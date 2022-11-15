Read full article on original website
nbc16.com
Roseburg firefighters prevent residential structure fire from spreading
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Thursday morning, November 17, around 11:59 a.m. the Roseburg Fire Department responded to a residential structure fire at 827 NE Garden Valley Boulevard. The initial call reported that smoke was showing from the house and it was unknown if anyone was inside. According to officials, when...
nbc16.com
Supporters of 'Greater Idaho' react to midterm elections
For some, the midterm elections came as a surprise. But David Jaques, owner and publisher of the Roseburg Beacon and leader of the Greater Idaho movement in Douglas County says he wasn't surprised. In the November midterm election, voters in Wheeler County passed a measure aimed at advancing the movement...
nbc16.com
Roseburg homeowners encouraged to get flood insurance ahead of cold and wet winter
ROSEBURG, Ore. — In a City of Roseburg press release, the Roseburg Community Development Department is encouraging local homeowners to make sure they have sufficient flood insurance. Homeowners whose property is located in a special flood hazard area are required by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to buy...
nbc16.com
Bay Area Hospital board recall petition fails
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — Two Bay Area Hospital board members are safe from recall after petitions from unions failed to garner enough signatures. On October 19, the UFCW 555 along with the Oregon Nurses Association submitted two petitions to recall board chair Thomas McAndrews and board secretary Donna Rabin.
nbc16.com
Roseburg man arrested for pointing gun at site manager at business after argument
ROSEBURG, Ore. — A man was arrested for pointing a firearm at the manager of a business in Roseburg after a short standoff, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office reported. On Wednesday, November 17 at 11:00 a.m., a 911 caller at a business in the 3000 block of Old Highway 99 South said a man had pointed a firearm at the site manager after a disagreement about non-payment for service and then left in a vehicle.
nbc16.com
Coos Bay & North Bend superintendents go cart-to-cart for Golden Cart Award
Coos Bay and North Bend are just weeks away from their Bus Jam Toy and Food Drive, and the cities brought out their school superintendents for some friendly competition Wednesday to raise donations. The Coos Bay-North Bend Rotary Club got some help from Northwest Natural and McKay's Market to collect...
nbc16.com
Sewer issue forces cancellation of Roseburg Senior Center Bazaar and Bake Sale
ROSEBURG, Ore. — The City of Roseburg says that sewer issues at the Roseburg Senior Center have cancelled or possibly postponed the Roseburg Senior Center Holiday Bazaar and Bake Sale. Meals are not expected to be offered to seniors Saturday. The cancelled sale, expected to run Saturday and Sunday,...
nbc16.com
Coos County Sheriff's office mourns K-9 Raven's passing
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — The Coos County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of one of its beloved K-9's, Raven. Sergeant Adam Slater says Raven was being seen for an intestinal obstruction after she became ill Tuesday night. Her handler, Sergeant Jon Boswell, rushed her to Hanson Meekins Animal...
nbc16.com
UPDATE: Water service restored, boil water advisory still in effect in Lowell
LOWELL, Ore. — UPDATE: As of 7:17 p.m. the City of Lowell's Public Works crews have restored water service. The city say water may cloudy for a time until the system is completely flushed out. Crews are now starting to flush water out of the system. The city says...
nbc16.com
Babysitter charged in the death of Coos County infant
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — A Myrtle Point woman has been charged with manslaughter in the "abusive head trauma" death of an infant in her care. In a press release, Coos County District Attorney Paul Frasier says that on Monday, November 14, 27-year-old Hayley Reanne Steele called 911 to report that the 10-month-old boy she was caring for "was not breathing normally and that the child's eyes 'were not responding in a normal manner'.
nbc16.com
Delay in election results for Coos County
COOS COUNTY, Ore. — Coos County voters expected an update to the midterm election results for local races Wednesday, but the County Clerk's Office was unable to post the latest numbers. The delay was announced Wednesday. "We got a recall petition filed in the middle of this election, this...
nbc16.com
Medford father of five missing after taking odd job downtown
MEDFORD, Ore. — A Southern Oregon family is hoping the community can help as they look for their 46-year-old father, last seen leaving his home in Medford on Monday afternoon. Jose Jesus Albarran Guerrero’s family said the last time they saw him was after he came back from the...
