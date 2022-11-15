ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Suspect was on Field Trip, Says UVA

Newsradio WRVA
Newsradio WRVA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CTIIy_0jBdPkOp00

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A University of Virginia student who went on a field trip to see a play with classmates is the one suspected of opening fire inside the bus they were riding in when the group returned to campus, a university spokesperson confirmed Tuesday.

Spokesperson Brian Coy said the suspect in the shooting, Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., 22, joined what was previously described as a group of about two dozen others who traveled about 120 miles (193 kilometers) from the campus in Charlottesville, Virginia, to Washington for the field trip Sunday. Police said Jones, a former member of the school’s football team, shot and killed three current team members and wounded two other students.

The shooting set off panic and a 12-hour lockdown of the campus until the suspect was captured just outside Richmond on Monday.

University President Jim Ryan said at a news conference Monday that authorities did not have a “full understanding” of the motive or circumstances of the shooting. Authorities said it was unclear how Jones was able to flee the shooting scene.

Jones was a member of the school’s football team during the 2018 season. He is accused of fatally shooting three current members of the team and wounding a fourth member. Authorities have not said if the other student who was wounded is also on the team.

Ryan identified the three slain students as Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry.

Jones faces three counts of second-degree murder and three counts of using a handgun in the commission of a felony, university police Chief Timothy Longo Sr. said. It was not immediately clear when Jones would make his first court appearance.

His father, Chris Jones Sr., told Richmond TV station WTVR he was in disbelief after getting a call from police Monday.

“My heart goes out to their families. I don’t know what to say, except I’m sorry, on his behalf, and I apologize,” he said.

Jones’ mother, Margo Ellis, declined to be interviewed when reached by The Associated Press on Tuesday. “There’s so much going on,” she said.

Jones came to the attention of the university’s threat-assessment team this fall in the context of a review of a “potential hazing issue,” the university said in a statement provided to the AP on Tuesday.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
royalexaminer.com

Investigation remains ongoing into shooting incident at UVA

The criminal investigation remains ongoing into the tragic shootings that claimed the lives of three University of Virginia (UVA) students and injured two others on the evening of Nov. 13, 2022. Christopher D. Jones Jr., 22, of Petersburg, Va., had his first appearance in Albemarle County General District Court on Nov. 16, 2022 on three felony counts of 2nd degree murder, two felony counts of malicious wounding, and five felony counts of the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Jones is being held at the Charlottesville-Albemarle County Regional Jail without bond.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

Are there mountain lions in the Valley?

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - It’s a simple question with very different answers depending on who you ask. The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources claims that they haven’t been in the region since 1882. After speaking with several people who claimed to see one, I made a trip to...
VIRGINIA STATE
streakingthelawn.com

ACC Network to broadcast UVA memorial service live

ESPN announced Thursday afternoon that the ACC Network will broadcast the memorial service honoring the lives of Virginia football players Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry, as well as the two students injured in Sunday’s deadly shooting, Mike Hollins and Marlee Morgan. The memorial service will...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Jones' previous run-ins with the law

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Wednesday’s appearance was not the first time Christopher Darnell Jones, Jr. has seen the inside of a courtroom. He has had previous run-ins with law enforcement, though none of the charges were as severe as the second-degree murder charges he currently faces. The first...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WSLS

UVA Health: One victim of UVA shooting being released, one in critical condition

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – An official from UVA Health has shared an update on the two victims hurt in the deadly shooting at the University of Virginia. On Tuesday, Eric Swensen with UVA Health said one of those two victims is being released from UVA Medical Center, and one is in serious condition. He did not specify who was being released from the facility or who was in critical condition.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

UVA Health gives update on 2 injured in Sunday’s shooting

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Health is providing an update on the two people injured in Sunday night’s shooting. UVA Health PIO Eric Swensen announced Tuesday, November 15, that one patient is being discharged from the UVA Medical Center that day, while the other is in serious condition. Authorities...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Franklin News Post

UPDATE: University of Virginia shooting suspect in custody

This is continuing coverage of a shooting that killed three at the University of Virginia Sunday night. University of Virginia shooting suspect Christopher Darnell Jones is in custody, officials said Monday. Jones has been charged with three counts of second-degree murder. Officials announced the arrested during a press conference, but...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Travel Maven

This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in Virginia

An American tradition that got its start in Las Vegas, the buffet is the perfect place to head to if you're looking for an epic all-you-can-eat experience. Virginia is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Daily Meal. They put together a list of some of the best and most sought-after buffets in the country and Charlotteville's Michie Tavern made the list. Keep reading to learn more.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Franklin News Post

GoFundMe started for University of Virginia shooting victim surpasses goal in 8 hours

A GoFundMe fundraiser has been started for University of Virginia shooting victim Lavel “Tyler” Davis Jr.’s funeral and memorial. Football players Devin Chandler, D’Sean Perry and Davis Jr. were killed Sunday night after returning from a class field trip to see a play in Washington, D.C. Davis Jr. died at the University of Virginia Medical Center. University officials declined to identify two injured students but said one was in good condition and the other in critical condition.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
fox5dc.com

UVA football player's father speaks out

FOX 5's Shirin Rajaee spoke with Warren Stewart, the father of Hunter Stewart a University of Virginia senior football player. Warren Stewart said the tragic event -- which left three of his son's teammates dead and two other students injured -- has shaken the entire UVA community.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Charlottesville remembers long-time city manager

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The city of Charlottesville is remembering a man who was the city manager for more than two decades. Cole Hendrix served as the Charlottesville City Manager from 1971 to 1996. He passed away Tuesday evening. According to a release, he helped to champion the creation...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Newsradio WRVA

Newsradio WRVA

Richmond, VA
1K+
Followers
828
Post
308K+
Views
ABOUT

All news, talk and all that matters to you in the Richmond region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & more. Listen to Newsradio 1140 & 96.1 WRVA on the Audacy app.

 https://www.audacy.com/newsradiowrva

Comments / 0

Community Policy