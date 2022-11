[NoHo Arts District, CA] – A NoHo Arts theatre review of Jaqueline Goldfinger’s “The Arsonist” at The Complex. Jaqueline Goldfinger’s “The Arsonist” is a strange and moving drama about a daughter and father arsonist-for-hire team. The story begins after a job goes awry and the daughter, M, returns to her family home, escaping the pursuing police and dragging the remains of her beloved father stuffed in a sack behind her.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO