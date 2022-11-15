Read full article on original website
Frein named as new Mason City Chamber of Commerce President & CEO
MASON CITY — The Mason City Chamber of Commerce has named their new President & CEO. Colleen Frein currently serves as the Chamber’s vice president. She’s been selected to replace longtime president & CEO Robin Anderson, who will retire in mid-January after holding that role for almost 22 years.
Power strip cited as cause for fatal Mason City house fire
MASON CITY — An electrical power strip is being blamed for a house fire on Wednesday that killed four children in Mason City. The Mason City Fire Department says they along with the Mason City Police Department and State Fire Marshal’s Office have completed the investigation of the fire at 509 North Washington that was reported shortly after 5 o’clock on Wednesday morning.
Mason City man charged with bringing large knife into Cerro Gordo County jail
MASON CITY — A Mason City man arrested earlier this week is facing an additional charge of concealing a weapon while being booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail. 33-year-old Justin Bielefeld was taken into custody on Tuesday afternoon on fifth-degree theft and failure to appear charges. A criminal...
BREAKING — Four children dead in Mason City house fire
MASON CITY — Four children are dead after a house fire in Mason City on Wednesday morning. The Mason City Fire Department says they were called shortly after 5:00 AM to 509 North Washington for the report of a fully involved house fire. Two people, 55-year-old John Mcluer and...
Thursday November 17th Local Sports
AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — Class A state football championship — West Hancock vs. Grundy Center — Pritchard’s Pre-Game 12:35, kickoff 1:05. AM-1300 KGLO — Iowa women at Kansas State — pre-game 7:45, tipoff 8:00. CEDAR FALLS — For the third time in four years,...
