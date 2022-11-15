Read full article on original website
aiexpress.io
Attabotics Raises USD$71.7M in Series C-1 Funding
Attabotics, a Calgary, Canada-based 3D robotics provide chain firm, raised USD$71.7M in Sequence C-1 funding. The spherical, which brings whole funding to $165.1M USD, was led by Export Growth Canada with participation from Ontario Lecturers’ Pension Plan Board (Ontario Lecturers’), Lecturers’ Enterprise Development. The corporate intends to...
thecoinrise.com
Coinbase CEO Sells Class A Shares For $1.6M Amid FTX Crash
According to a United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing, it was discovered that Brian Armstrong, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of American cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has sold up to 30,000 Class A shares that belong to the exchange. The filed document stated that the Class A shares were sold for $1.6 million on the 11th of November.
aiexpress.io
Arcturus Raises $11M in Series A Funding
Arcturus, a Los Angeles, CA-based firm offering volumetric video enhancing and streaming instruments, raised $11M in Sequence A funding. The spherical was led by Cloudtree Ventures, with participation from Autodesk and Epic Video games. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to develop its flagship HoloSuite platform to...
aiexpress.io
Maven Clinic Raises $90M in Series E Funding
Maven Clinic, a New York-based supplier of a digital clinic in girls’s and household well being, raised $90m in Sequence E funding. The spherical was led by Basic Catalyst, with participation from CVS Well being Ventures, La Famiglia, Intermountain Ventures, Sequoia, Oak HC/FT, Icon Ventures, Dragoneer Funding Group, and Lux Capital. This brings Maven’s whole funding to $300m.
aiexpress.io
ifeel Raises €10M in Series A Funding
Ifeel, a Madrid, Spain-based supplier of an emotional well-being service for corporations, raised €10M in Sequence A funding. The spherical was led by UNIQA Ventures, with participation from Nauta Capital. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to develop the enterprise into new markets, introduce new merchandise,...
Disgraced Crypto Mogul Puts $40 Million Bahamas Penthouse on Market
FTX founder and ousted CEO Sam Bankman-Fried has placed his Bahamas penthouse on the market, reported Semafor, a day after he told Reuters that he was in the island nation. The 12,000-square-foot, five-bedroom residence is reportedly asking for about $40 million—pennies compared to the billions that the alleged wunderkind lost during his company’s meltdown. On Friday, FTX filed for bankruptcy amid reports that its staff had lost somewhere between $1 to $2 billion in client funds, and that another $10 billion was quietly shipped to Bankman-Fried’s other crypto business, Alameda Research. Bankman-Fried is reportedly looking to liquidate his holdings, which include a 20 percent discount on his $472 million stake in the digital currency broker Robinhood. The former executive lived and worked at the penthouse—which included a private elevator, a spa, pool, and a view of the Atlantic Ocean—with friends, colleagues and romantic interests that were likened to a “gang of kids in the Bahamas,” according to Coindesk.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Will Explode by Over 4,600%, According to Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood – Here’s Her Timeline
The founder and CEO of investment management firm ARK Invest, Cathie Wood, is doubling down on her fiercely bullish forecast for Bitcoin (BTC). Asked in a new Bloomberg interview whether ARK Invest is still “holding on to the $1 million forecast,” Wood answers in the affirmative. According to...
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Says Crypto Exchange Has Zero Material Exposure to FTX or FTT
The chief executive of Coinbase is making it crystal clear to stakeholders that the top US-based crypto exchange has no investments in its troubled competitor FTX. Brian Armstrong tells his 1.1 million Twitter followers that Coinbase has zero “material exposure” to crypto derivatives exchange FTX, its native FTX Token (FTT) or its sister company Alameda Research.
A Voyager investor says the FTX meltdown puts the bankrupt crypto lender's bailout in jeopardy, with $1.3 billion of customer assets on the line
FTX US was set to buy the assets of the bankrupt crypto-lender Voyager. But FTX's turmoil casts doubt upon that deal, Ullas Naik, an investor in Voyager, told Insider. On Friday, both FTX and FTX US filed for bankruptcy, and Sam Bankman-Fried resigned as CEO. Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder and...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analyst Says Bitcoin Could Triple in Price to $63,000 Before Next BTC Halving
The popular crypto analyst and host of the InvestAnswers YouTube channel says that Bitcoin (BTC) could easily go on a 3x rally before the next halving event. In a new strategy session, the analyst tells his 444,000 YouTube subscribers that strong BTC rallies usually precede Bitcoin’s halvings, an event when miners’ block rewards are cut in half and therefore crunching future supply.
decrypt.co
SBF's Alameda Moved $89 Million Worth of Crypto Into a New Wallet
The now-defunct and bankrupt trading desk moved $2.7 million worth of Serum, FTX, and Uniswap tokens into the wallet yesterday, on-chain data shows. In the past 24 hours, Alameda Research has moved $2.7 million worth of Serum, FTX, and Uniswap tokens into a wallet where the now-bankrupt trading desk has amassed $89 million worth of assets, according to on-chain data.
aiexpress.io
Shopmy Raises $8M in Series A Funding
ShopMy, a New York-based platform that enables creators to streamline their affiliate internet marketing and paid sponsorships efforts with manufacturers, raised $8M in Collection A funding. The spherical was led by Rand Currier, and Justin Kan amongst others. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to scale engineering...
dailyhodl.com
Embattled Crypto Exchange FTX Lent Billions in Customer Assets To Fund Alameda Research: Report
A new report claims that troubled crypto exchange platform FTX lent billions of dollars worth of its customers’ assets to fund its quantitative trading branch. According to The Wall Street Journal, FTX CEO and founder Sam Bankman-Fried told investors that Alameda Research owes FTX about $10 billion worth of customer funds.
aiexpress.io
Impact Closes $15M Series B Funding
Impact, a Los Angeles, CA-based supplier of an expert community for the leisure trade, raised $15M in Collection B funding. The spherical was led by Shasta Ventures with participation from Benchmark, Skydance, Riviera Companions, Michael Lynton, Eric Fellner, Brian Koppelman & David Levien, and Anthony Wooden. Shasta Ventures’ Managing Director, Jason Pressman, can even be becoming a member of its Board.
aiexpress.io
Greenscreens.ai Raises $5M in Series A Funding
Greenscreens.ai, a West Palm Seashore, FL-based supplier of a dynamic pricing infrastructure platform, raised $5M in Collection A funding. The spherical was led by Tiger International. The corporate intends to make use of the funds to extend its present headcount, increasing the staff each within the US and Lithuania, and...
aiexpress.io
Weka Raises $135M in Series D Funding
Weka, a Campbell, CA-based supplier of an information platform for next-generation workloads, raised $135M in Sequence D funding. The spherical was led by Technology Funding Administration, with participation from 10D, Atreides Administration, Celesta Capital, Gemini Ventures, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Hitachi Ventures, Key1 Capital, Lumir Ventures, Micron Ventures, Mirae Asset Capital, MoreTech Ventures, Norwest Enterprise Companions, NVIDIA, Qualcomm Ventures, and Samsung Catalyst Fund.
aiexpress.io
Advanced Navigation Raises US$68M in Series B Funding
Advanced Navigation, a Sydney, Australia-based developer of AI robotics and navigation expertise options, raised US$68M in Sequence B funding. The spherical, which introduced whole quantity raised to greater than US$85m, was led by KKR with participation from AI Capital and Most important Sequence, the Hon. Malcolm Turnbull AC, In-Q-Tel, and Our Innovation Fund. As well as, Louis Casey and Vance Serchuk, Government Director of the KKR World Institute, will be a part of Superior Navigation’s board of administrators. Common David Petraeus (U.S. Military, Ret.), Companion, KKR and Chairman of the KKR World Institute, will chair a brand new advisory committee that targets to help the Firm’s world enlargement efforts.
aiexpress.io
Probely Raises €7.7M in Series A Funding
Probely, a San Francisco, CA-based supplier of a cloud-based dynamic utility safety testing resolution, raised $7.7M in Collection A funding. The spherical was led by Iberis Capital, and Semapa Subsequent, with participation from TIIN Capital, Vivid Pixel Capital, Caixa Capital, Portugal Ventures, and EDP Ventures. The corporate intends to make...
aiexpress.io
Akeyless Security Raises $65M in Series B Funding
Akeyless Security, a New York and Ramat Gan, Israel-based supplier of a SaaS-based Secrets and techniques Administration Platform for securing DevOps and IT workloads, raised $65M in Collection B funding. The spherical was led by NGP Capital, with participation from present traders Team8 Capital and Jerusalem Enterprise Companions (JVP). As...
e-cryptonews.com
Veax, Raises a $1.2M
Pre-seed funding round of $1.2M raised with Circle Ventures, Proximity Labs, Tacans Labs, Outlier Ventures, Skynet Trading, and Qredo. Built differently than other DEXes with re-invented features including “Adaptable Liquidity Pool” and “True Margin leveraged trading” for efficient capital deployment. Incorporated in Zug, Switzerland, the crypto-valley,...
