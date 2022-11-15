ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Fullback Daba Fonfana rushed for 114 yards, and Navy beat No. 17 UCF 17-14 on Saturday without completing a pass. Navy (4-7, 4-4 American Athletic) dominated possession of the ball and gained 248 yards, all on the ground. Xavier Arline threw incomplete on the team’s only passing attempt. The loss dropped UCF (8-3, 5-2) out of first place in the AAC. Mikey Keene replaced quarterback John Rhys Plumlee in the second half and immediately led the Knights to their only touchdown of the game.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 26 MINUTES AGO