Motley Fool
Stock Market Plunge: Why I'm Loading Up on These 2 Stocks
Home Depot remains the largest home improvement retailer in the world and can survive the anticipated housing market slowdown. British American Tobacco is shifting toward a noncombustible product future. The two stocks each appear to be solid values at this time.
Motley Fool
Why Coinbase Stock Is Down Another 7% Today
An analyst downgrade from Bank of America sent shares of Coinbase plunging Friday. The analyst's bearish note included a steep price target cut from $77 per share to $50 per share. That downgrade followed Goldman Sachs' decision last week to cut its price target on Coinbase.
Motley Fool
2 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever
Warren Buffett took a stake in Amazon a few years ago, and he recently started a position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. Amazon enjoys a strong market position in e-commerce, cloud computing, and digital advertising. Taiwan Semiconductor is the largest chipmaker in the world, and it serves customers including Apple, Qualcomm,
Business Insider
Chinese leader Xi Jinping's power grab fueled a $6 trillion stock selloff and the yuan's decline. These 4 charts capture the market meltdown.
China's President Xi Jinping has tightened his grip on power — and that has rocked markets. Investors dumped Chinese stocks in a $6 trillion blowout as Xi shut reformers out of decision making. These 4 charts show how deep the meltdown in China-linked assets went last week. President Xi...
1 Growth Stock Down 56% Investors Should Buy Hand Over Fist
The Trade Desk's software isn't as exposed to the ups and downs of an advertising cycle. The CEO has an extremely high compensation package. The stock's valuation has come down significantly over the past year.
msn.com
3 Dow Dividend Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore
The Dow Jones Industrial Average is finally having its time in the sun. Although it is down 9.7% year to date, that is far better than the Nasdaq Composite (down 32.5%) and the S&P 500 (down 20.1% ) over the same period. If the Dow does end up outperforming the Nasdaq Composite for the full-year 2022, it will be the first time since 2016.
Motley Fool
3 Dividend Stocks Warren Buffett Just Bought
The holding company Warren Buffett manages, Berkshire Hathaway, recently disclosed trading activity from the third quarter, and dividend-paying stocks were at the top of the list. Taiwan Semiconductor is a leading manufacturer of the chips that internet-enabled devices rely on. Occidental Petroleum is an oil and gas producer that also
Top Wall Street Analyst Follows Warren Buffett’s Lead and Says Buy Top Semiconductor Stocks
As Warren Buffett takes a surprising $5 billion stake in a semiconductor maker, BofA Securities suggests it is time for investors to test the waters with these five top picks in the arena that may be poised to turn around next year.
Motley Fool
FTX Customers Are Out Billions. Here's What That Means for Crypto Investors.
The cryptocurrency exchange may have improperly funneled $10 billion in customer funds to hedge fund Alameda Research. If you want to buy cryptocurrencies, it's probably wise to avoid offshore exchanges in unregulated markets.
3 Stocks to Buy Now for the Next Bull Market
The Fed’s recent approval to increase the interest rate by 75 basis points has once again raised recession fears. However, given the possibility of a lower pace of rate hike...
Where Will Coca-Cola Stock Be in 5 Years?
Coke's sales and earnings will likely be setting new records in a few years.
1 Super Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist, According to 91% of These Wall Street Analysts
Bill.com just delivered yet another strong quarterly result.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Walmart, Taiwan Semiconductor, Netflix, Carnival and more
Check out the companies making the biggest moves midday. 's stronger-than-expected financial reports for the third quarter. Home Depot rose 1.63%, while. — Shares of the Taiwanese chipmaker soared 10.52% after Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway built a $4 billion new stake in the company. Berkshire added more than 60 million shares of the Taiwanese chipmaker's American depositary receipts, by the end of the third quarter, making Taiwan Semi the conglomerate's 10th biggest holding at the end of September.
msn.com
Dow, S&P 500 end higher Friday, but stocks book weekly drop
The Dow and S&P 500 finished a choppy session higher Friday, but with the main U.S. equity indexes still booking a weekly loss as doubts emerged about the staying power of a rally sparked by signs of easing U.S. inflation. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose about 200 points, or 0.6%, ending near 33,747 Friday. The S&P 500 index closed up 0.5%, but failed to end above the 4,000 mark after trading above that level several times intraday in past sessions this week. The Nasdaq Composite Index eked out a 0.01% gain Friday. Stocks wobbled earlier this week after St. Louis Federal Reserve President James Bullard said the central bank's rate could end up as high as 7%, up from the current 3.75% to 4% range. Higher rates make it more expensive for households and businesses to borrow. This tightening cycle differs from the recent past in that the central bank has been raising rates into what appears to be a slowing economy, with economists and investors seeing the risks of recession increasing as the Fed tightens the screws of financing conditions. The Dow ended the week flat, while the S&P 500 posted a 0.7% weekly decline and the Nasdaq shed 1.6%, according to FactSet. Stocks have ended lower in two of the past three weeks. The 10-year Treasury rate fell for two straight weeks, and it pegged near 3.817% Friday ahead of the shortened holiday week for Thanksgiving.
2 Hot Stocks to Buy and Hold Until You Retire
They each have annualized returns of more than 20% over the last 10 years, including this bear market.
Motley Fool
Why Aurora Cannabis, Canopy Growth, and Tilray Stocks Glowed Green on Friday
Aurora Cannabis reported large declines in revenue in Q1 2023 -- but its stock is going up anyway. Key to today's move: Aurora's promise to turn "profitable" before the end of this fiscal year. Management says adjusted EBITDA -- but not GAAP profits -- will be profitable by Dec. 31.
Stocks Edge Higher, Amazon, Gap, Applied Materials, Visa - Five Things To Know
Five things you need to know before the market opens on Friday November 18:. 1. -- Stock Futures Cautiously Higher Amid Inflation Re-Think. U.S. equity futures moved cautiously higher Friday as investors looked to claw back losses from a muted week for stocks while closely tracking both the dollar and Treasury bond markets amid a seemingly renewed hawkish stance from the Federal Reserve.
Motley Fool
3 Unstoppable Dividend Stocks With 10%+ Upside, According to Wall Street
American Tower, Crown Castle, and SBA Communications trade well below analysts' price targets. That suggests they have lots of near-term upside potential. In addition, they have ample long-term total return potential as they continue growing their dividends.
NASDAQ
EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks jump to two-month highs as U.S., China strike positive note
Nov 15 (Reuters) - Emerging market stocks hit two-month highs on Tuesday, taking heart from a positive tone in talks between the United States and China, while a weakening dollar buoyed currencies of developing countries. Chinese shares led gains with Hong Kong's benchmark stock index .HSI up 4.1%, while Taiwan's
Motley Fool
1 Growth Stock Down 50% to Buy Right Now
A business growing at 50% while the stock gets cut in half should catch investors' attention. There are several reasons to explain that discrepancy. Investors with a long-term outlook should take advantage of this opportunity.
