Why Royal Experts Believe King Charles And Prince Harry's Relationship Isn't Over
King Charles III and his son, Prince Harry the Duke of Sussex have struggled with their relationship over the last few years. The issue seemed to begin when Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle the Duchess of Sussex went public with their allegations against the royal family and their choice to step away from their royal duties, via the GB News.
Meghan And Harry Outrank King Charles In A Very 21st-Century Way
Although he waited his whole life to ascend the throne — longer than anybody else, in fact, according to CNBC — it's highly King Charles II expected to take over from his beloved mother with the royal family in such turmoil. The British sovereign has been estranged from his youngest son, Prince Harry, and wife Meghan Markle ever since the couple stepped down from their roles as senior working royals in early 2020.
Royal Expert Explains The Reason Why King Charles' Relationship With Meghan Markle Went South
Seeing their child find the love of their life is a precious moment for any parent. The same can be said for King Charles III when he first met the woman who had captured the heart of his son, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex. According to biographer Christopher Andersen (via Newsweek), the King thought Meghan Markle was "completely charming," as did the late Prince Philip. The feeling was reportedly mutual, as two other royal experts, Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, declare that Markle felt so close to the King that she considered him "a second father" rather than merely an in-law (via The U.S. Sun). As the world knows, Harry even asked his father to walk his bride down the aisle at their wedding after Meghan's dad, Thomas Markle, became too ill to travel (via Town & Country). Charles gladly took on the honor, vowing to "do whatever Meghan needs."
Queen Camilla Hangs Out With The Spice Girl Who Once Kissed King Charles
Queen Consort Camilla has connections to some of the biggest names in music history. The Daily Mail revealed that Camilla has distant family ties to both Madonna and Celine Dion. Besides being tenth cousins with the two singers, Camilla also is distantly related to Justin Bieber and Shania Twain. Genealogy aside, Camilla's work as a senior royal provides her with opportunities to work with celebrities.
Why You Would Always Find Queen Elizabeth Holding Her Own Umbrella In The Rain
Described as an "introverted, pragmatic, logical, responsible, and emotionally stable" person by IE University, Queen Elizabeth II also had a keen sense of humor, according to royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith. "You can hear her laugh throughout that big house," she told People, referring to the Sandringham estate. She wasn't afraid to poke fun at herself, either, and had dozens of little quirks that made her the iconic figure she was.
Inside Tiffany Trump's Stunning Wedding
Donald Trump's youngest daughter Tiffany Trump married Michael Boulos in a lavish ceremony held at the twice-impeached former president's home in Palm Beach, Florida, the Mar-A-Lago Club. Tiffany and Boulos married on November 12, 2022, and almost had their wedding day knocked out by the approaching Hurricane Nicole, which wrecked parts of the Atlantic coast ahead of the big day.
Tiffany Trump’s wedding dress: Former First Daughter wears Elie Saab for her big day
Tiffany Trump and Michael Boulos tied the knot in a lavish Palm Beach, Florida wedding. Donald Trump’s youngest daughter chose an Elie Saab wedding gown for the big day. After two years engaged, the 29-year-old bride wore a white ballet-neck embellished gown that featured a tapered waist and a long train. She completed the look with dangling diamond and pearl earrings.
Former Aide Details King Charles' 'Systematic' Smear Campaign Against Princess Diana
After he ascended to the throne after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, King Charles III made it clear during his first speech that he would be relying on the support of his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, as he adjusts to his new role. Before Elizabeth gave her...
Why General Hospital Fans Think That Esme Has Finally Met Her Match
Sometimes, a TV character can start out with good intentions, but they become so consumed by the end goal that they justify the increasingly outlandish methods required to achieve it (per TV Tropes). On "General Hospital," Nikolas Cassadine (Marcus Coloma) is caught in exactly such a situation. He slept with his son's girlfriend, the havoc-wreaking Esme Prince (Avery Pohl), who was later tossed over the parapet at Wyndemere while fighting with his estranged wife Ava Jerome (Maura West).
Royal Biographer Details Meghan Markle's About-Face Attitude On Suits Set After Meeting Prince Harry
When Meghan Markle married Prince Harry and joined the British royal family, she had to give up her acting career. The former "Suits" star, who had been working consistently on the small and big screen alike for years, confirmed in the couple's first joint interview that she was committing to being a full-time royal instead. As Harper's Bazaar reported at the time, the Duchess of Sussex shared her excitement to team up with some of her favorite charities.
The Tender Moment Kate Middleton Shared With A Young Ukrainian Refugee
With Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the United Nations estimated in May 2022 that at some 12.8 million people had to leave their homes in Ukraine, with over 5 million seeking refuge in other countries while others have moved to other parts of Ukraine. A number of countries around the world are on the side of Ukraine in the conflict, including the US and the UK. The UK for its part pledged £2.3 billion for military aid to Ukraine in 2022 and at least £220 million for humanitarian aid. The Migration Observatory at the University of Oxford noted that there are 115,200 Ukrainian refugees in the UK.
What A Bevy Of Paddington Bears Have Been Up To At Buckingham Palace
Paddington Bear and the late Queen Elizabeth II have a connection that goes back decades. In 1986, author Michael Bond had his signature character visit Buckingham Palace in book form for "Paddington at the Palace," per Stylist. Twenty years later, Paddington journeyed to the palace to participate in festivities for the queen's 80th birthday. Most famously, the beloved bear co-starred with Elizabeth in a delightful sketch celebrating her Platinum Jubilee.
Catherine Zeta-Jones Celebrates Anniversary With Michael Douglas With PDA-Packed Instagram Post
Catherine Zeta-Jones and hubby Michael Douglas are celebrating 22 years (plus one day) together!. The newest Addams Family matriarch, 53, shared the news in a new Instagram photo earlier today, Nov. 19, alongside a PDA-packed shot of the happy couple sharing a smooch out in the sun. The two, who...
The Heartbreaking Death Of Days Of Our Lives Star And Holocaust Survivor Robert Clary
Actor and singer Robert Clary – best known for his role as Corporal LeBeau on the classic TV sitcom, "Hogan's Heroes" — died on Wednesday at age 96. The French-born Clary studied under the multi-talented Eddie Cantor. Though he appeared in such films as "Thief of Damascus" and "The Hindenburg," as well as several Broadway musicals, including "Seventh Heaven," Clary's youth was marred by a horrific experience. When he was 16, he and his family were taken by Nazi soldiers to Auschwitz, the terrifying concentration camp in Germany. Clary told The Hollywood Reporter about his experience there, and with tears in his eyes, he related his mother's last words to him: "Behave. Do what they tell you."
Cynthia Addai-Robinson's People We Hate At The Wedding Character Is Like 'An Alternate' Self - Exclusive
Cynthia Addai-Robinson is an impressive actress with credits across many genres. She's played Marybeth Medina, the incredibly smart FBI agent tracking down Ben Affleck's character in the 2016 thriller "The Accountant." Fantasy fans will likely recognize her for her role as Queen Regent Míriel from "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power." She's taken on an entirely different role in the raunchy and hilarious film, "The People We Hate at the Wedding."
Famed Dior Handbag Held By Princess Diana Is About To Make A Comeback
Princess Diana remains a fashion icon inspiring generations of fashionistas who are drawn to her eye-catching personal style. Her memorable outfits are even more in the spotlight now as the new season of "The Crown" was just released, showing Elizabeth Debicki in some of Lady Di's most iconic looks. Besides her clothing, Princess Diana had an extraordinary taste in accessories which also made her a trendsetter in that field.
