News On 6
Student of the Week: Kenzi Cloud
Our Student of the Week is Kenzi Cloud, a 7th grader at Clyde Boyd Middle School in Sand Springs. Kenzi has a 4.0 GPA and is involved in the student council, NJHS, dance, community theatre, and Scouts BSA. When she grows up she wants to be an occupational therapist or special education teacher. If you know about a student who we should recognize, CLICK HERE TO NOMINATE.
News On 6
Broken Arrow Kids Receive Free Running Shoes Ahead Of The Williams Route 66 Marathon
Some kids who are going to run in this weekend's Williams Route 66 Marathon 5K have some new shoes on their feet on Thursday morning. The kids have been training with coaches for the marathon 5K at Leisure Park Elementary in Broken Arrow. Event organizers handed out new running shoes...
News On 6
Watch: Braum's 'An Affair Of The Heart' Kicks Off At The Expo Square
For those who are looking to escape the cold and get a head start on shopping for Christmas, Oklahoma's largest weekend pop-up shop is in full swing. The three-day long event is a one-stop shop to get ready for Christmas with gifts, decorations, clothing, and so many handmade and unique items. More than 300 vendors are set up across the SageNet Center at Expo Square ready for shoppers. It's the 27th year “An Affair of the Heart” is in Tulsa, listed as one of the top craft shows in the country.
News On 6
Tulsa Fire Department Welcomes 22 Cadets In Graduation Ceremony
The Tulsa Fire Department has 22 new firefighters Wednesday. A ceremony was held to swear in the cadets. The fire cadets were told that this career will be a lifetime of hard work, but one that will continue giving back to people every single day. It's taken many months, even...
News On 6
Tulsa Health Department Unveils Memorial In Long-Time Employee's Memory
The Tulsa Health Department is honoring a longtime employee who died two years ago from COVID-19. The Pam Rask Gathering Place is now open where she used to work at the North Regional Health and Wellness Center. "I'm speechless, there are no words, it's an honor to our family, it...
News On 6
Meals On Wheels Seeking Volunteers To Help Deliver Thanksgiving Meals
Meals on Wheels is looking for 240 volunteers to help deliver food this Thanksgiving. Volunteers can sign up for 20 to 30-minute time slots from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Participants will meet at Meals on Wheels to pick up meals and each volunteer will deliver them to between three and six recipients.
News On 6
Jenks Stages 4th Quarter Comeback, Downs Mustang 34-31
The Jenks Trojans needed a 4th quarter comeback to escape Mustang with a win on Friday night. Jenks trailed by 18 points in the second half, but some furious defense and top notch offense saved the defending champ Trojans. Congrats to Mustang for the incredible season.
News On 6
Bixby Mayor Shares Vision For The Growing City's Future
The city of Bixby is booming and has added more than a thousand jobs in the past two years. Mayor Brian Guthrie talked about what the city accomplished this year and what the next few big projects will look like in his State of the City address. Guthrie said he...
News On 6
Bixby Rolls Over Enid On Way To 6A-I Semi-Final
The Bixby Spartans had an extra week to get over the loss to Jenks that snapped Bixby's 58-game win streak. The first-round bye seems to pay off for their first playoff game as a member of 6A -I as they cruised past the Enid Plainsmen 63-0.
News On 6
'Support Local': Businesses Open Holiday Pop-Up At Mother Road Market
Looking for somewhere new to start your holiday shopping? Two Tulsa businesses are teaming up to create a “one stop holiday gift shop.”. Mary Beth Babcock owns Buck Atoms Gift Shop on Route 66. She, along with the owner of Ida Red General Store, have opened a pop-up shop at Mother Road Market, so shoppers wanting to support local businesses have a new place to go this year.
News On 6
Coweta Handles Claremore, Advances To Next Round
Coweta entered the 5A playoffs undefeated while Claremore just made it at 5-5. Coweta took advantage of some big plays and a lot of speed to advance. Tigers win 53-14.
News On 6
Christmas Chute In Sapulpa Hosts 'Snowless' Snowball Fight
Sapulpa didn't get much snow on Friday but that didn't hold the city back from putting on a snowball fight. More than a thousand fake snowballs were at the Christmas Chute Friday evening to help families get in the Holiday spirit. There were also games, dodgeball, and more family-fun activities and hot cocoa to help set the tone.
News On 6
Cowboys, Sooners Preparing For Bedlam
Saturday is one of the last three scheduled matchups on the football field for the Oklahoma State Cowboys and Oklahoma Sooners, as the series will not continue after the Sooners move to the SEC in 2025. If the Cowboys win, it will be the first time ever in his career...
News On 6
Recount Underway In Tulsa City Council District 5 Election
A Tulsa City Council election, decided by a 27 vote margin, could be upended by a court challenge, and recount, or a judge could let the results stand. In City Council District 5, with more than 10,000 ballots cast, Grant Miller won over incumbent Mykey Arthrell. The results were certified...
News On 6
3 People Safe After Fire At Tulsa Home
Tulsa firefighters were called to the scene of a house fire that broke out on Thursday morning. Officials say the blaze broke out at a home near West 46th Street North and North Boulder Avenue at around 6:10. According to officials, the fire started in the back bedroom of the...
News On 6
Fire Partially Destroys Hangar At Tulsa Riverside Airport
Crews were able to put out a fire in a hangar at Tulsa Riverside Airport around 3:30 p.m. Thursday. The hangar was privately owned and their was no aircraft inside at the time of the fire, Tulsa Airport Authority said. Firefighters are investigating what caused the fire. This is a...
News On 6
OHP: 29-Year-Old Killed In Cherokee County Crash
A 29-year-old man was killed in a crash Friday night in Cherokee County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened on US-62 near County Road E750 about 5.5 miles east of Tahlequah, Okla. Angel Vasquez, 29, was driving westbound, and another vehicle, driven by Ralph Burnett,...
News On 6
Tulsa Police Release Bodycam Video From In-Custody Death
Tulsa police released the body camera footage from before a robbery suspect died in police custody in September. Police say when Ramond Thompson was running from police, he jumped off a 30-foot hill and landed at the bottom. Police were searching a rocky and wooded area near Pine and Sheridan...
News On 6
5 Carjacking Suspects In Custody After Allegedly Leading Tulsa Police On Chase
Five people accused of leading police on a chase on Thursday night in Tulsa are in custody, according to officers. Officers say they were flagged down at QuikTrip near East 31st Street and South 129th East Avenue in reference to an armed robbery that had just occurred two blocks away.
News On 6
Man Accused Of Leading Tulsa Police On High-Speed Chase Arrested
A man accused of leading Tulsa Police on a high-speed chase on Wednesday is in custody, according to officers. According to police, a warrant was out for John Merchant when officers got a call about him allegedly stalking someone. When officers eventually found Merchant, near East 41st Street and South...
