Myrtle Fitzgerald Munk – Cache Valley Daily
December 17, 1929 – November 17, 2022 (age 92) Myrtle Fitzgerald Munk formerly of Logan, Utah passed away November 17, 2022 in West Haven, Utah. A full obituary and arrangements will be coming soon. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Nelson Funeral Home.
Eddie Mack Barela – Cache Valley Daily
Eddie Mack Barela, 84, passed away on November 15, 2022 in Garland, Utah. He was born on January 29, 1938 in Petaca, Rio Arriba County, New Mexico to Felix and Carlota Barela. He married Delfinia Barela on November 29, 1969 in Elko, Nevada. She passed away on March 14, 2018.
David Holdaway Morrill – Cache Valley Daily
June 3, 1961 – November 15, 2022 (age 61) David Holdaway Morrill passed away peacefully at his home on November 15th, 2022. David was born on June 3rd, 1961 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Reed Sutton Morrill and Joanne Holdaway. David’s grade school years were spent in Provo,...
Gary Roy Cissney – Cache Valley Daily
January 13, 1954 – November 4, 2022 (age 68) Gary Roy Cissney was born on January 13, 1954 in Sacramento, California to Albius Thomas Cissney & Buellah Rice. Gary worked as a maintenance technician at Icon Health & Fitness. Gary was married to Brenda Rice. Gary passed away in...
Ryan Grant Welling – Cache Valley Daily
Ryan Grant Welling, 43, passed away peacefully at his home in Hyrum, Utah on November 15, 2022, after a two-year battle with colon cancer. Ryan was born on January 12, 1979, in Brigham City, Utah, to LeRoy Gale and Anne Nicholas Welling of Fielding, Utah. He was the second youngest of six children. Ryan graduated from Bear River High School in 1997 as a student body officer. He attended Ricks College for a semester and then chose to serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to Hartford, Connecticut from January 1998 – December 1999. Upon returning from his mission, Ryan enrolled at Utah State University and began his career working at Walmart in North Logan, Utah.
Hyrum City Museum honors Martha Hughes Cannon with exhibit – Cache Valley Daily
HYRUM – The Hyrum City Museum has the traveling exhibit of Martha Hughes Cannon Legacy of Leadership on display. The traveling exhibit honors the frontier doctor, suffragist, public health reformer and the nation’s first female state senator. Cannon’s statue is going to Washington D.C. to replace Philo Farnsworth,...
UHSAA classification realignment proposal has Logan moving from 4A to 3A – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN – The Utah High School Activities Association released a “first consideration” for upcoming re-alignment of regions and classification for schools that would take effect in fall of 2023. For schools in and around Cache Valley there are multiple potential changes that would impact high school athletics.
Warming center, to assist overnight homeless, about to open in Logan – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — It’s called the William A.Burnard Warming Center and it’s planning to start operations on December 1st ,as a place to warm up and spend the night for local homeless individuals and families with no place to go on the coldest nights. On KVNU’s For the...
Woman confesses to forging checks from former employer – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — A 27-year-old Logan woman has admitted to stealing thousands of dollars from her former employer. Chelsie Leigh Guimaraes was originally arrested in April 2017 but later released on bail from the Cache County Jail. Guimaraes appeared Monday afternoon for a hearing in 1st District Court. She pleaded...
Daines talks city events and the ongoing dispute with the railroad – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — Logan Mayor Holly Daines returned to KVNU’s For the People program this past Wednesday for her monthly Speak to the Mayor hour. She said there are more events planned as the city transitions into late November. “On the Saturday after Thanksgiving, the Center Street Christmas Parade...
Acrobats of Cirque Kalabanté provide mesmerizing show in Logan – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN – The Cirque Kalabanté of Montreal gave an utterly mesmerizing performance at the Ellen Eccles Theatre on Wednesday evening, as part of the Cache Valley Center for the Arts’ national touring series. Led by founder Yamoussa Bangoura, his troupe performed Afrique en Cirque, a 90-minute show...
Fire fighters called to house fire near Adams Park – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — Fire fighters were called to a house fire early Thursday morning, north of Adams Park in Logan. The fire was reported at 5:01 a.m. near 690 North 400 East. According to emergency radio traffic, the home occupants reported the fire may have started from a candle left burning in a bathroom. The residents were able to evacuate safely.
Logan Redevelopment Agency appropriates additional $500,000 for Center Block Plaza – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN – As expected, members of the Logan Redevelopment Agency approved Resolution 22-45 RDA on Tuesday evening, appropriating an additional $500,000 for the city’s Center Block Plaza project. Following their regular meeting on Nov. 15, the members of the Logan City Council reconvened in their alternate role as...
How to watch, projected starters, injuries – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN – Utah State will take its 3-0 record on the road to take on the likewise 3-0 San Diego Toreros. If the Aggies win tonight, it’ll be the first 4-0 start since 2019 (started 7-0 that year). It would also be the first time since 2013 that USU started 4-0 while facing teams that were undefeated at the time of facing the Aggies.
