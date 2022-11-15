Advanced Navigation, a Sydney, Australia-based developer of AI robotics and navigation expertise options, raised US$68M in Sequence B funding. The spherical, which introduced whole quantity raised to greater than US$85m, was led by KKR with participation from AI Capital and Most important Sequence, the Hon. Malcolm Turnbull AC, In-Q-Tel, and Our Innovation Fund. As well as, Louis Casey and Vance Serchuk, Government Director of the KKR World Institute, will be a part of Superior Navigation’s board of administrators. Common David Petraeus (U.S. Military, Ret.), Companion, KKR and Chairman of the KKR World Institute, will chair a brand new advisory committee that targets to help the Firm’s world enlargement efforts.

