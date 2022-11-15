21 grants made to upgrade and revitalize downtown neighborhoods across the state through Round XII of the Regional Economic Development Council Initiative. New York State Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas today announced that $5.3 million in grant awards have been made to municipalities and nonprofit organizations across New York to support projects that improve and revitalize Main Streets and strengthen local economies. The grants will fund façade renovations, interior commercial and upper story residential improvements, and streetscape enhancements. Funding for the New York Main Street program was included in Round 12 of the Regional Economic Development Council Initiative.

