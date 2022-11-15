Read full article on original website
Red Raiders Men's Hoops Announces Signing of Elite Guards to 2023 Class
Jason Jackson and Drew Steffe signed on early signing day, marking another win for Mark Adams.
Commit! Texas Tech lands 2023 ATH Anthony White
Texas Tech landed one of the top recruits in Texas with Anthony White's pledge, which he announced at a commitment ceremony on Wednesday at his high school. The 6-foot, 180-pound three-star recruit and Texas Top 100 prospect chose the Red Raiders over eight other reported offers including Mississippi State, Navy, New Mexico State, Pitt, Texas, Utha State, UTSA and Vanderbilt. He is joining the Red Raiders as a preferred walk-on.
KCBD
McKinney’s 21 not enough as Tech falls to Jackson State
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Despite a strong 21-point performance from sophomore Rhyle McKinney, the Texas Tech Lady Raiders fell 69-63 to Jackson State in the opening game of the Preseason WNIT Tournament Tuesday night at United Supermarkets Arena. McKinney’s 21-point output tied her career-high set nearly one year ago against...
Texas Tech – Oklahoma game time announced
LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech’s regular season finale against Oklahoma will kick off at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26 at Jones AT&T Stadium. The game will be televised on FS1. Texas Tech trails 21-6 in the all-time series with the Sooners. The Red Raiders have lost the last ten meetings in the series with the […]
Red Raiders Move Up in Latest AP Top 25 Rankings
The Red Raiders have started the season strong at 3-0 and continue to move up the AP Poll.
KCBD
Red Raider family breaks Guinness World Record
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Wuensche family bloodline has been attending Texas Tech since 1952, with graduates ranging from Wilson, Texas all the way to Chicago. But, eight years ago the family realized just how many family members had graduated as Red Raiders. Wendy Wuensche Armes says, “I noticed that...
You’re Not Crazy: That Was an Earthquake in Lubbock, Texas
At about 3:30 pm on November 16th, I was sitting in my office at the station on the third floor of an office building at 82nd and Quaker. About an hour earlier the power in the building had cut off and come back on. Weird, but not something that never happens.
KOKI FOX 23
Organs flown through Oklahoma and Texas on uncrewed flight
OKLAHOMA CITY — On Tuesday, an uncrewed aerial transport system moved donated human organs across three cities in the longest distance donated organs have ever been transported via an uncrewed aerial system. Three organ organ procurement organizations, LifeShare, LifeGift and Texas Sharing Organ Alliance, partnered with Matador Uncrewed Aerial...
KCBD
Monday morning top stories: Anton mourns loss of Coach Matthew Hoover
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,. Grief counselors will be at the school in Anton today to help students and staff deal with the loss of Head Football Coach Matthew Hoover. He passed away over the weekend. A GoFundMe has been set up to help his family. LPD launching...
Top 10 Texas Cities That Average The Most Snow!
Why do people who don't live in Texas think it DOESN'T SNOW in Texas? Yes, it does! Trust the last couple of years have been crazy. Look, in TEXAS we get all seasons, and yes SNOW season as well. Some cities get more than others. Let's take a look at the AVERAGE SNOWFALL for some texas cities and areas! Because, Yes it does snow in Texas!
Dashcam Footage Reveals Lubbock Driver’s Greatest Traffic Sin
Sometimes I think that Lubbock is probably not unique insofar as bad driving goes. Perhaps it's confirmation bias because I live here and have to deal with it daily, so it seems like Lubbock is full of particularly bad drivers. And then I see dashcam footage like this. WOOF. For...
Community members remember Anton High School football coach after passing away
ANTON, Texas — The community of Anton is grieving the loss of Anton High School Football Coach Matthew Hoover, 38, who passed away in his home on Saturday, according to the school district. “His family was his world. His four daughters were everything to him,” said Josh Hinojosa, Assistant Football Coach at Anton High School. […]
5.3 magnitude earthquake shakes West Texas area
MENTONE, Texas — A 5.3 magnitude earthquake shook the West Texas area Wednesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). The earthquake happened roughly 25 miles west-southwest of Mentone around 3:32 p.m. and had a depth of around 5.6 miles, USGS said. People reported feeling the earthquake in Midland...
This Might Be the Most Extravagant Home For Sale in Lubbock
Who says Lubbock is a boring place to live? Definitely not the people that live in this extravagant Lubbock home. With masonry in nearly every room, highly specialized design choices, and more, this Lubbock home is unlike anything I've ever seen in the Hub City. Keep scrolling to take a look inside.
chainstoreage.com
Dillard’s to go big at South Plains Mall
Dillard’s is investing in the Lubbock, Texas, market. Macerich said that Dillard's will construct a new, larger store to replace its existing operations at South Plains Mall in Lubbock, Texas. The new, 220,000-sq.-ft. flagship will take over the former Sears site, replacing the two locations Dillard's currently occupies at the mall.
fox34.com
KCBD Investigates: Woman mauled by dogs at Lubbock park reunites with woman who came to her aid
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The deadly dog attack at Lubbock’s Buddy Holly Park has grabbed the attention of city leaders. Lubbock Mayor Tray Payne said the city’s stray dog problem is a priority for the city council, and the city’s FY 2022-2023 budget reflects that. “We have...
So, Are Snowflakes Going To Fall In Lubbock Before Thanksgiving Or Not?
As it happens every year in West Texas, the second that temperatures start to dip near freezing the citizenry begins to twitch with anticipation that perhaps, snow could be on the way. For more on that, let's take a live look at our ace weather reporter who is reporting from...
KCBD
3 injured in Central Lubbock crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock PD and Fire Rescue are responding to a two-vehicle crash involving a black Honda Civic and a white Ford in the westbound lanes of 34th Street and Elgin Avenue. Lubbock PD received the call at 8:22 p.m. Two moderate injuries and one minor injury have...
The 10 Least Expensive Lubbock Neighborhoods in 2022
We looked at the most expensive neighborhood in Lubbock, as well as the safest, but what about the least expensive?. If you are looking for an inexpensive home that has plenty of potential but might need a little tender love and care, these neighborhoods could be a good option. With media real estate prices ranging from $55,774 to $96,887, these are the 10 least expensive neighborhoods in Lubbock and the least expensive house currently for sale in each.
Here’s The Real Unsung Hero Of The Lubbock Food Scene
You might not realize it, but Lubbock has a pretty good food scene. Now, some of you "foodies" (and if you call yourself a "foodie" you can just stop reading now) might disagree with me over the tastes and flavors of Lubbock, but leave for a bit and you'll find out.
