.”. The strike by workers at stores on Main Street in Westlake’s Crocker Park and on Mayfield Road in Cleveland Heights led to both stores closing. Workers said they were striking because Starbucks was refusing to bargain with them.
Cleveland State University Votes to Officially Change Name of Marshall Law School
The decision comes after years of pressure to remove the name of an "unrepetent slave owner"
