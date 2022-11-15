Read full article on original website
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Getting 2 Feet of Snow This Weekend – Here’s Where
It’s beginning to look a lot like a Michigan winter. It’s still technically fall, right? What’s extra crazy, of course, is that about a week ago, much of lower Michigan was in the mid-70s. Now, most of the state is buried under lots of snow. What happened?
traverseticker.com
The Eight: A Status Update On The (Many) New Hotels Bound For Traverse City
These days, if you’re talking about “the new hotel being built in Traverse City,” you need to specify which one. No fewer than eight hotels are under construction or in the planning pipeline in and around town, with the potential to add nearly 800 rooms to Traverse City’s hotel room capacity. If these projects are all built as planned, they would represent an approximate 20 percent increase over the 4,000 or so hotel rooms that exist in the area. The Ticker has your update on all eight hotels, including where they are in the planning or construction process and when they are likely to open their doors.
Snowstorm timeline: End is near, but not before another foot of snow in some areas
While we are down to 24 hours left in the lake-effect snowstorm, these last hours are going to be windy, snowy and dangerous. Here’s how much additional snow is expected, and when the snow should be all over. We have an arctic cold front racing across Lower Michigan late...
mibiz.com
DeVos-backed Walstrom Marine acquires Northern Michigan boat dealer, marina
TRAVERSE CITY — Walstrom Marine Inc., a Harbor Springs-based yacht sales and service company and marina operator acquired last year by Continuum Ventures LLC in Grand Rapids, acquired Grand Bay Marine in Traverse City. The deal expands the marine holdings for Continuum Ventures, the family office for Doug and...
Traverse City Brothers Get $200,000 Shark Tank Deal from Robert Herjavec
UPDATE 11/18/22 10:00 p.m. Action-Glow has been given a $200,000 investment from Robert Herjavec, one of the sharks on Shark Tank. This comes after Traverse City brothers Dakota and Garret Porter pitched their business, a patented LED lighting system for sporting equipment, in front of the sharks on Friday. 11/14/22...
Heaviest snow forecast keeps increasing, now up to two feet expected at Lower Michigan’s ski areas
Weather forecast data is now consistently showing very heavy snowfall over southwest Lower Michigan and northwest Lower Michigan. It’s going to be a long-duration snow event with several six-hour periods of heavy snow from Thursday through midday Sunday. The big snow should be over by Sunday afternoon. Officially there...
Southbound U.S. 131 closed for 20-vehicle pileup
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI - Southbound U.S. 131 is closed Friday, Nov 18, after a pileup of at least 20 vehicles near the D Avenue exit, Kalamazoo County sheriff’s deputies said. Several injuries have been reported. The southbound lanes are closed from D Avenue to the Ravine Road overpass, sheriff’s...
Crawford County Avalanche
Buck pole event features 23 deer on Tuesday, Wednesday
Annual Orangecoat Round-up conducted at Skip’s Sport Shop during first two days of firearm deer hunting season on November 15-16 Hunters displayed 23 deer on the buck pole at Skip’s Sport Shop – 13 on day one and 10 on day two – during the 2022 Orangecoat Round-up event on the first two days of Michigan’s firearm deer hunting season on November 15 and 16.
Michigan K9 tracks lost 80-year-old hunter who fell into Au Sable River 3 times
CRAWFORD COUNTY – A lost, 80-year-old hunter who fell into the Au Sable River three times is in good health thanks to the efforts of a Michigan State Police K9. Troopers from the MSP Houghton Lake Post were dispatched to an address on Nash Camp Road in Crawford County’s Lovells Township at 6:40 p.m. on Wednesday where the hunter’s wife said her husband was tracking a deer and hadn’t returned for three hours.
Womp Womp. $1M Winning Michigan Powerball Tickets Gets Split 78 Ways
Nobody at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City will be retiring early. A $1 million winning Powerball ticket is getting split among 78 people. Technically, One Person Purchased the Winning Ticket. BJ Bossert is the man responsible for buying the winning ticket at a CVS Pharmacy in Traverse City. He...
Grand Traverse County Intersections Becoming More Dangerous
The most dangerous intersections in 2021 in Grand Traverse County were announced and it show accidents were up slightly compared to 2020. The report from Michigan Auto Law shows the top 10 most dangerous intersections across the county and details the accidents and injuries that have occurred. These intersections include...
Canadian man accused of repeatedly assaulting girlfriend during Northern Michigan camping trip
CRAWFORD COUNTY, MI – A Canadian man is accused of repeatedly assaulting his girlfriend during a camping trip in Northern Michigan. Daryl Ervin McDonald, 42, of Windsor, Ontario was arraigned Tuesday in the 46th District Court in Crawford County for assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder and domestic violence.
Three Local Football Teams Prepare for State Semifinals on Saturday
Gladwin, Reed City and Traverse City St. Francis will compete in the MHSAA 11-Player Football State Semifinals on Saturday. While St. Francis made it to the state championship game two years ago, Gladwin and Reed City are both seeking their first ever trips to Ford Field. Here’s a preview of...
The Portal to Hell can be found on the grounds of the old Traverse City State Hospital
In 1885 the Traverse City State Hospital was built in Traverse City, Michigan, previously known as The Northern Michigan Asylum. Gordon W. Lloyd designed the hospital; construction started in 1883 and was completed by 1885.
Prudenville Woman Killed After Crashing Into Tree
The Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office says a Prudenville woman died after crashing her car on Tuesday. Deputies say Joslyn Hubbard was headed south on M-18 in Markey Township in the afternoon. She passed two other cars, but when she merged back into her lane deputies say she slipped off...
