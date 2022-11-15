ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traverse City, MI

The Eight: A Status Update On The (Many) New Hotels Bound For Traverse City

These days, if you’re talking about “the new hotel being built in Traverse City,” you need to specify which one. No fewer than eight hotels are under construction or in the planning pipeline in and around town, with the potential to add nearly 800 rooms to Traverse City’s hotel room capacity. If these projects are all built as planned, they would represent an approximate 20 percent increase over the 4,000 or so hotel rooms that exist in the area. The Ticker has your update on all eight hotels, including where they are in the planning or construction process and when they are likely to open their doors.
MLive

Southbound U.S. 131 closed for 20-vehicle pileup

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI - Southbound U.S. 131 is closed Friday, Nov 18, after a pileup of at least 20 vehicles near the D Avenue exit, Kalamazoo County sheriff’s deputies said. Several injuries have been reported. The southbound lanes are closed from D Avenue to the Ravine Road overpass, sheriff’s...
Crawford County Avalanche

Buck pole event features 23 deer on Tuesday, Wednesday

Annual Orangecoat Round-up conducted at Skip’s Sport Shop during first two days of firearm deer hunting season on November 15-16 Hunters displayed 23 deer on the buck pole at Skip’s Sport Shop – 13 on day one and 10 on day two – during the 2022 Orangecoat Round-up event on the first two days of Michigan’s firearm deer hunting season on November 15 and 16.
The Saginaw News

Michigan K9 tracks lost 80-year-old hunter who fell into Au Sable River 3 times

CRAWFORD COUNTY – A lost, 80-year-old hunter who fell into the Au Sable River three times is in good health thanks to the efforts of a Michigan State Police K9. Troopers from the MSP Houghton Lake Post were dispatched to an address on Nash Camp Road in Crawford County’s Lovells Township at 6:40 p.m. on Wednesday where the hunter’s wife said her husband was tracking a deer and hadn’t returned for three hours.
9&10 News

Prudenville Woman Killed After Crashing Into Tree

The Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office says a Prudenville woman died after crashing her car on Tuesday. Deputies say Joslyn Hubbard was headed south on M-18 in Markey Township in the afternoon. She passed two other cars, but when she merged back into her lane deputies say she slipped off...
