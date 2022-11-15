Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasClinton, SC
Charleston Man, Durham LeaderThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
How 3 Charleston Plantations Teach History and Enrapture VisitorsRene CizioCharleston, SC
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes stifle Charleston Southern 82-56 behind Key’s double-doubleThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: Ohio State ‘stacking days,’ prepares for tilt against Charleston SouthernThe LanternColumbus, OH
wpde.com
NC man reported missing over a month found dead in Colleton County, family confirms
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — A North Carolina man was found dead in the Ruffin area around noon on Thursday after having been missing for over a month. Braedan Rose was reported missing on Oct. 14 from Avery County in Newland, North Carolina. His white Chevy Impala was also missing until authorities in North Carolina found out that it had been towed by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Bring Them Home: 'Secrets in the Swamp' explores the story of a missing mother & daughter
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — One of the most bizarre missing persons cases in the Lowcountry involves a mother and daughter. They vanished nearly a year apart, from almost the same location-- a large plantation in Berkeley County. Over the years, law enforcement officers have determined there's no doubt they're connected.
Waccamaw Community Foundation: Providing disaster recovery, scholarships & grants
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WPDE) — This is National Community Foundation Week. The Waccamaw Community Foundation serves Horry and Georgetown counties. The organization provides scholarships for students, assists with disaster recovery and provides grants that help the community. They also match donor dollars with the organizations that need funding. "We...
Davidson Defeats South Carolina in Charleston Classic, 69-60
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Foster Loyer scored 18 points and Sam Mennenga scored 15 and Davidson used a 10-2 run in the second half to beat South Carolina 69-60 on Friday night. The Gamecocks led 29-25 halftime, but after the break Connor Kochera made a layup and followed with...
Former CCSD teacher gifts hundreds of bikes to elementary school students
A former CCSD first-grade teacher warmed the hearts of hundreds of children this week. Founder and Executive Director of Going Places, Katie Blomquist, gifted 448 brand-new bicycles to elementary students at Maltida Dunston Elementary School on Monday, Nov 14. Blomquist and Going Places gifted 167 bicycles to the Charleston Development...
Wild day in court as Russell Laffitte federal bank fraud trial nears end
CHARLESTON (WCIV) — It was a wild Wednesday in the federal courthouse in downtown Charleston as testimony continued in the trial of Russell Laffitte. The former CEO of Palmetto State Bank is facing charges in a multi-million dollar fraud conspiracy with disgraced and disbarred former attorney Alex Murdaugh. But...
Woodland football team to honor Lavel Davis Jr. with UVA stickers, moment of silence
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Woodland High School football team is paying tribute to one of its own Friday evening during a playoff game at Oceanside Collegiate Academy in Mount Pleasant. The Wolverines will wear Virginia Cavaliers stickers on their helmets to honor 20-year-old Lavel Davis Jr. –...
Russell Laffitte, alleged Murdaugh co-conspirator, takes stand in federal bank fraud trial
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Russell Laffitte, the former banker tied to schemes involving disgraced attorney Alex Murdaugh, took the witness stand in his own defense Friday as he stands trial on federal bank fraud charges. Laffitte is accused of a criminal conspiracy with Murdaugh in which they illegally took...
