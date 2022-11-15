Kathleen A. Bartley, 72, of Oswego passed on November 15, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Kathleen was born in Buffalo to the late Edward and Gladys (McQuade) Baier. Kathy met her husband Jim in the fall of 1966. She was a cashier and he was a stockboy at Big Apple Supermarket in Commack NY. Kathy asked Jim to go to a “Sadie Hawkins” dance in March of 1967, and they have been together ever since. Kathy and Jim got married on June 12, 1971, at Commack Methodist Church, and they just celebrated their 51st anniversary this year. Kathy graduated from SUNY Oneonta with a BA in Elementary Education, and she held a variety of teaching and administrative positions as she followed Jim in his educational career. She started her career in education as a reading teacher and taught in Middleburgh NY, Lafayette School District, Oswego County BOCES, and Jefferson Lewis County BOCES. Kathy and Jim finally settled in Oswego, with their young family, in 1988. Kathy earned her Certification of Advance Study at SUNY Oswego. She was a principal at Jordan Elbridge and also worked for Central Square School District as the Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction. She retired in 2010. Kathy and Jim enjoyed their winters spent in Florida from 2010 - 2016. Kathy enjoyed traveling to visit family and friends. She especially enjoyed the trips to St. Martin with close friends Joan and Lewis Youmans from Middleburgh, NY. Kathy and Jim celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with the Youmans on June 12, 2021. She returned to her educational roots to supervise student teachers from 2016 until her illness, and she also supervised students on Zoom during Covid. Kathy’s kindness, warmth, charm, and feisty spirit endeared her to everyone she knew.

