ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
WOOD

Muskegon YMCA helping prevent diabetes

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevents, 96 million adults, or more than one in three adults, have prediabetes. (Nov. 18, 2022) According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevents, 96 million adults, or more than one in three adults, have prediabetes. (Nov. 18, 2022) Storm Team...
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD

Breaking down the snow falling across West Michigan this weekend

Storm Team 8 Meteorologists Sara Flynn and Blake Harms explain what West Michigan will see as snow fall continues into the weekend. (Nov. 17, 2022) Breaking down the snow falling across West Michigan …. Storm Team 8 Meteorologists Sara Flynn and Blake Harms explain what West Michigan will see as...
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD

‘ReThink West Michigan’ connects those home for the holidays

The annual "ReThink West Michigan" networking event is hosted every year around the Thanksgiving holiday so that former residents visiting home can attend. (Nov. 16, 2022) ‘ReThink West Michigan’ connects those home for the …. The annual "ReThink West Michigan" networking event is hosted every year around the Thanksgiving...
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD

Snow or no? The last 10 winters in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — West Michigan winters are usually marked by plenty of snow but also plenty of unpredictability. Meteorologists often use averages to help compare how active or tame a winter has been, but it is rare for a season to stick close to average for everything.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

KCAS Pets of the Week: Bo and Misha

If you've been thinking about getting a dog, now's the time: The Kent County Animal Shelter is waiving dog adoption fees until Nov. 23. (Nov. 18, 2022) If you've been thinking about getting a dog, now's the time: The Kent County Animal Shelter is waiving dog adoption fees until Nov. 23. (Nov. 18, 2022)
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD

Ready for winter weather? Tips for preparing your vehicle

The snow has started, so if you haven’t already prepared your vehicle for the winter, now is the time. Reporter: Brennan Prill. Ready for winter weather? Tips for preparing your …. The snow has started, so if you haven’t already prepared your vehicle for the winter, now is the...
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD

‘Friends by the river’ preparing for cold, snow

It’s a long hike to the place that some call home, a hilly spot on a bank of the Grand River — a neighborhood of tents and tarps that’s been here for several years. (Nov. 18, 2022) ‘Friends by the river’ preparing for cold, snow. It’s...
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD

Storm Team 8 Forecast, 11 p.m.: 111722

A Winter Storm Warning for (Barry, Calhoun, Eaton, Ionia, Kalamazoo, and Kent) and continue until Saturday at 7:00 a.m. Snow showers will continue tonight with additional snow totals anywhere from 1-5″ depending on exactly where the heaviest lake effect snow bands set up. Storm Team 8 Forecast, 11 p.m.:...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WOOD

Cost for snow plow services increasing

If you're still looking for a plow service this year to plow the snow, you can expect to pay more this season. (Nov. 18, 2022) If you're still looking for a plow service this year to plow the snow, you can expect to pay more this season. (Nov. 18, 2022)
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD

Storm Team 8 winter outlook: 2022-2023

Global signals are indicating West Michigan will be most likely to see a wetter than average winter this season. Global signals are indicating West Michigan will be most likely to see a wetter than average winter this season. Pileup on US-131 in Alamo Twp. Courtesy of Michigan State Police. (Nov....
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD

A closer look at today's school closings

Storm Team 8 meteorologist Blake Harms says even more schools closed than he anticipated. (Nov. 18, 2022) Storm Team 8 meteorologist Blake Harms says even more schools closed than he anticipated. (Nov. 18, 2022) Storm Team 8 Forecast, 5 a.m., 111922. Expect moderate to heavy snowfall, especially during the afternoon...
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD

ANOTHER 5-10″ of Snow Possible This Saturday

Another 5-10″ of snow is possible this Saturday/Saturday night, along with strong winds, some blowing snow and considerable drifting snow. Drifts could reach 2-3 feet. Here’s the latest Grand Rapids NWS Forecast Discussion, Michigan weather observations and a Michigan weather map. The Winter Storm Warning has been extended...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Avoid common scams this holiday shopping season

Avoid common scams this holiday shopping season (sponsored) Avoid common scams this holiday shopping season (sponsored) United Way creates holiday giving guide for Kent …. News 8 at 4 p.m.The Heart of West Michigan United Way has put together a ‘holiday giving guide’ to make sure every family has a festive and happy season. (Nov. 18, 2022)
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD

Dangerous road conditions as winter storm hits W. MI

Drivers can expect hazardous road conditions and reduced visibility due to blowing snow as a winter storm moves through West Michigan. (Nov. 17, 2022) Dangerous road conditions as winter storm hits W. …. Drivers can expect hazardous road conditions and reduced visibility due to blowing snow as a winter storm...
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy