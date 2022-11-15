ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

247Sports

Commit! Texas Tech lands 2023 ATH Anthony White

Texas Tech landed one of the top recruits in Texas with Anthony White's pledge, which he announced at a commitment ceremony on Wednesday at his high school. The 6-foot, 180-pound three-star recruit and Texas Top 100 prospect chose the Red Raiders over eight other reported offers including Mississippi State, Navy, New Mexico State, Pitt, Texas, Utha State, UTSA and Vanderbilt. He is joining the Red Raiders as a preferred walk-on.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

McKinney’s 21 not enough as Tech falls to Jackson State

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Despite a strong 21-point performance from sophomore Rhyle McKinney, the Texas Tech Lady Raiders fell 69-63 to Jackson State in the opening game of the Preseason WNIT Tournament Tuesday night at United Supermarkets Arena. McKinney’s 21-point output tied her career-high set nearly one year ago against...
LUBBOCK, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Texas Tech – Oklahoma game time announced

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech’s regular season finale against Oklahoma will kick off at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26 at Jones AT&T Stadium. The game will be televised on FS1. Texas Tech trails 21-6 in the all-time series with the Sooners. The Red Raiders have lost the last ten meetings in the series with the […]
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Red Raider family breaks Guinness World Record

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Wuensche family bloodline has been attending Texas Tech since 1952, with graduates ranging from Wilson, Texas all the way to Chicago. But, eight years ago the family realized just how many family members had graduated as Red Raiders. Wendy Wuensche Armes says, “I noticed that...
LUBBOCK, TX
KOKI FOX 23

Organs flown through Oklahoma and Texas on uncrewed flight

OKLAHOMA CITY — On Tuesday, an uncrewed aerial transport system moved donated human organs across three cities in the longest distance donated organs have ever been transported via an uncrewed aerial system. Three organ organ procurement organizations, LifeShare, LifeGift and Texas Sharing Organ Alliance, partnered with Matador Uncrewed Aerial...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
100.7 KOOL FM

Top 10 Texas Cities That Average The Most Snow!

Why do people who don't live in Texas think it DOESN'T SNOW in Texas? Yes, it does! Trust the last couple of years have been crazy. Look, in TEXAS we get all seasons, and yes SNOW season as well. Some cities get more than others. Let's take a look at the AVERAGE SNOWFALL for some texas cities and areas! Because, Yes it does snow in Texas!
TEXAS STATE
KCEN

5.3 magnitude earthquake shakes West Texas area

MENTONE, Texas — A 5.3 magnitude earthquake shook the West Texas area Wednesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). The earthquake happened roughly 25 miles west-southwest of Mentone around 3:32 p.m. and had a depth of around 5.6 miles, USGS said. People reported feeling the earthquake in Midland...
MENTONE, TX
Talk 1340

This Might Be the Most Extravagant Home For Sale in Lubbock

Who says Lubbock is a boring place to live? Definitely not the people that live in this extravagant Lubbock home. With masonry in nearly every room, highly specialized design choices, and more, this Lubbock home is unlike anything I've ever seen in the Hub City. Keep scrolling to take a look inside.
LUBBOCK, TX
chainstoreage.com

Dillard’s to go big at South Plains Mall

Dillard’s is investing in the Lubbock, Texas, market. Macerich said that Dillard's will construct a new, larger store to replace its existing operations at South Plains Mall in Lubbock, Texas. The new, 220,000-sq.-ft. flagship will take over the former Sears site, replacing the two locations Dillard's currently occupies at the mall.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

3 injured in Central Lubbock crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock PD and Fire Rescue are responding to a two-vehicle crash involving a black Honda Civic and a white Ford in the westbound lanes of 34th Street and Elgin Avenue. Lubbock PD received the call at 8:22 p.m. Two moderate injuries and one minor injury have...
LUBBOCK, TX
102.5 KISS FM

The 10 Least Expensive Lubbock Neighborhoods in 2022

We looked at the most expensive neighborhood in Lubbock, as well as the safest, but what about the least expensive?. If you are looking for an inexpensive home that has plenty of potential but might need a little tender love and care, these neighborhoods could be a good option. With media real estate prices ranging from $55,774 to $96,887, these are the 10 least expensive neighborhoods in Lubbock and the least expensive house currently for sale in each.
LUBBOCK, TX
247Sports

247Sports

