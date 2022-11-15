ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
cnycentral.com

Oswego Volunteer Transportation Center looking for volunteers

OSWEGO, N.Y. — The Volunteer Transportation Center in Oswego is a small group of giving people. The nonprofit organization is looking to add more volunteers to it's fleet. "What we do is we provide transportation to those who have barriers to it," said Jeremiah Papineau, Foundation Director for the Volunteer Transportation Center. "It's so easy for us to go to an appointment. Not a problem. We hop in our car and drive to an appointment, but that's not the case for everyone," said Papineau.
iheartoswego.com

Guided Winter Programs Offered at Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center

The Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center will be offering guided nature programs to families and groups this winter. These programs can be up to two hours long and will get participants outdoors and exploring the facility’s woodlands. Snowshoes are available at the facility to borrow and may be worn if the snow load allows for it. In addition to snowshoeing through the facility, the group will learn about winter ecology and how different species interact with the woodlands during wintertime. Participants are encouraged to dress warmly and in layers. In the event of lack of snow, attendees will be led on a hike to learn about winter ecology. For these personalized programs, the cost is $4 per person or a minimum of $40.
iheartoswego.com

Former Oswego County Sheriff Todd Recognized With Building Dedication

The Oswego County Public Safety Building has been dedicated in honor of former Oswego County Sheriff Reuel “Moe” Todd. Todd was employed with the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office for nearly 45 years in various roles, including as a deputy, sergeant, investigator, undersheriff and sheriff before his retirement in 2019. A ceremony was held at the Oswego County Public Safety Building, with many in attendance and multiple speakers.
iheartoswego.com

Authors and Artists Return to CNY Arts Center

With the addition of a new art exhibit at CNY Arts Center, two programs have finally returned from a long Pandemic hiatus. CNY Arts Center hosted the return of Author’s Spotlight along with a new Art Exhibit on Sunday, November 13th at the Center located in downtown Fulton. Jim...
iheartoswego.com

Kelly Lee Mosher – November 15, 2022

Kelly Lee Mosher, 62; of Oswego, NY courageously fought for many years against cancer. She passed Tuesday afternoon, November 15th in the loving arms of her husband Wayne and surrounded by her devoted family. Kelly had previously worked as a Home Elder Caregiver, and as a Daycare provider at her...
iheartoswego.com

Dolores M. Joy – November 17, 2022

Dolores M. Joy, of Oswego, passed away on November 17, 2022, at home. Born in Oswego, she was the daughter of the late James and Mary (Castiglia) Joy. Dolores worked as a secretary and did accounting for Syracuse and Oswego Motor Lines, for 35 years. She had a passion for...
iheartoswego.com

Kathleen A. Bartley – November 15, 2022

Kathleen A. Bartley, 72, of Oswego passed on November 15, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Kathleen was born in Buffalo to the late Edward and Gladys (McQuade) Baier. Kathy met her husband Jim in the fall of 1966. She was a cashier and he was a stockboy at Big Apple Supermarket in Commack NY. Kathy asked Jim to go to a “Sadie Hawkins” dance in March of 1967, and they have been together ever since. Kathy and Jim got married on June 12, 1971, at Commack Methodist Church, and they just celebrated their 51st anniversary this year. Kathy graduated from SUNY Oneonta with a BA in Elementary Education, and she held a variety of teaching and administrative positions as she followed Jim in his educational career. She started her career in education as a reading teacher and taught in Middleburgh NY, Lafayette School District, Oswego County BOCES, and Jefferson Lewis County BOCES. Kathy and Jim finally settled in Oswego, with their young family, in 1988. Kathy earned her Certification of Advance Study at SUNY Oswego. She was a principal at Jordan Elbridge and also worked for Central Square School District as the Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction. She retired in 2010. Kathy and Jim enjoyed their winters spent in Florida from 2010 - 2016. Kathy enjoyed traveling to visit family and friends. She especially enjoyed the trips to St. Martin with close friends Joan and Lewis Youmans from Middleburgh, NY. Kathy and Jim celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with the Youmans on June 12, 2021. She returned to her educational roots to supervise student teachers from 2016 until her illness, and she also supervised students on Zoom during Covid. Kathy’s kindness, warmth, charm, and feisty spirit endeared her to everyone she knew.
Oswego County Today

Cop Logs: Fulton PD -11/8/22 – 11/14/22

Time/Date: 00:48:00 – 11/13/22 Booking Number: 9150. 02:39:08 09/21/22 CPL120.60.01 90 (7264) EXECUTE WARRANT OF ARREST. Time/Date: 20:51:00 – 11/09/22 Booking Number: 9112. Loc. of Arrest: 555 STATE ST Agency: FPD. Offense Date Statute Offense Description:. 14:46:29 10/03/22 CPL530.70.03 90 (7266) EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT. Inmate Name: GIAMMELLA, DEVIN...
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Leighton lives: OCSD board votes against repurposing elementary school

OSWEGO — Frederick Leighton Elementary School will not be repurposed. Members of the Oswego City School District Board of Education voted 5-1 against the measure on Tuesday, following months of presentations explaining the viability of the move, as well as several meetings with members of the community. The vote...
Oswego County Today

Pet Of The Week: Harvey

OSWEGO – Harvey here. I just wanted to drop in and say a formal hello. I am a little quiet when I first meet new people. Once I warm up to you I will take all the pets you offer. I really love hanging out with my brothers. They really give the best snuggles. I really would love to be adopted with one of the kitties I came in with. They just make me feel more secure.
newyorkupstate.com

Four Upstate NY Indian nations are in the marijuana business. One is staying out

In marijuana, as in gambling, the Onondagas stand out among other Haudenosaunee Indian nations in Upstate New York. In the past year, the Oneidas, Mohawks, Cayugas and Senecas have either launched or announced plans to launch nation-operated or licensed recreational marijuana businesses. That puts them on pace with, or in some cases ahead of, the state’s own sanctioned legal weed enterprises.
cnyhomepage.com

Utica man threatens to kill staff & blow up Oneida County Office building

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office has reported that a Utica man has been charged with threat of mass harm and aggravated harassment after threatening to kill staff and blow up the Oneida County Office building on November 18th. Around 10:30 am on Friday,...
Oswego County Today

Cop Logs: Owego PD – 11/8/22 – 11/9/22

Statute: CPL530.70.03 90 (7266) On 11/09/2022 at 2:45 PM, Nelson Allen was arrested for a Felony Bench Warrant out of the city of Oswego. He was processed and brought to the Oswego County Jail pending arraignment at 5:30 PM. Inmate Name: KNIGHTON, CHARLES C. Address: 36 W ALBANY ST; UPPER,...
