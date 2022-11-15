Read full article on original website
These are the 10 firms that will design and build the state’s first cannabis retail dispensaries
The agency overseeing the build outs for New York’s conditional marijuana dispensary program has selected 10 firms to design and construct the state’s first retail stores for legal adult-use cannabis. The Dormitory Authority of the State of New York (DASNY) announced its selections on Friday, a few days...
NY Cannabis Insider week in legal weed Nov. 19, 2022
We had a pretty low-key week, as we’re gearing up for a Monday Cannabis Control Board meeting during which they may license NY’s first dispensaries, and other big news coming soon. Let’s take a look at what we covered:. On Friday, we ran a story about an...
NY outlines cannabis license regulations ahead of public comment period
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – The state Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) is expanding its proposed regulations for the seven different types of adult-use cannabis license types that will fully launch the adult-use cannabis program in New York. The expanded regulations will be considered by the Cannabis Control Board during...
WRGB
New York State lost $11 billion to unemployment fraud; will the funds ever be recovered?
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — We now know New York State lost at least 11 billion dollars because of people scamming the state's unemployment system during the pandemic. Now the question is, will we ever get that money back?. The New York State Comptroller's office tells us that a list...
NBC New York
Marijuana Dispensaries Near You: First NY Pot Retail Licenses Go Out Next Week
New York state is expected to dole out the first marijuana licenses to retailers next week, the latest step in an arduous process steeped in legal red tape but one that moves the Empire State closer to capitalizing on the economic potential that other states have reaped from recreational pot sales in recent years.
How much does climate change worry Upstate NY’s big counties?
Attitudes about climate change can vary drastically from county to county, according to a recent report from Stacker, and that fact is obvious in New York. Levels of concern about a changing climate range from far below the statewide average in some Upstate New York counties to above it in some Downstate places.
Test NY’s water for PFAS, or ‘forever chemicals’ (Guest Opinion by Rachel May & Anna Kelles)
New York state Sen. Rachel May, D-Syracuse, represents the 53rd Senate District and Assembly Member Anna Kelles, D-Ithaca, represents the 125th Assembly District. There’s a growing public health crisis that demands our attention in the coming legislative session. Toxic per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, known as PFAS, or “forever chemicals,’’ are a family of thousands of chemicals found in many everyday products including GORE-TEX, nonstick pans, popcorn bags and more. They are everywhere, and they are threatening the quality of drinking water for New Yorkers across the state.
New York minimum wage bill met with resistance
(The Center Square) – A push by some New York lawmakers to increase the minimum wage to as much as $21.25 an hour by 2026 is meeting resistance from the business community. On Tuesday, a spokesperson for the Business Council of New York State issued a statement saying, such moves usually have the opposite effect of what’s intended. “The Business Council does not support mandated minimum wage increases at this...
New York Democrats May Have Cost Their Party The House. What Happened?
Redistricting chaos and New York Gov. Kathy Hochul’s lackluster performance contributed to the loss of four House seats.
NY State Gives Bills Huge Grant, After Cutting Family Services
It's no secret that Upstate New York loves the Buffalo Bills, but even the most hardcore Bills fans are having a tough time defending this one. New York State is giving the Buffalo Bills an $850 Million grant from taxpayer money to build a new stadium. The groundwork is set to start in 2023 and it is projected to be finished and have the first game played in 2026. State legislators are hoping this will increase economic growth in the Buffalo area. But despite all of the Bills fans in Buffalo and New York in general, most people are not happy about it.
The Great New York State Fair… In The Winter? It’s Coming Back in 2023
New York State's Winter Fair is back and better than ever this year. It'll be coming to the State Fairgrounds Expo Center in Syracuse on February 3rd, 4th and 5th. This is the second year the Winter Fair has returned to Central New York, after being canceled in 2021 because of the COVID pandemic. The event draws in visitors from across the state, bringing a taste of the State Fair in the middle of the winter.
New York State prepares for a safe deer hunting season
The opening day of hunting season in Western and Central New York is Saturday, November 19.
newyorkupstate.com
Four Upstate NY Indian nations are in the marijuana business. One is staying out
In marijuana, as in gambling, the Onondagas stand out among other Haudenosaunee Indian nations in Upstate New York. In the past year, the Oneidas, Mohawks, Cayugas and Senecas have either launched or announced plans to launch nation-operated or licensed recreational marijuana businesses. That puts them on pace with, or in some cases ahead of, the state’s own sanctioned legal weed enterprises.
15 “Don’t Miss” Places on Your Next Upstate New York Road Trip!
Don't blink or you just might miss these amazing and off the beaten path sites along the winding back roads and byways of the beautiful Upstate New York. You just never know what you will find when rounding the corner of one of the many back roads in Upstate New York. This is a list of 15 sites that are worthy of a stop, even if it’s only just for a few minutes, to see "what happened here." New York State is home to so much incredible history. And luckily for us, much of it is still around for us to discover and enjoy. You might just have to search a little bit harder to find it. Hopefully this list can make it a bit easier for you!
ithaca.com
Election Results: Democrats Preform Better than Expected — But Not in New York
The results of last week’s midterm elections are in. On a nationwide scale Democrats performed better than expected. Even though they lost their majority in the House of Representatives it looks like they will keep a majority in the Senate — pending the outcome of a run-off election in Georgia. On the local level, Ithaca residents voted to establish the position of City Manager — effectively changing the structure of city government for years to come. The election results are based on information from the New York State Board of Elections and the Tompkins County Board of Elections.
Say Goodbye To Rodeos In New York State?
The summer may be long gone and the rodeo season may be over here in New York State but there are some who are already looking ahead to the next season. With the popularity of the show "Yellowstone", there are new fans of cowboys and cowgirls and the western lifestyle.
mynbc5.com
Amtrak's Adirondack train is returning to action in 2023
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — After years of questions and concerns by north country residents, the Amtrak Adirondack train will return to action in 2023. In March 2020, Amtrak ended the Adirondack train service through northern New York due to a combination of the COVID-19 pandemic and staffing issues. Over the...
Will These 3 Cities In New York State Top The List For Most Snowfall Again?
With anywhere from a foot to 6 feet of snow expected to fall starting today, Thursday, November 17, 2022, will the three snowiest cities make the list again this year? This is the first major snowfall of the winter season and this storm could set the tone for which cities take the title of snowiest cities for 2022-2023.
Flying In New York State Tomorrow? This Is Big News
The busiest travel time of the year has arrived in New York State and across the country. From Buffalo to New York City, millions will be heading out of town to see loved ones and friends for the holidays. But one of the biggest frustrations that many face may soon be gone in Central New York State.
CNY Creamery Makes Batch of Delicious Fresh Cheese For Final Time
It's the end of an era. The last batch of the most delicious cheese in Central New York has been made and shipped out. Once it's gone it's gone. The Grassy Cow Dairy in Remsen is closing the creamery and farm store. After 9 years of creating some of the most delicious cheese in Central New York, Angela and Leon Atwell decided to call it quits.
