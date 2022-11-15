ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newton, UT

Myrtle Fitzgerald Munk – Cache Valley Daily

December 17, 1929 – November 17, 2022 (age 92) Myrtle Fitzgerald Munk formerly of Logan, Utah passed away November 17, 2022 in West Haven, Utah. A full obituary and arrangements will be coming soon. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Nelson Funeral Home.
LOGAN, UT
Eddie Mack Barela – Cache Valley Daily

Eddie Mack Barela, 84, passed away on November 15, 2022 in Garland, Utah. He was born on January 29, 1938 in Petaca, Rio Arriba County, New Mexico to Felix and Carlota Barela. He married Delfinia Barela on November 29, 1969 in Elko, Nevada. She passed away on March 14, 2018.
GARLAND, UT
David Holdaway Morrill – Cache Valley Daily

June 3, 1961 – November 15, 2022 (age 61) David Holdaway Morrill passed away peacefully at his home on November 15th, 2022. David was born on June 3rd, 1961 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Reed Sutton Morrill and Joanne Holdaway. David’s grade school years were spent in Provo,...
LOGAN, UT
Gary Roy Cissney – Cache Valley Daily

January 13, 1954 – November 4, 2022 (age 68) Gary Roy Cissney was born on January 13, 1954 in Sacramento, California to Albius Thomas Cissney & Buellah Rice. Gary worked as a maintenance technician at Icon Health & Fitness. Gary was married to Brenda Rice. Gary passed away in...
RICHMOND, UT
Ryan Grant Welling – Cache Valley Daily

Ryan Grant Welling, 43, passed away peacefully at his home in Hyrum, Utah on November 15, 2022, after a two-year battle with colon cancer. Ryan was born on January 12, 1979, in Brigham City, Utah, to LeRoy Gale and Anne Nicholas Welling of Fielding, Utah. He was the second youngest of six children. Ryan graduated from Bear River High School in 1997 as a student body officer. He attended Ricks College for a semester and then chose to serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to Hartford, Connecticut from January 1998 – December 1999. Upon returning from his mission, Ryan enrolled at Utah State University and began his career working at Walmart in North Logan, Utah.
HYRUM, UT
Hyrum City Museum honors Martha Hughes Cannon with exhibit – Cache Valley Daily

HYRUM – The Hyrum City Museum has the traveling exhibit of Martha Hughes Cannon Legacy of Leadership on display. The traveling exhibit honors the frontier doctor, suffragist, public health reformer and the nation’s first female state senator. Cannon’s statue is going to Washington D.C. to replace Philo Farnsworth,...
HYRUM, UT
Fire fighters called to house fire near Adams Park – Cache Valley Daily

LOGAN — Fire fighters were called to a house fire early Thursday morning, north of Adams Park in Logan. The fire was reported at 5:01 a.m. near 690 North 400 East. According to emergency radio traffic, the home occupants reported the fire may have started from a candle left burning in a bathroom. The residents were able to evacuate safely.
LOGAN, UT
How to watch, projected starters, injuries – Cache Valley Daily

LOGAN – Utah State will take its 3-0 record on the road to take on the likewise 3-0 San Diego Toreros. If the Aggies win tonight, it’ll be the first 4-0 start since 2019 (started 7-0 that year). It would also be the first time since 2013 that USU started 4-0 while facing teams that were undefeated at the time of facing the Aggies.
LOGAN, UT

