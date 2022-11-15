Read full article on original website
NYS Homes And Community Renewal Announces $5M in Awards For Main Streets
21 grants made to upgrade and revitalize downtown neighborhoods across the state through Round XII of the Regional Economic Development Council Initiative. New York State Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas today announced that $5.3 million in grant awards have been made to municipalities and nonprofit organizations across New York to support projects that improve and revitalize Main Streets and strengthen local economies. The grants will fund façade renovations, interior commercial and upper story residential improvements, and streetscape enhancements. Funding for the New York Main Street program was included in Round 12 of the Regional Economic Development Council Initiative.
OP ED: Apprenticeship Week: A Time to Celebrate a Well-Rounded, Skilled Workforce
Apprenticeship Week is a time when business, education and government leaders can highlight the impact that workforce training and alternative pathways have on our state and our economy. Celebrated nationally from Monday, Nov. 14 to Sunday, Nov. 20, the week offers individuals a chance to consider some of the important...
Scriba Town Planning Board Highlights Results of Citizen Survey
As part of updating its Comprehensive Plan, the Town of Scriba conducted a citizen survey this past May to gather residents’ input and opinions on future development in the town. “A total of 409 residents participated in the survey,” said Steve Gosselin, chair, Scriba Town Planning Board. “We want...
