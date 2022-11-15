Read full article on original website
WSLS
Virginia State Police take over UVA investigation, reveal what they say happened inside charter bus
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia State Police has announced they are taking over the criminal investigation into the deadly shooting at the University of Virginia. State Police said the suspected gunman, Christopher Jones Jr., had a handgun on the bus with him when he and his classmates were returning from a field trip to D.C. on Sunday.
UV Cavalier Daily
Virginia State Police investigation remains ongoing, confirms details of Sunday
Content warning: this article contains specific details related to Sunday’s incident and may be triggering for some readers. The investigation into Sunday’s shooting, primarily led by Virginia State Police, remains ongoing, per a VSP statement. The investigation has confirmed that Jones, along with a professor and 22 other students, traveled to the Atlas Performing Arts Center in Washington, D.C. Sunday to attend a theater performance. The group returned to Charlottesville in a chartered bus around 10:15 p.m.
Virginia State Police take over investigation into UVA shooting
Following days of investigation into the deadly shooting at University of Virginia on Sunday night, Virginia State Police will now be taking over.
Gun shop owner says UVA shooting suspect purchased guns from his store this year, denied twice before
The owner of a Virginia gun shop said Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., the shooting suspect on the University of Virginia's campus on Sunday night, legally purchased two guns from their store this year.
wuvanews.com
Bryan Silva in Custody After Social Media Threats Against UVa
While the UVa Community is still reeling from the tragedy of Sunday night’s shooting resulting in the death of three UVa football players and wounding of two others, UVa students were also alarmed by an unrelated threat made online Sunday by a Charlottesville resident and convicted felon, who has since been arrested and taken into custody.
cardinalnews.org
UVa shooting suspect targeted victim, witness says; more . . .
Here are some of the top headlines from other news outlets around Southwest and Southside:. Suspect targeted victims, shot one while he was sleeping, witness testifies. — Richmond Times-Dispatch and WSET-TV. No bond for murder suspect. — Charlottesville Daily Progress. Police locked down campus but didn’t alert community...
NBC 29 News
NBC29 Legal Analyst weighs in on suspected UVA shooter’s charges
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Suspected UVA shooter Christopher Darnell Jones Jr. is facing three counts of second-degree murder, as well as use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and two counts of malicious wounding. NBC29′s legal analyst AC Rieman says that a second-degree murder charge means the...
WHSV
AG to review events leading to fatal UVA shooting; State Police take over criminal investigation
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares has agreed to launch an external review of events leading to the fatal shooting of three football players and wounding of two other students on the University of Virginia grounds November 13. “The Office of the Attorney General, at the request...
Inside Nova
Two Culpeper men arrested in narcotics investigation
The Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force has concluded a lengthy investigation with the arrest of two Culpeper men. On Nov. 16, Jesse O. Williams, 60, and Jamie L. Cottoms, 31, were arrested by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force without incident along the 1300 block of Orange Road in the Town of Culpeper, according to Virginia State Police.
cbs19news
UVA BOV meets concerning deadly shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- For the second day in a row, the University of Virginia Board of Visitors held a meeting, but what exactly was addressed is not clear. The purpose of these meetings has been to receive briefings from law enforcement, emergency management officials, staff members and legal counsel.
cbs19news
Jones' previous run-ins with the law
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Wednesday’s appearance was not the first time Christopher Darnell Jones, Jr. has seen the inside of a courtroom. He has had previous run-ins with law enforcement, though none of the charges were as severe as the second-degree murder charges he currently faces. The first...
The history of Christopher Darnell Jones, Jr., accused of U.Va. mass shooting
When Christopher Darnell Jones, Jr., was arrested in Henrico and charged with killing three people and wounding two others at the University of Virginia, it was not his first run-in with the law.
UV Cavalier Daily
Bryan Silva arrested by Charlottesville Police Department following social media threats against U.Va.
Charlottesville Police arrested Bryan Silva Monday evening following a string of threatening social media posts Silva had made throughout the week, including a video of weapons ammunition. Silva has been convicted of multiple counts of prior possession of an illegal firearm and cannot own ammunition. CPD was made aware of...
Man pleads guilty to robbing victim at gunpoint in their Albemarle County home
According to the DOJ, C.H. was forced from his upstairs bedroom into the kitchen by Gray and Williams who then ordered him to lie facedown on the floor. Gray bound C.H.'s hands with tape, punched him in the face and pushed him into the kitchen pantry.
VSP Takes Lead In UVA Campus Shooting Investigation – Updated 2:14 PM 11.17.22
“INVESTIGATION REMAINS ONGOING INTO SHOOTING INCIDENT AT UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA. CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The criminal investigation remains ongoing into the tragic shootings that claimed the lives of three University of Virginia (UVA) students and injured two others on the evening of Nov. 13, 2022. Christopher D. Jones Jr., 22, of Petersburg, Va., had his first appearance in Albemarle County General District Court on Nov. 16, 2022 on three felony counts of 2nd degree murder, two felony counts of malicious wounding, and five felony counts of the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Jones is being held at the Charlottesville-Albemarle County Regional Jail without bond.
WHSV
Buford Middle School students stand in solidarity with grieving UVA families and protest gun violence
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The deaths of D’Sean Perry, Devin Chandler, and Lavel Davis Jr. broke the hearts of hundreds of students, and Buford Middle School students are standing in solidarity with families of the players. “We need to have more control with guns because I’m noticing a lot...
wfirnews.com
Man arrested by Charlottesville Police for firearm charge, among others
A 31-year-old man has been arrested by Charlottesville police after authorities were alerted to threatening social media posts made by Bryan Silva. Police say in a social media post that Silva has no affiliation with UVA but is known by the UVA threat assessment team. He faces charges including possession or transportation of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a controlled substance. At this time, CPD does not believe Silva’s threats were related to the tragic events on UVA’s campus Sunday night.
Witness claims UVA suspect shot victim while he was sleeping, shooting not random
The shooting at University of Virginia on Sunday night was not random, according to a witness account in court on Wednesday morning.
cvilletomorrow.org
In a 12-hour campus lockdown, many city residents near UVA didn’t know there was danger
Is there someone you know who wants more local news? Forward this email and tell them to sign up for our free newsletters here. It’s been a long week for Charlottesville and UVA. The subject of today’s newsletter, like Tuesday’s, is again the shooting at UVA Sunday night, and...
‘I thought he was going to shoot me too’: Student on bus tells her story of the UVA shooting
A University of Virginia student who witnessed the deadly shooting of three students and the serious injury of two more spoke with ABC News about her harrowing experience.
