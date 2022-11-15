Read full article on original website
Related
iheartoswego.com
Mayor Barlow Announces Opening of Winter Warming Shelter in Oswego for Homeless
Mayor Billy Barlow announced today the City of Oswego has once again partnered with Victory Transformation to provide a warming shelter for the homeless and those seeking shelter during the cold winter months. Mayor Barlow and Victory have established a partnership over the last few years to provide such a...
cnycentral.com
Oswego Volunteer Transportation Center looking for volunteers
OSWEGO, N.Y. — The Volunteer Transportation Center in Oswego is a small group of giving people. The nonprofit organization is looking to add more volunteers to it's fleet. "What we do is we provide transportation to those who have barriers to it," said Jeremiah Papineau, Foundation Director for the Volunteer Transportation Center. "It's so easy for us to go to an appointment. Not a problem. We hop in our car and drive to an appointment, but that's not the case for everyone," said Papineau.
iheartoswego.com
Guided Winter Programs Offered at Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center
The Amboy 4-H Environmental Education Center will be offering guided nature programs to families and groups this winter. These programs can be up to two hours long and will get participants outdoors and exploring the facility’s woodlands. Snowshoes are available at the facility to borrow and may be worn if the snow load allows for it. In addition to snowshoeing through the facility, the group will learn about winter ecology and how different species interact with the woodlands during wintertime. Participants are encouraged to dress warmly and in layers. In the event of lack of snow, attendees will be led on a hike to learn about winter ecology. For these personalized programs, the cost is $4 per person or a minimum of $40.
iheartoswego.com
Former Oswego County Sheriff Todd Recognized With Building Dedication
The Oswego County Public Safety Building has been dedicated in honor of former Oswego County Sheriff Reuel “Moe” Todd. Todd was employed with the Oswego County Sheriff’s Office for nearly 45 years in various roles, including as a deputy, sergeant, investigator, undersheriff and sheriff before his retirement in 2019. A ceremony was held at the Oswego County Public Safety Building, with many in attendance and multiple speakers.
WKTV
Local realtors donate dozens of turkeys for those in need this Thanksgiving season
UTICA, N.Y. – Realtors with Coldwell Banker Faith donated dozens of turkeys to the Rescue Missions in Utica and Rome on Wednesday during their annual ‘turkey toss’ event. Members of the real estate company line up in the parking lot of the Mission and pass each turkey...
iheartoswego.com
Authors and Artists Return to CNY Arts Center
With the addition of a new art exhibit at CNY Arts Center, two programs have finally returned from a long Pandemic hiatus. CNY Arts Center hosted the return of Author’s Spotlight along with a new Art Exhibit on Sunday, November 13th at the Center located in downtown Fulton. Jim...
urbancny.com
Molina Healthcare of New York to Host Food and Clothing Thanksgiving Giveaway Event in Syracuse
Molina Healthcare of New York will host a food and clothing Thanksgiving giveaway event for individuals and families in Syracuse. Free turkeys, coats, hats, gloves, shoes and other items will be distributed to attendees, while supplies last, on a first-come, first-served basis. Sankofa Park. 2101-11 S. Salina St. Syracuse, NY...
iheartoswego.com
Kelly Lee Mosher – November 15, 2022
Kelly Lee Mosher, 62; of Oswego, NY courageously fought for many years against cancer. She passed Tuesday afternoon, November 15th in the loving arms of her husband Wayne and surrounded by her devoted family. Kelly had previously worked as a Home Elder Caregiver, and as a Daycare provider at her...
iheartoswego.com
Celebrate 75th Anniversary of First Open House at Richardson-Bates House Museum Dec. 4th
The Oswego County Historical Society (OCHS) cordially invites the public to celebrate the holiday season for the annual Victorian Christmas Open House at the Richardson-Bates House Museum at 135 E. Third St. in Oswego on Sunday, December 4th from 1p.m – 5 p.m. The theme for this year is...
iheartoswego.com
Dolores M. Joy – November 17, 2022
Dolores M. Joy, of Oswego, passed away on November 17, 2022, at home. Born in Oswego, she was the daughter of the late James and Mary (Castiglia) Joy. Dolores worked as a secretary and did accounting for Syracuse and Oswego Motor Lines, for 35 years. She had a passion for...
iheartoswego.com
Kathleen A. Bartley – November 15, 2022
Kathleen A. Bartley, 72, of Oswego passed on November 15, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Kathleen was born in Buffalo to the late Edward and Gladys (McQuade) Baier. Kathy met her husband Jim in the fall of 1966. She was a cashier and he was a stockboy at Big Apple Supermarket in Commack NY. Kathy asked Jim to go to a “Sadie Hawkins” dance in March of 1967, and they have been together ever since. Kathy and Jim got married on June 12, 1971, at Commack Methodist Church, and they just celebrated their 51st anniversary this year. Kathy graduated from SUNY Oneonta with a BA in Elementary Education, and she held a variety of teaching and administrative positions as she followed Jim in his educational career. She started her career in education as a reading teacher and taught in Middleburgh NY, Lafayette School District, Oswego County BOCES, and Jefferson Lewis County BOCES. Kathy and Jim finally settled in Oswego, with their young family, in 1988. Kathy earned her Certification of Advance Study at SUNY Oswego. She was a principal at Jordan Elbridge and also worked for Central Square School District as the Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction. She retired in 2010. Kathy and Jim enjoyed their winters spent in Florida from 2010 - 2016. Kathy enjoyed traveling to visit family and friends. She especially enjoyed the trips to St. Martin with close friends Joan and Lewis Youmans from Middleburgh, NY. Kathy and Jim celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with the Youmans on June 12, 2021. She returned to her educational roots to supervise student teachers from 2016 until her illness, and she also supervised students on Zoom during Covid. Kathy’s kindness, warmth, charm, and feisty spirit endeared her to everyone she knew.
Update: Thousands of power outages resolved in Oswego County; more than 1,000 remain
Update 8:30 p.m.: Power expected to be mostly restored in Oswego County Thursday. Update 5:30 p.m.: Thousands of power outages have been resolved, according to the National Grid. There are still 1,886 customer outages in the county, with many estimated to be resolved by 6 a.m. Friday. Some outages aren’t expected to be fixed until Friday evening.
After Onondaga Nation was promised ancestral land, Onondaga County muddies the waters
Tully, N.Y. – When New York state announced in late June that the Onondaga Nation would be given 1,000 acres of its ancestral land, there was one key selling point: The land contained sections of Onondaga Creek and its tributaries that offered habitat and spawning areas for native brook trout.
Cop Logs: Fulton PD -11/8/22 – 11/14/22
Time/Date: 00:48:00 – 11/13/22 Booking Number: 9150. 02:39:08 09/21/22 CPL120.60.01 90 (7264) EXECUTE WARRANT OF ARREST. Time/Date: 20:51:00 – 11/09/22 Booking Number: 9112. Loc. of Arrest: 555 STATE ST Agency: FPD. Offense Date Statute Offense Description:. 14:46:29 10/03/22 CPL530.70.03 90 (7266) EXECUTE BENCH WARRANT. Inmate Name: GIAMMELLA, DEVIN...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Leighton lives: OCSD board votes against repurposing elementary school
OSWEGO — Frederick Leighton Elementary School will not be repurposed. Members of the Oswego City School District Board of Education voted 5-1 against the measure on Tuesday, following months of presentations explaining the viability of the move, as well as several meetings with members of the community. The vote...
Pet Of The Week: Harvey
OSWEGO – Harvey here. I just wanted to drop in and say a formal hello. I am a little quiet when I first meet new people. Once I warm up to you I will take all the pets you offer. I really love hanging out with my brothers. They really give the best snuggles. I really would love to be adopted with one of the kitties I came in with. They just make me feel more secure.
newyorkupstate.com
Four Upstate NY Indian nations are in the marijuana business. One is staying out
In marijuana, as in gambling, the Onondagas stand out among other Haudenosaunee Indian nations in Upstate New York. In the past year, the Oneidas, Mohawks, Cayugas and Senecas have either launched or announced plans to launch nation-operated or licensed recreational marijuana businesses. That puts them on pace with, or in some cases ahead of, the state’s own sanctioned legal weed enterprises.
No one could save their son. Prominent CNY family hopes their story and $1M will save others
Pulaski, N.Y. — Vinny Lobdell still has to stop for a breath when he tells the story of the last time his brother hugged him. Vinny, then 15, was finishing up hockey practice at the rink in Pulaski. Rusty, 19, stopped by to check on his little brother. “I...
cnyhomepage.com
Utica man threatens to kill staff & blow up Oneida County Office building
ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office has reported that a Utica man has been charged with threat of mass harm and aggravated harassment after threatening to kill staff and blow up the Oneida County Office building on November 18th. Around 10:30 am on Friday,...
Cop Logs: Owego PD – 11/8/22 – 11/9/22
Statute: CPL530.70.03 90 (7266) On 11/09/2022 at 2:45 PM, Nelson Allen was arrested for a Felony Bench Warrant out of the city of Oswego. He was processed and brought to the Oswego County Jail pending arraignment at 5:30 PM. Inmate Name: KNIGHTON, CHARLES C. Address: 36 W ALBANY ST; UPPER,...
Comments / 0