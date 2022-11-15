ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenedy County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KRGV

Heavy law enforcement presence seen at Mission neighborhood

A heavy law enforcement presence was spotted at a Mission neighborhood Friday morning. Channel 5 News cameras were rolling as authorities swarmed a home on the 1000 block of Travis Street. They cleared the scene just before noon. When reached for comment, a spokesperson for Homeland Security Investigations provided the...
MISSION, TX
ValleyCentral

Former San Juan officer pleads guilty to intoxication assault

SAN JUAN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A former San Juan police officer pleaded guilty after a major crash that left one person seriously injured, records show. Ricardo Daniel Martinez pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges of intoxication assault with a vehicle causing serious bodily injury, according to Hidalgo County records. Martinez’s sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 2. […]
SAN JUAN, TX
ValleyCentral

McAllen PD: Burglary suspect sought

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department on Friday said officers are searching for a suspect in a burglary of a building investigation. The suspect, who has not been identified, is seen on surveillance camera footage wearing a ball cap and dark clothing, according to images provided by police. A media release from the […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Officials: Woman arrested after McAllen community center employee stabbed

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An employee with the city of McAllen Las Palmas Community Center was hospitalized after being stabbed Thursday morning, authorities said. Esmeralda Rodriguez, 60, of McAllen, was arrested and charged in the stabbing, the McAllen Police Department said in a press release. The investigation is ongoing. Rodriguez is also being investigated for […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Police: Man arrested after threat to San Benito Post Office

SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The San Benito Post Office was under a bomb threat Tuesday morning, according to police. Maximilliano Casanova, 38, was arrested and remains in custody on a charge of false alarm or report, according to the San Benito Police Department. At about 10:15 a.m., police officers responded to the post office […]
SAN BENITO, TX
KRGV

Update: Suspect in bomb threat at San Benito post office identified

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been updated throughout. A man was arrested Tuesday after a bomb threat at the San Benito post office prompted a lockdown, police said. Officers with the San Benito Police Department responded to the post office at around 10:30 a.m. in reference to a man, identified as Maximiliano Casanova, entering the building and making a bomb threat.
SAN BENITO, TX
kurv.com

Valley Murder Suspect Sentenced On Manslaughter Plea

One of four men charged with the murder of a man in McAllen more than two years ago has been sentenced for his part in the killing. 39-year-old Gilbert Daniel Montalvo Garren of Pharr was sentenced to 18 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of manslaughter.
MCALLEN, TX
kurv.com

Employee Stabbed At Las Palmas Community Center, Woman In Custody

A McAllen woman is in police custody after being arrested for stabbing a city employee at the Las Palmas Community Center. McAllen police were called to the center in central McAllen a little after 8 this morning, and moments later caught up with the suspect about a block away. There was a brief struggle before officers were able to handcuff 60-year-old Esmeralda Rodriguez.
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Mercedes man sentenced to life for brutal 2016 murder

MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Mercedes man has been sentenced to life in prison after a Hidalgo County jury found him guilty of capital murder. On Nov. 9, the jury found Ramiro Garcia Lopez, 51, guilty of capital murder by terror/threat. Lopez was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole in the Texas Department of […]
MERCEDES, TX
ValleyCentral

Police: Motorcyclist injured after hit by driver later charged with DWI

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A McAllen man was arrested after wrecking with a motorcyclist and failing a field sobriety test. Christopher Houston Moreno was charged with accident involving serious bodily injury, intoxication assault with a vehicle, possession of marijuana and tampering with evidence, Hidalgo County Jail records indicate. The motorcyclist broke his hip in the […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Police: Teenager shot overnight in Elsa; investigation underway

ELSA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Elsa Police Department is actively investigating a homicide after a teenager was pronounced dead overnight in Elsa. At 7:58 p.m. Tuesday, Elsa police were dispatched to the 300 block of W. 3rd St. in reference to shots fired, a release from the police department stated. In the parking area of the Elsa […]
ELSA, TX
KRGV

EXCLUSIVE: Family seeks answers in fatal shooting of Elsa teen

An Elsa family is waiting for answers after the body of a 17-year-old male teen was found in the parking lot of the city’s housing authority. The victim was discovered Tuesday evening at the 300 block of West 3rd Street by officers with the Elsa Police Department who responded to a report of shots fired at the location.
ELSA, TX
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Ticket or Turkey? Unsuspecting drivers surprised with a Thanksgiving gift

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Officers in Mission surprised motorists with a simple question; “What would you rather have? A ticket or a turkey?”. The Mission Police Department participated in its annual “Ticket or Turkey” prank Friday. Officers pulled over unsuspecting drivers and surprised them with a question whether they wanted a ticket or a turkey.
MISSION, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy