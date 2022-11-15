For those who are looking to escape the cold and get a head start on shopping for Christmas, Oklahoma's largest weekend pop-up shop is in full swing. The three-day long event is a one-stop shop to get ready for Christmas with gifts, decorations, clothing, and so many handmade and unique items. More than 300 vendors are set up across the SageNet Center at Expo Square ready for shoppers. It's the 27th year “An Affair of the Heart” is in Tulsa, listed as one of the top craft shows in the country.

TULSA, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO