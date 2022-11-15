Read full article on original website
Here Are The Best 3 Maryland Sports Betting Sites
Legal online sports betting will soon be available in Maryland and the excitement is building to an all-time high. Speaking of excitement, the big boys chomping at the bit to join the Maryland online sports betting party will be present—including the three giants we’re set to detail today.
Ohio State football: Why this weekend's UM might be scary ... and why it might not
The old adage is that fans can look ahead on the schedule, but players can’t. That would certainly be the case for Ohio State, a week ahead of the annual tilt with Michigan. The Buckeyes have to face Maryland first, and that could be scary … or not. At first glimpse, there are plenty of reasons for the Buckeyes to be concerned by the Terrapins, maybe even on upset alert. But a second look says OSU should be fine. Here’s the breakdown.
Braydon Lee, No. 1 2024 DB out of Maryland, includes 3 B1G teams on top 10 list
Braydon Lee, the top-rated defensive back in Maryland in the 2024 recruiting class, has narrowed his many choices to play college football to 10 schools, including 3 from the B1G. Maryland, Ohio State and Penn State are the 3 B1G programs that are in Lee’s final 10 schools. The other...
4 B1G linemen listed as 2022 Outland Trophy semifinalists
The Outland Trophy is given to the top interior lineman in the country each season and the semifinalists for 2022 were announced Wednesday night. An astounding 4 of the 7 named semifinalists hail from B1G programs, including Northwestern’s Peter Soronski, Michigan’s Olusegun Oluwatimi, Minnesota’s John Michael Schmitz and Ohio State’s PAri Johnson Jr.
Wisconsin suffers latest decommitment, loses pledge from 3-star ATH out of Ohio
Wisconsin is losing commitments from prospects in the 2023 recruiting class with a second player making the decision Thursday. This time, the decision comes from Collin Dixon, a 3-star ATH out of Tallmadge, Ohio. He shared his decision to reopen his recruitment after previously committing to the Badgers in June.
Brandon Inniss, 5-star Ohio State commit, reaffirms pledge on social media
Brandon Inniss is trying to clear the air following the decision of a recent teammate. Wednesday night, 4-star running back Mark Fletcher backed off his pledge to Ohio State and decided to reopen his recruitment. Fletcher and Inniss are both highly-rated prospects out of Florida for the 2023 recruiting class and are teammates at American Heritage High School in Fort Lauderdale.
Status of TreVeyon Henderson, Miyan Williams revealed ahead of Week 12, per report
Star Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson is expected to make his return in Week 12 against Maryland. Counterpart back Miyan Williams is expected to miss this week after being carted off the field for a lower leg injury vs. Indiana. Henderson has missed the past 2 games for the...
Ohio State vs. Maryland: Prediction and preview
Ohio State vs. Maryland is set to be a 3:30 p.m. ET clash on ABC in Week 12. The 2 teams are both bowl eligible but are playing for different aspirations at this point in the season. Ohio State vs. Maryland preview. Mike Locksley’s Maryland squad enters the game in...
B1G lands 4 players on semifinalist list for Walter Camp Player of the Year Awards
The B1G has had a pretty good year. Two teams, Ohio State and Michigan, are undefeated in the east division and in contention to make the College Football Playoff. Out of the west, Illinois has been one of the nation’s surprises, despite a recent stumble. The heated rivals also...
Maryland announces captains for Week 12 game vs. Ohio State
Could there be an upset in College Park this Saturday? That’s the hope for the Maryland Terrapins against Ohio State. The Buckeyes come into the game 10-0 with a game against rival Michigan on the horizon. The Terps come in limping after a 30-0 loss to Penn State. The...
Total points for Iowa-Minnesota lowest seen for CFB in 20 years
The total points for Saturday’s Iowa-Minnesota game is the lowest for a college football game in 20 years, according to Caesars Sportsbook. The point total was set at 32 points. Based on the spread, it is not expected to be a high-scoring game between these 2 teams. Caesars Sportsbook...
Mo Ibrahim, star Minnesota RB, signs NIL deal with General Mills Snacks
Mo Ibrahim signed an NIL deal to promote a popular General Mills snack. Ibrahim will be working directly with General Mills on the release of the Gushers. The snack will be labeled as “Mo Gushers” and will show the running back carrying a gusher on the front of the box. The NIL deal will highlight Ibrahim’s success as Minnesota’s leading running back.
Wisconsin shares post honoring Devin Chandler with helmet sticker
Wisconsin is honoring the life of former receiver Devin Chandler after he was tragically killed alongside 2 other Virginia football players last Sunday. Chandler transferred to Virginia at the end of last season after mainly fielding kickoffs for the Badgers. The Badgers shared a post on Twitter honoring Chandler, revealing...
Nutella Twitter account shouts out 2 B1G standouts following Week 11
Nutella knows the worth of a spread and the company is spreading joy across the B1G. The famous hazelnut chocolate company gave praise to Michigan running back Blake Corum and Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. for their blocking ability. Last week, both players spread their wings and bulldozed a pair of defenders en route to setting up touchdowns.
Wisconsin loses commitment from 3-star DL out of Chicago
Wisconsin has lost one piece of its 2023 recruiting class as of Thursday morning. The decision comes from Jamel Howard, a 3-star defensive lineman out of Marist High School in Chicago, Illinois. Originally committing to the Badgers in June, Howard announced his decision on social media. “After lots of long...
Ohio State drops ‘noise’ hype video ahead of Maryland game
Ohio State hasn’t faltered this season, beating out all opponents to advance to 10-0 on the season, and has established itself as a B1G and CFP contender. With just two games left before the end of the season, the Buckeyes will need to get through Maryland this weekend to keep their drive to the playoffs alive. The Terrapins’ 6-4 record this season is not fully representative of the team that put together big wins over teams like Michigan State. Maryland QB Taulia Tagovailoa also led the Terrapins in a close matchup with No. 3 Michigan, finishing down by only seven.
Iowa drops intense hype video for rivalry showdown with Minnesota
Iowa dropped an intense video on Twitter Friday afternoon to get fans hype for the Hawkeyes’ highly-anticipated rivalry game with Minnesota on Saturday. The video, which features footage from past years’ games, relays the theme of heading up North and embracing “football in November,” which is bound to be freezing.
Chris 'The Bear' Fallica discusses betting line for Ohio State-Maryland
No. 2 Ohio State is a heavy favorite on the road Saturday at Maryland. ESPN’s Chris “The Bear” Fallica recently joined Greg McElroy’s “Always College Football” to preview the game. Fallica acknowledged covering 4 touchdowns is a lot to ask of OSU from a...
FOX analyst RJ Young updates CFB tiers entering Week 12
Ohio State and Michigan are set for the game among games next week in Columbus. With “The Game” likely deciding the winner of the B1G, Fox Sports’ RJ Young isn’t ready to move 1 program ahead of the other. In Young’s latest CFB tier list entering...
