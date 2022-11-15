Seeing their child find the love of their life is a precious moment for any parent. The same can be said for King Charles III when he first met the woman who had captured the heart of his son, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex. According to biographer Christopher Andersen (via Newsweek), the King thought Meghan Markle was "completely charming," as did the late Prince Philip. The feeling was reportedly mutual, as two other royal experts, Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, declare that Markle felt so close to the King that she considered him "a second father" rather than merely an in-law (via The U.S. Sun). As the world knows, Harry even asked his father to walk his bride down the aisle at their wedding after Meghan's dad, Thomas Markle, became too ill to travel (via Town & Country). Charles gladly took on the honor, vowing to "do whatever Meghan needs."

6 HOURS AGO