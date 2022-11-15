Read full article on original website
Matt Hancock's girlfriend flies to Australia to reunite with him after I'm a Celeb
Gina Coladangelo has flown out to Australia to reunite with Matt Hancock after he leaves the I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! camp.The former health secretary was forced to resign after leaked CCTV caught him and his now-girlfriend breaking social distancing rules by having an affair during the Covid pandemic.Hancock has been chosen multiple times to endure gruelling Bushtucker trials during his time in the jungle.Coladangelo flew out to Brisbane ahead of the first elimination on the show, which could take place on Friday, 18 November.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Matt Hancock becomes unlikely TikTok star after District line mobbingGovernment rules out search of Matt Hancock’s private emailsHancock promised care home testing against advice, officials claim
Matt Hancock hunts through offal-filled trough in latest I’m A Celebrity trial
Matt Hancock searches through a trough of offal inside a room containing thousands of flies in his latest trial on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!The public voted on Saturday night for the former health secretary, 44, to take part in his fifth consecutive challenge since joining the ITV show on Wednesday.In a preview of Sunday’s episode, he faces the House of Horrors and is tasked with navigating an “eerie house in the jungle” full of critters.Your votes mean @MattHancock will be heading to the House of Horrors in tomorrow night's show!The next vote is already open so...
Matt Hancock offers politics opinions amid criticism from Rishi Sunak and public
Matt Hancock has shared his views on the state of UK politics on I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!, as he continues to face criticism from campaigners and Rishi Sunak about appearing on the ITV show.The former health secretary, 44, who previously said he “does not expect to serve in Government again” after his stint on the show, told campmates that ex-prime minister Liz Truss’s political career was “over”.During a discussion among the contestants about missing the news back in the UK, Sue Cleaver asked Hancock about his opinion on Truss’s short-lived premiership, saying: “What do you think went...
Matt Hancock: being voted camp leader makes up for 2019 Tory leadership loss
Matt Hancock has said being voted leader of the I’m a Celebrity campsite “more than makes up for” losing the 2019 Tory party leadership election. The 44-year-old Tory MP was among those who threw their hat into the ring to replace Theresa May, but he withdrew part way through the contest before putting his support behind Boris Johnson.
Matt Hancock tells I’m A Celeb campmates Liz Truss’s ‘political career is over’
Matt Hancock has candidly shared his opinions on the current state of UK politics with his I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! campmates, declaring Liz Truss’s political career “over” and reflecting on the reason for Boris Johnson’s departure.The former health secretary, 44, controversially joined the hit ITV reality show as a late arrival last week.During a discussion among the celebrity contestants about missing the news back in the UK, presenter and property expert Scarlette Douglas said: “I wonder if Rishi’s still in power.”Absolutely not! ✋ #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/j45ELTrS1X— I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) November 14, 2022To which Hancock replied: “Yeah,...
CBI urges Jeremy Hunt to relax immigration rules to ease UK staff shortages
Britain’s foremost business lobby group has urged Jeremy Hunt to use this week’s autumn statement to shake up immigration rules to support companies struggling with chronic staff shortages and a looming recession. The head of the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) said urgent action was required from the...
Designing an object from the future for the BBC 100 collection
Rather than sit down with colleagues to design something suitably 'futuristic' we decided to extend our existing Futures design practice to working with young people. Settling on 2042 as the year the object would come from, a date far enough in the future to be mysterious and unknowable but not so far as to be unimaginable, we adapted a design process we had previously used with adults to imagine the future.
Sheffield Central MP: Labour's shortlist for next candidate revealed
Labour has confirmed the shortlist of people from which a candidate will be chosen to represent the party in Sheffield at the next general election. Comedian Eddie Izzard is to stand alongside Rizwana Lala, Abtisam Mohamed, and Jayne Dunn all hoping to contest the Sheffield Central seat. Labour MP Paul...
Nadine Dorries writing book about downfall of Boris Johnson
Former Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries is writing a book about the political downfall of former PM Boris Johnson. Mr Johnson was forced to quit in July by the resignation of dozens of his ministers after a series of scandals. One of the first to go was then-Chancellor Rishi Sunak, whom...
Hostile states are targeting you, Speaker warns MPs
MPs have been warned they are being targeted by "hostile states", with their mobile phones "a potential goldmine" of sensitive information. In a letter to MPs, Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle urged MPs to avoid using their phone for sensitive conversations or even having it in the same room. "If...
London's most dangerous cycling junctions named in UK Parliament
London's most dangerous junctions have been named in Parliament, in a bid to make roads safer for cyclists. Holborn, King's Cross and Shoreditch were the most dangerous out of 22 that needed "urgent action", the London Cycling Campaign (LCC) found. Across the junctions, 47 people have been killed in the...
First Minister's Questions: As it happened on 15 November
The thirtieth FMQs of 2022 comes to a close. Thanks for following - join us again next week. The Senedd will once again be lit tonight in the blue and yellow colours of Ukraine’s flag as a sign of solidarity with Ukraine and its people. MSs with their bucket...
Inhaler add London and Manchester gigs to 2023 tour
Inhaler have added two new shows in London and Manchester to their 2023 tour. The Dublin band have already confirmed a series of UK tour dates in February 2023 but they will now play their biggest headline UK shows to date at Manchester’s O2 Victoria Warehouse and London’s O2 Academy Brixton on May 19 and May 20.
Northern Powerhouse Rail plans like playing hokey cokey - MP
Ministers have been urged to stop "playing hokey cokey" with a high-speed rail line between Hull and Liverpool. During a debate on a motion criticising government policy on industry, Labour's Emma Hardy said she was frustrated with progress for Northern Powerhouse Rail. Business Secretary Grant Shapps has hinted the project...
Britain's vulnerable await PM's spending plans with anxiety
LONDON (AP) — Thirugnanam Sureshan maneuvers his wheelchair into the tiny kitchen of his one-bedroom apartment, flips the switch on an electric kettle and brews a mug of instant coffee. It’s his second hot drink of the day, and it will be his last. The humble countertop kettle — ubiquitous in homes across Britain where a cup of tea is a symbol of welcome, comfort and a break from the demands of a busy day — has become a luxury for Sureshan and his wife, Sridevi, after their monthly electricity bill almost doubled over the past year. Sureshan, a former airport security guard who is disabled by health problems including a rare foot condition, struggles to stay warm. He is cutting down wherever possible to ensure he can keep the heat on this winter amid soaring prices for electricity, food and gasoline. “If I don’t keep myself warm, I might lose my life,” Sureshan, 50, said at his home in the town of Bexhill-on-Sea in southern England. “That’s the situation.’’
Euro 2028: Martin O'Neill says Belfast and Dublin hosting matches would be 'fantastic'
Martin O'Neill has said that Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland hosting matches at Euro 2028 would be "really fantastic". The England, Wales, Scotland, Northern Ireland and Republic of Ireland football associations on Wednesday submitted a bid dossier for hosting the tournament. Dublin's Aviva Stadium and Croke Park, and...
RFL launches investigation into alleged fight at England team hotel
The Rugby Football League has launched an investigation after allegations that at least one member of the England squad became involved in a fight at a hotel on Sunday
New Chapter for BBC Scotland and the Scottish Library & Information Council
Marking Scottish Book Week (November 14-20), BBC Scotland is formally this week renewing its partnership with SLIC, which is the independent advisory body to the Scottish Government on library and information related matters. Alex Gaffney, BBC Scotland’s Commercial and Partnerships Manager, said: “The Scottish Library & Information Council has been...
I'm A Celeb: Matt Hancock in jungle prompts 1,100 Ofcom complaints
Ofcom has received 1,100 complaints about former health secretary Matt Hancock appearing on the ITV show I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here!. There has been widespread criticism of Hancock for appearing on the show while he is a serving MP. Hancock has said he hopes to raise awareness...
Boy George wipes away tears after Matt Hancock enters I’m a Celebrity jungle
Boy George was visibly emotional as Matt Hancock entered the I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! camp for the first time.The singer recalled how he was scared his mother would die in hospital at the beginning of the Covid pandemic, when Hancock was health secretary.“Everyone’s so nice to him and I was like Jesus, what we gonna do? I don’t want to spoil this experience for myself. I’m not good at hiding what I feel. Especially when it’s something so strong,” Boy George privately told the Bush Telegraph.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
