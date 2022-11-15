Read full article on original website
valleynewslive.com
“Dream come true.”: Mi Barrio Dominican food truck upgrading to full kitchen
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A well-known Fargo food truck is continuing to spice things up in the metro, but in a bigger way. Mi Barrio Dominican Cuisine has taken over the café inside Fargo’s Big Top Bingo on 25th St. S., and is ready to re-open to the public this Saturday, Nov. 19 to serve up the sunny Caribbean to the snowy Valley.
fargomonthly.com
Bringing a New Allure to the DL Home Improvement Scene
Interior Designers Open New Home Improvement Store in Detroit Lakes. The team at Design 2 Sell have been up to some big projects lately, some of which we have had the privilege to share, like Bucks Mill Brewing, and most recently the opening of their brand new studio in Detroit Lakes, Allure. We sat down with the team to get an inside look at this new studio and learn more about the exciting things happening in the interior design world.
concordiacollege.edu
IN THE NEWS: Concordia Professor Works to Clear Misconceptions about ADHD
Reprinted with permission from Forum Communications and author Danielle Teigen. Years ago when Jane Indergaard’s son was in second grade, she and her husband began noticing some behavioral and academic issues, but they weren’t sure what to do. His teacher suggested he be tested for Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).
kvrr.com
Dakota Medical Foundation receives $10 million from MacKenzie Scott
FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) — Among the recipients of the latest round of donations from MacKenzie Scott is Dakota Medical Foundation in Fargo. The foundation has received $10 million from Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. The gift is included in the latest round of 300 charitable contributions by Scott over the past several months, that total $2 billion.
fargomonthly.com
Chef Spotlight: Catering Chef & GM of BernBaum’s, Candace Stock
The Fargo-Moorhead-West-Fargo community is full of talent, especially in the culinary industry. Talented folks from all over bring with them different and unique backgrounds, skills and passions to our area. And we want to take you inside their culinary masterminds. Let’s meet our community’s chefs in our Chef Spotlight!
valleynewslive.com
Local retirement center is closing its doors leaving residents searching for new homes
LIDGERWOOD, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Nearly two dozen residents of a local retirement center will soon have to move out. Dakota Estates in Lidgerwood is closing its doors, forcing its residents and employees to find new homes and jobs by the end of the year. “They have bingo twice...
valleynewslive.com
Parents concerned about safety at south Fargo park
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It may be covered in snow now, but just a couple of weeks ago families still had time to spend it at Brunsdale park on 27th Avenue S. before the wintery weather rolled in. Although, parents in the neighborhood, say the community playground, also...
fargomonthly.com
Black Friday Preview with West Acres & More FM Shopping!
The most wonderful time of the year is right around the corner, and with that comes one of the biggest shopping events in the nation. Black Friday is a day filled with deals and dollar signs, and West Acres is Fargo’s central hub for it. On Friday, Nov 25, the mall will be opening its door for the post-Thanksgiving retail craze, and we want to make sure you’re prepared for the day!
kvrr.com
Moorhead firefighters: ‘deceit, intimidation, autocracy and hostility’ in work environment
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – A number of high-ranking Moorhead firefighters are expressing concerns about two potential fire chief candidates claiming intimidation and hostility. In an email to Moorhead City Manager Dan Mahli, six Moorhead Fire Department captains and a battalion chief say they are not at all comfortable with...
740thefan.com
Downtown police focus on safety, ‘quality of life’ violations, community outreach
FARGO (KFGO) – Downtown Fargo is thriving, but it’s also a work in progress. That was the theme of the final Downtown Download community meeting of the year. Fargo Police Lieutenant Bill Ahlfeldt said officers issued 308 “quality of life” citations for violations like panhandling and public consumption – 15 more than they did in 2021 – despite having less officers downtown this year due to staffing challenges.
JUST ANNOUNCED: A Major Pop Artist Is Coming To North Dakota!
Dream of warmer days, and start planning your trip to Fargo; a major pop artist is coming to North Dakota next Summer. P!nk with special guests Brandi Carlile and KidCutUp will be performing at the Fargodome Saturday, August 19th. Tickets to the show go on sale next Monday (November 21st) at 10 am CT.
wdayradionow.com
This Is How They Do "IT " - Minnkota Recycling
Join host Kevin Flynn as he dives into the nitty gritty of industries and learns from the experts what it takes to do “it”. In this episode Kevin goes for a ride to learn about the ins and outs of Recycling In Fargo North Dakota from staff at Minnkota Recycling. Sponsored by @Kost materials.
wdayradionow.com
Next Downtown Fargo Download meeting to take place Wednesday
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department is set to hold its next Downtown Download public meeting Wednesday at 10 a.m. in the Fargo City Commission chambers. Updates on the newly opened Downtown Police substation, designated passenger loading areas for ride share providers, directed officer patrols downtown and more are all expected to be discussed.
fargomonthly.com
5 Things to Eat & Drink in November
We dove into some classic dishes and drinks from around town to curate the perfect menu for you to explore throughout the month. This time of year tends to inspire a lot of at-home cooking and baking with loved ones, and while you should enjoy that, don’t forget to take it easy this month too! Give your kitchen a break and try any of these delicious local treats this month.
fargomonthly.com
Tips to Tackle Your NDSU Tailgate!
Whether you are a football fan or not, the tailgating experience at North Dakota State is a must-try for every Fargo-Moorhead resident. It’s an event that brings people from all walks of life together in the name of fun, food, community, partying and football. However, what those who have...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
North Dakota airports see near pre-pandemic level passenger counts in September
(Fargo, ND) -- Passenger numbers at the state's commercial airports are on the rise. The State Aeronautics Commission says Hector International in Fargo enjoyed its best September ever with over 35-thousand passengers, a 3.6% increase. Five of North Dakota's commercial airports exceeded numbers from September 2019. Bismarck increased by just under ten percent, Dickinson's passenger numbers rose by over 26-percent and Williston spiked with a nearly 42-percent increase in passengers this September compared to 2019.
newsdakota.com
Messages From Valley City Mayor Dave Carlsrud
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Winter has arrived with a pretty white snow here and though it is easy to complain, winter brings a beauty of its own. It also makes for some sore muscles from clean-up, but when finished, generally our homes are still standing. That said, think of the people in Florida and other places where homes have been swept away by tornadoes and hurricanes. So let’s count our Blessings and embrace our winter.
froggyweb.com
Man rescued after becoming trapped in grain bin northwest of Fargo
COLGATE, N.D. (KFGO) – A man was taken to a Fargo hospital by ambulance after he was rescued from a grain bin on a farm in Colgate northwest of Fargo. Steele County Sheriff Wayne Beckman says the victim was awake and talking after the rescue. Beckman says the Page and Hope volunteer fire departments answered the call, at 11:40 a.m. Wednesday.
valleynewslive.com
Frazee parents raise concerns about bullying in the high school
FRAZEE, Minn. (Valley News Live) -Bullying in schools continues to be a hot-button issue across the nation including in the Red River Valley. Our whistleblower hotline has received several complaints from parents about bullying at Frazee High School. They say the issue is now out of control. My daughter has...
valleynewslive.com
MSUM procedures and student reactions from weapon brought onto MSUM’s campus
MOORHEAD, MN (Valley News Live) - College students in Moorhead woke up to a shock Tuesday morning. Not from a failed test or missed class, but from an email from MSUM, notifying them that a fellow student had brought a weapon on campus grounds sometime over the weekend. The university...
