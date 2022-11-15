ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Roseburg firefighters prevent residential structure fire from spreading

ROSEBURG, Ore. — Thursday morning, November 17, around 11:59 a.m. the Roseburg Fire Department responded to a residential structure fire at 827 NE Garden Valley Boulevard. The initial call reported that smoke was showing from the house and it was unknown if anyone was inside. According to officials, when...
ROSEBURG, OR
Supporters of 'Greater Idaho' react to midterm elections

For some, the midterm elections came as a surprise. But David Jaques, owner and publisher of the Roseburg Beacon and leader of the Greater Idaho movement in Douglas County says he wasn't surprised. In the November midterm election, voters in Wheeler County passed a measure aimed at advancing the movement...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
Bay Area Hospital board recall petition fails

COOS COUNTY, Ore. — Two Bay Area Hospital board members are safe from recall after petitions from unions failed to garner enough signatures. On October 19, the UFCW 555 along with the Oregon Nurses Association submitted two petitions to recall board chair Thomas McAndrews and board secretary Donna Rabin.
COOS COUNTY, OR
Roseburg man arrested for pointing gun at site manager at business after argument

ROSEBURG, Ore. — A man was arrested for pointing a firearm at the manager of a business in Roseburg after a short standoff, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office reported. On Wednesday, November 17 at 11:00 a.m., a 911 caller at a business in the 3000 block of Old Highway 99 South said a man had pointed a firearm at the site manager after a disagreement about non-payment for service and then left in a vehicle.
ROSEBURG, OR
Coos County Sheriff's office mourns K-9 Raven's passing

COOS COUNTY, Ore. — The Coos County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of one of its beloved K-9's, Raven. Sergeant Adam Slater says Raven was being seen for an intestinal obstruction after she became ill Tuesday night. Her handler, Sergeant Jon Boswell, rushed her to Hanson Meekins Animal...
COOS COUNTY, OR
Babysitter charged in the death of Coos County infant

COOS COUNTY, Ore. — A Myrtle Point woman has been charged with manslaughter in the "abusive head trauma" death of an infant in her care. In a press release, Coos County District Attorney Paul Frasier says that on Monday, November 14, 27-year-old Hayley Reanne Steele called 911 to report that the 10-month-old boy she was caring for "was not breathing normally and that the child's eyes 'were not responding in a normal manner'.
COOS COUNTY, OR
Delay in election results for Coos County

COOS COUNTY, Ore. — Coos County voters expected an update to the midterm election results for local races Wednesday, but the County Clerk's Office was unable to post the latest numbers. The delay was announced Wednesday. "We got a recall petition filed in the middle of this election, this...
COOS COUNTY, OR
Medford father of five missing after taking odd job downtown

MEDFORD, Ore. — A Southern Oregon family is hoping the community can help as they look for their 46-year-old father, last seen leaving his home in Medford on Monday afternoon. Jose Jesus Albarran Guerrero’s family said the last time they saw him was after he came back from the...
MEDFORD, OR

