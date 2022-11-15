Read full article on original website
KRGV
Heavy law enforcement presence seen at Mission neighborhood
A heavy law enforcement presence was spotted at a Mission neighborhood Friday morning. Channel 5 News cameras were rolling as authorities swarmed a home on the 1000 block of Travis Street. They cleared the scene just before noon. When reached for comment, a spokesperson for Homeland Security Investigations provided the...
McAllen PD secures arrest warrant for man accused of stealing Dodge Ram
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — McAllen Police are looking for a man wanted for an auto theft that occurred on Nov. 10 during the middle of the day. Adrian Hilvon Lopez, 28, is wanted on a charge of auto theft, a third-degree felony, according to police, who stated in a news release that an arrest warrant […]
Mission cookout ends after couple assaulted with beer bottle, sheriff’s office says
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man they allege cut a couple with a broken beer bottle. Kevin Omar Limon, 22, was arrested on two counts of aggravated assault (family) with a weapon, according to Hidalgo County Jail records. A probable cause affidavit obtained by ValleyCentral details the alleged assault […]
Former San Juan officer pleads guilty to intoxication assault
SAN JUAN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A former San Juan police officer pleaded guilty after a major crash that left one person seriously injured, records show. Ricardo Daniel Martinez pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges of intoxication assault with a vehicle causing serious bodily injury, according to Hidalgo County records. Martinez’s sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 2. […]
Man arrested at Falfurrias checkpoint as agents seize 200 pounds of cocaine
FALFURRIAS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was arrested at the Falfurrias checkpoint on allegations he was attempting to smuggle almost 200 pounds of cocaine, U.S. Border Patrol says. Fausto Perez Luna was charged with possession with the intent to distribute a controlled substance. According to a criminal complaint obtained by ValleyCentral, at about 6:40 p.m. […]
Mission man sent to federal prison for hiding kilos of heroin in floorboards
Gerardo Torres pleaded guilty on April 5 to possession of 9 kilograms of heroin with the intent to distribute.
KRGV
Elsa police chief: Texas Rangers assisting with fatal shooting investigation
The Texas Rangers are assisting the Elsa Police Department in the investigation of a fatal shooting of a 17-year-old male whose body was discovered Tuesday, according to Elsa police Chief Robert McGinnis. Elsa police responded to a shots fired call near the City of Elsa Housing Authority where they found...
McAllen PD: Burglary suspect sought
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The McAllen Police Department on Friday said officers are searching for a suspect in a burglary of a building investigation. The suspect, who has not been identified, is seen on surveillance camera footage wearing a ball cap and dark clothing, according to images provided by police. A media release from the […]
Officials: Woman arrested after McAllen community center employee stabbed
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An employee with the city of McAllen Las Palmas Community Center was hospitalized after being stabbed Thursday morning, authorities said. Esmeralda Rodriguez, 60, of McAllen, was arrested and charged in the stabbing, the McAllen Police Department said in a press release. The investigation is ongoing. Rodriguez is also being investigated for […]
Alamo man breaks into woman’s house, grabs knife and chokes her, authorities say
DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man accused of breaking into a woman’s house and choking her. Genaro Fuentes, 35, was arrested on charges of burglary of a habitation with intention to commit other felony, according to Hidalgo County Jail records. A probable cause affidavit obtained by ValleyCentral details the […]
KRGV
Update: Suspect in bomb threat at San Benito post office identified
EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been updated throughout. A man was arrested Tuesday after a bomb threat at the San Benito post office prompted a lockdown, police said. Officers with the San Benito Police Department responded to the post office at around 10:30 a.m. in reference to a man, identified as Maximiliano Casanova, entering the building and making a bomb threat.
kurv.com
Valley Murder Suspect Sentenced On Manslaughter Plea
One of four men charged with the murder of a man in McAllen more than two years ago has been sentenced for his part in the killing. 39-year-old Gilbert Daniel Montalvo Garren of Pharr was sentenced to 18 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of manslaughter.
kurv.com
Mercedes man sentenced to life for brutal 2016 murder
MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Mercedes man has been sentenced to life in prison after a Hidalgo County jury found him guilty of capital murder. On Nov. 9, the jury found Ramiro Garcia Lopez, 51, guilty of capital murder by terror/threat. Lopez was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole in the Texas Department of […]
Police: Motorcyclist injured after hit by driver later charged with DWI
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A McAllen man was arrested after wrecking with a motorcyclist and failing a field sobriety test. Christopher Houston Moreno was charged with accident involving serious bodily injury, intoxication assault with a vehicle, possession of marijuana and tampering with evidence, Hidalgo County Jail records indicate. The motorcyclist broke his hip in the […]
Police: Teenager shot overnight in Elsa; investigation underway
ELSA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Elsa Police Department is actively investigating a homicide after a teenager was pronounced dead overnight in Elsa. At 7:58 p.m. Tuesday, Elsa police were dispatched to the 300 block of W. 3rd St. in reference to shots fired, a release from the police department stated. In the parking area of the Elsa […]
RGV officials urge caution as wet streets, fast drivers lead to uptick in crashes
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Rio Grande Valley motorists on Friday might have seen a car flipped over on the roadside in Harlingen — or perhaps any number of other accidents as drivers navigated wet streets. Authorities are urging drivers to remain cautious after seeing an uptick in vehicle accidents caused by wet weather conditions over […]
KRGV
EXCLUSIVE: Family seeks answers in fatal shooting of Elsa teen
An Elsa family is waiting for answers after the body of a 17-year-old male teen was found in the parking lot of the city’s housing authority. The victim was discovered Tuesday evening at the 300 block of West 3rd Street by officers with the Elsa Police Department who responded to a report of shots fired at the location.
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Ticket or Turkey? Unsuspecting drivers surprised with a Thanksgiving gift
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Officers in Mission surprised motorists with a simple question; “What would you rather have? A ticket or a turkey?”. The Mission Police Department participated in its annual “Ticket or Turkey” prank Friday. Officers pulled over unsuspecting drivers and surprised them with a question whether they wanted a ticket or a turkey.
