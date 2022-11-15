Read full article on original website
Senior center issues plea for tarps, tents and volunteers
ROSEBURG, Ore. — In a press release issued by the City of Roseburg, Roseburg Senior Center volunteers are reaching out to the public for help with donations of tarps, tents, sleeping bags, and able-bodied volunteers. The senior center at 1614 SE Stephens Street is providing space overnight as a...
Sewer issue forces cancellation of Roseburg Senior Center Bazaar and Bake Sale
ROSEBURG, Ore. — The City of Roseburg says that sewer issues at the Roseburg Senior Center have cancelled or possibly postponed the Roseburg Senior Center Holiday Bazaar and Bake Sale. Meals are not expected to be offered to seniors Saturday. The cancelled sale, expected to run Saturday and Sunday,...
Springfield History Museum invites Asian community to share their stories
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — The ILLUMINATION Project is an annual celebration at the Springfield History Museum, which emphasizes on cultural awareness. The museum is inviting anyone who identifies as Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander who lives in Springfield to share their stories. So far, stories have been shared through interviews, photographs and personal objects.
Pfeiffer Winery and Vineyards acquired by King Estate
EUGENE, Ore. — King Estate Winery acquired Pfeiffer Winery and Vineyards after 30 years of partnership in the wine business. Pfeiffer, established in 1983, is located near Junction City and King Estate is in Eugene, but a history of collaboration and grape purchases led to the deal. It will...
Warming shelter at Roseburg Senior Center open Thursday, free shuttle available
ROSEBURG, Ore. — The warming shelter at the Roseburg Senior Center will open again Thursday night, November 17, the City of Roseburg has confirmed with shelter operator Kimetha Stallings. The shelter has been open every night since Sunday, November 13, says the city. The shelter opens on nights when...
Lane Transit District announce no Thanksgiving Day bus service
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The Lane Transit District announced in a press release that there will be no bus service on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 24. LTD administrative offices and their customer service center will also be closed in observance of the holiday. For the Friday following Thanksgiving, LTD's...
Whiteaker Thanksgiving community dinner cancelled
EUGENE, Ore. — The generous Thanksgiving dinners offered to anyone and everyone in the community will be canceled once again at the Whiteaker Head Start location. The Whiteaker Thanksgiving community dinner was canceled for the past two years due to the pandemic. Our newsroom reached out to them to see why the event was canceled this year.
'Operation Winter Stockpile' collecting donated warm clothing, blankets, and more
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Freezing temperatures outside are driving the urgency to donate warm clothing and accessories for those who are homeless. Lane County Health and Human Services, First Christian Church and CAHOOTS are hosting 'Operation Winter Stockpile' Friday, a one-day event to collect things like warm blankets, gloves, coats at the First Christian Church.
Eugene 4J, classified employee union finalize contract
The Eugene School District 4J and the union for its classified employees union finalized a new three year contract Wednesday night that will raise the minimum wage to $18, increase paid time off and provide better insurance contributions, the District announced Wednesday. 94 percent of union members voted in favor...
Lane County letter carriers to collect food donations Saturday
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Letter carriers are coming to your neighborhood Saturday, not just to deliver mail, but to pick up nonperishable food donations. Those donations will go to Food For Lane County. Food bank officials say it's the easiest food drive to participate in, because it can be...
Operation Winter Survival Stockpile to help those experiencing homelessness in community
EUGENE, Ore. — Lane County Health & Human Services has partnered up with the First Christian Church of Eugene's Helping Heart program, along with CAHOOTS, to announce the launch of 'Operation Winter Survival Stockpile'. 'Operation Winter Survival Stockpile' is an effort to help collect donations of clothing and other...
Egan Warming Centers closed for Wednesday night, confirmed to activate Thursday
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The Egan Warming Center announced that its sites will be closed for Wednesday evening. The center did confirm it will activate on Thursday, November 17 and that they will remain on standby for Friday night, November 18. Thursday night the center will be operating at...
Spike in business for South Eugene gun store ahead of Measure 114 going into effect
EUGENE, Ore. — A gun store in South Eugene is seeing more and more business after the passing of Oregon Measure 114 in the midterm election. The measure requires a permit to purchase a firearm, which will be issued by the Department of State Police. The measure will also ban magazines with the capacity for more than ten rounds.
UPDATE: Water service restored, boil water advisory still in effect in Lowell
LOWELL, Ore. — UPDATE: As of 7:17 p.m. the City of Lowell's Public Works crews have restored water service. The city say water may cloudy for a time until the system is completely flushed out. Crews are now starting to flush water out of the system. The city says...
12 pounds of suspected fentanyl seized in Linn County I-5 traffic stop
LINN COUNTY, Ore. — The Oregon State Police says a car stopped for failure to stay in its lane of travel on I-5 near Albany was found to have 12 pounds of suspected fentanyl pills in the trunk. During the traffic stop on November 16 at 10:30 p.m., the...
Lincoln Co. Sheriff will enforce new Oregon gun control measure 'regardless of my opinion'
PORTLAND, Ore. — As voters narrowly pass Ballot Measure 114, which looks to implement several changes to the state's firearm laws, Lincoln County Sheriff Curtis Landers says his office plans on enforcing the law. "Yes, we do plan on enforcing the law if it is ruled constitutional by any...
Boy Scout trailer stolen and filled with $800,000 of illegal marijuana
WEST LINN, Ore. — West Linn police recovered a trailer stolen from a troop of Boy Scouts - and found quite a surprise in it. The two-wheel enclosed trailer was originally stolen from Lebanon Boy Scout Troop 350 on August 14, 2022. At the time, the trailer contained about $3,000 worth of the Scouts' camping and backpacking gear that the Scouts had purchased with money raised over several years.
Roseburg homeowners encouraged to get flood insurance ahead of cold and wet winter
ROSEBURG, Ore. — In a City of Roseburg press release, the Roseburg Community Development Department is encouraging local homeowners to make sure they have sufficient flood insurance. Homeowners whose property is located in a special flood hazard area are required by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to buy...
Roseburg man arrested for pointing gun at site manager at business after argument
ROSEBURG, Ore. — A man was arrested for pointing a firearm at the manager of a business in Roseburg after a short standoff, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office reported. On Wednesday, November 17 at 11:00 a.m., a 911 caller at a business in the 3000 block of Old Highway 99 South said a man had pointed a firearm at the site manager after a disagreement about non-payment for service and then left in a vehicle.
Springfield H.S. band holds fundraiser playing college rivalry fight songs ahead of game
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — The Springfield High School band is back this year with one of their favorite fundraising events. On November 23, ahead of the rivalry game between Oregon and Oregon State, the band is making themselves available to travel around town and play "friendly" or "unfriendly" fight songs for a $50 fee.
