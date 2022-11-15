Thanksgiving 2022 Expected to Draw Most Travelers Since Pandemic

Richmond, Va. (Newsradiowrva.com) - Thanksgiving 2022 is expected to see the third-most road travel since 2000, according to AAA. Nearly 55 million people are expected to travel for Thanksgiving, and 89% of those travelers are expected to drive.

As with all high-travel holidays, this means that traffic should be expected in some of Virginia's most-traveled roads, especially the interstates. Some of this traffic can be avoided by leaving early or late in the day, or traveling on less-popular days. Drivers should also make an effort to limit distractions, as days with higher traffic also present a higher risk for crashes. Cell phones, onboard devices, food, and passengers can all present distractions, and care should be taken to prevent accidents on the road.