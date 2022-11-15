ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magic 95.5

Janelle Monae Shines In Elie Saab Gown

By Sharde Gillam
Magic 95.5
Magic 95.5
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15gGWn_0jBdPn3000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XrDFu_0jBdPn3000

Source: Wesley Lapointe / Getty


Janelle Monae gave us style goals earlier today when she was spotted out on the “Glass Onion” red carpet rocking a stunning black and red look that we absolutely love! The entertainer and style queen was spotted on Instagram during her red carpet appearance strutting her stuff in the red and black Elie Saab designer look that was everything. She paired the cut out, feathery gown with minimal jewelry and a small red hand bag. As for her hair, she wore her golden blonde locs in a sophisticated up do with a curled bang that fit the look perfectly. The beauty was all smiles as she modeled her ensemble to perfection, being sure to stop and spin to show off the fit from all angles. Check out the stunning look below.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Fashion Bomb Daily (@fashionbombdaily)

The singer’s fans and fashion lovers alike were loving this look just as much as we were and shared their stamps of approval on Instagram, complimenting the effortless slay. “ yesss
,” one fan wrote while another commented with, “ Beauty !!!!!!!!
,” and another simply called the entertainer, “ Gorgeous!!!!”

Beauties, what do you think about Janelle’s designer look? Did she nail it?

DON’T MISS…

Janelle Monae Is In Her Melanated Glory On The Cover Of Variety

LET’S MAKEUP: Learn How To Get Janelle Monae’s 2019 Kids’ Choice Awards Look For Under $75.00

Comments / 0

Related
Inquisitr.com

Janelle Monáe Flashes Major Cleavage In Risqué Dress

There is never a dull red carpet look with Janelle Monae, as shown by all their famous ensembles. But for now, let's focus on their most recent red carpet ensemble, which they wore to the Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery premiere in Los Angeles on Monday evening. Monáe looked stunning in an Haute Couture ensemble from Elie Saab's Fall 2022 collection.
WWD

Angela Bassett Makes an Ethereal Arrival in Embellished Pamella Roland Dress for Glamour Women of the Year Awards

Angela Bassett arrived at Glamour’s Women of the Year Awards in New York City on Nov. 1, wearing a form-fitting white dress. The “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” actress wore a custom white evening dress with tulle and a crystal-embellished neckline by Pamella Roland. More from WWDCelebrity Halloween Costumes of 2022: The Standout LooksEbony Power 100 Red Carpet Celebrity ArrivalsWIF Honors Quinta Brunson, Olivia Wilde, Journalists Who Broke the Harvey Weinstein Story and More She accessorized the look with a pair of dangling diamond earrings from Gismondi 1754 Jewelry, diamond rings from Nicole Rose Jewelry and a stack of diamond bracelets. She also...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Wows in Head to Toe Chanel with a Sparkling Sequined Top and Quilted Cap Toed Heels at Chanel’s Resort 2022/23 Show

Lori Harvey was one of the big names in attendance at the Chanel Resort 2022/23 Collection in Miami at Faena Beach. Dressed in head-to-toe Chanel, Harvey’s look was sparkling, with intricate details that certainly appealed to the social media star’s trend-oriented personal style. The model wore a pink and black sequined top alongside a high-waisted black tweed skirt featuring angular cut outs on her hips. Harvey layered on a lengthy pearl necklace, a Chanel staple, and adorned her wrists and ear lobes with dazzling silver monogrammed jewelry. The Gymshark brand ambassador carried a square quilted mini bag and popped on black cat eye...
MIAMI, FL
Footwear News

Heidi Klum Shines In Plunging Purple Dress & Red Sandals at LACMA Art + Film Gala 2022

Heidi Klum shined on the blue carpet at the 11th annual LACMA Art + Film Gala held at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art tonight. The “America’s Got Talent” judge posed for photos in a purple sequin gown. The sparkling silhouette had a halter neck with a plunging deep V-neckline and a cinched waist. For glam, Klum went with her signature soft smokey eye, dust of blush and neutral matte pout. She styled her straight and let her bangs frame her face. Adding a pop of color to her look, the German supermodel coordinated her long red nails with her small...
WWD

Lindsay Lohan Dazzles in Floral-embroidered Valentino Dress for ‘Falling for Christmas’ Premiere

Lindsay Lohan arrived on the red carpet in a sequined floral lace dress by Valentino on Wednesday in New York City for the screening of her new Netflix film, “Falling for Christmas.” She coordinated the embroidered column gown with a gold quilted handbag and jewelry from Stephanie Gottlieb, including several diamond rings and diamond earrings.More from WWDRock & Roll Hall of Fame 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsLACMA Art + Film Gala 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsCelebrity Halloween Costumes of 2022: The Standout Looks Lohan worked with celebrity stylist Law Roach to create her look for the film premiere. Roach has an extensive list...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Kelly Rowland Turns Heads in Cutout Maxi Dress & Sparkling Big-Toe Sandals at Glamour’s Women of the Year Event

The stars aligned for the 2022 Glamour Women of the Year Awards held at The Grill & The Pool in New York City on Tuesday. The annual event recognizes and celebrates the industry’s biggest trailblazers of the moment. Kelly Rowland was a show-stopper at the celebration. The Grammy Award-winning R&B singer turned heads on the red carpet as she arrived in a black maxi gown from LaQuan Smith’s fall 2022 collection. The garment had long fitted sleeves with cutouts on the chest and at the back. To amp up the glam factor, the “Merry Liddle Christmas” actress elevated her ensemble with statement...
PopSugar

Megan Fox Stuns in a Lace-Up Crop Top and Front-Slit Pants

Megan Fox might just the queen of lace-up details, corsets, and slits, as she demonstrated while out to dinner in Brentwood, CA, on Oct. 24. The 36-year-old actor, who is styled by Maeve Reilly, opted for a white monochrome look by Anna October consisting of flared pants with a front zipper and slits that extended from the hips down to the ankles, fastened with delicate hook-and-eye closures; an ivory satin panel corset with side lace-up details; and a long leather Acne Studios trench coat with half-slit sleeves and buckles at the wrists.
BRENTWOOD, CA
shefinds

Olivia Wilde Stunned In A Slinky Ultra-Sheer Dress At The Academy Museum Gala Ahead Of Major Jason Sudeikis Drama

Before Olivia Wilde made headlines this week with her viral salad dressing recipe and former nanny drama, she owned the red carpet in a sheer, curve-hugging, glistening silver gown! The Booksmart director, 38, arrived at the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles on October 16th and rocked a long-sleeved, sparkle-adorned feather-trimmed gown by Alexandre Vauthier. The sultry frock featured thousands of tiny crystals, and helped show off Wilde’s incredible figure.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Inquisitr.com

Olivia Wilde Sets Pulses Racing In Plunging Sequin Dress

Wilde was a burst of colors in her purple and silver sequin dress designed with a jagged hem formed in the Chevron logo. The column dress had a low neckline teasing the top of her bust while her arms stood out in skintight red leather opera gloves. The movie producer...
Inquisitr.com

Kate Hudson Stuns In See-Through Sequin Dress

Kate Hudson is looking like a goddess as she flaunts her figure in custom-made Elie Saab. The 43-year-old actress was featured this week on the iconic designer's Instagram modeling a gorgeous sequin-covered dress, also flying the flag for the 2022 sheer trend. Kate dazzled as she struck a confident pose, also marking her presence at the premiere of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery in Los Angeles, CA. Kate remains a firm favorite with designer brands - it isn't all spandex leggings as she continues to front clothing brand Fabletics.
E! News

Black Panther's Lupita Nyong'o Makes Fabulous Outfit Change on the Red Carpet

Watch: Lupita Nyong'o Shares How Wakanda Forever Honors Chadwick Boseman. Lupita Nyong'o proved two looks are always better than one. The Oscar winner made a jaw-dropping appearance at the Mexico premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on Nov. 9, dazzling the red carpet in two custom Jonathan Cohen designs. And...
Footwear News

Halle Bailey Looks Pretty in Pink High-Slit Dress & Red Strappy Sandals at CFDA Awards 2022

Halle Bailey popped in pink at the 2022 CFDA Awards in New York tonight. “The Little Mermaid” star posed for photos at Casa Cipriani in a pink gown from Caroline Herrera’s spring 2023 collection. The dress featured an oversized flower on the shoulder, an asymmetrical hemline and one billowy sleeve. The garment also included a large cutout on the side of the bodice, ruched detailing near the waistline and a thigh-high slit on the skirt. Taking things up a notch, Bailey styled her knotless braids in a top-knot bun and accessorized with diamond emerald drop earrings and a small red square clutch....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Women's Health

Sydney Sweeney Shows Off Her Sculpted 🍑 And Abs In A Glittering Fishnet Dress

Sydney Sweeney's ethereal style has reached new heights. On Instagram, the Euphoria star shared a behind-the-scenes photo of a new look she wore to attend an Acqua for Life event hosted by Armani Beauty. The actress dazzled in a glittering purple-and-blue fishnet maxi dress, which included a purple bandeau with...
HollywoodLife

Kerry Washington Wears Sheer White Corset Over Orange Lace Dress On ‘Good Morning America’

Kerry Washington always makes a statement with her outfits, no matter what the occasion is, and that’s exactly what she did when she was the special guest on Good Morning America in NYC on Oct. 25. The 45-year-old was promoting her new Netflix film, The School for Good and Evil when she wore a see-through white corset crop top over a peach, poofy dress.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Teyana Taylor Suits Up In Vintage Janet Jackson T-Shirt With Cargo Pants & Invisible Heels at Glamour’s Women of the Year Event

Teyana Taylor took an edgy approach to sharp suiting and paid tribute to Janet Jackson in the process during her latest appearance. The multi-hyphenate superstar attended Glamour’s Women of the Year Awards in New York City on Tuesday. The annual event recognizes and celebrates the industry’s biggest trailblazers of the moment.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Gigi Hadid Updates Punk Style in Thom Browne Suit With Jockstrap, Heeled Oxfords & Blue Lips at CFDA Awards 2022

Gigi Hadid brought punk rock style to the 2022 CFDA Awards on Monday in New York, thanks to Thom Browne. The supermodel hit the red carpet for the occasion at Casa Cipriani, attending as the date of Browne — who, in addition to being named the CFDA’s chairman come January 2023, is also nominated this evening for its Awards’ American Menswear Designer of the Year honor. Hadid’s Browne ensemble, straight off the designer’s spring 2023 Paris Fashion Week runway, featured a clashing red, white and blue suit, featuring a tweed plaid vest with frayed edges, a vertically striped set of trousers and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Magic 95.5

Magic 95.5

2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
977K+
Views
ABOUT

Columbus' Best R&B

 https://mycolumbusmagic.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy