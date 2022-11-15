ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
wpde.com

NC man reported missing over a month found dead in Colleton County, family confirms

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — A North Carolina man was found dead in the Ruffin area around noon on Thursday after having been missing for over a month. Braedan Rose was reported missing on Oct. 14 from Avery County in Newland, North Carolina. His white Chevy Impala was also missing until authorities in North Carolina found out that it had been towed by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Waccamaw Community Foundation: Providing disaster recovery, scholarships & grants

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WPDE) — This is National Community Foundation Week. The Waccamaw Community Foundation serves Horry and Georgetown counties. The organization provides scholarships for students, assists with disaster recovery and provides grants that help the community. They also match donor dollars with the organizations that need funding. "We...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Davidson Defeats South Carolina in Charleston Classic, 69-60

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Foster Loyer scored 18 points and Sam Mennenga scored 15 and Davidson used a 10-2 run in the second half to beat South Carolina 69-60 on Friday night. The Gamecocks led 29-25 halftime, but after the break Connor Kochera made a layup and followed with...
CHARLESTON, SC
wpde.com

Former CCSD teacher gifts hundreds of bikes to elementary school students

A former CCSD first-grade teacher warmed the hearts of hundreds of children this week. Founder and Executive Director of Going Places, Katie Blomquist, gifted 448 brand-new bicycles to elementary students at Maltida Dunston Elementary School on Monday, Nov 14. Blomquist and Going Places gifted 167 bicycles to the Charleston Development...
CHARLESTON, SC
wpde.com

Wild day in court as Russell Laffitte federal bank fraud trial nears end

CHARLESTON (WCIV) — It was a wild Wednesday in the federal courthouse in downtown Charleston as testimony continued in the trial of Russell Laffitte. The former CEO of Palmetto State Bank is facing charges in a multi-million dollar fraud conspiracy with disgraced and disbarred former attorney Alex Murdaugh. But...
CHARLESTON, SC

