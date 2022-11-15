The country’s two most important civil rights leaders visit the UW campus this month. On the second, John Lewis, the 25-year-old national chairman of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee, returns to Madison for two speaking engagements on the second, starting with a noon rally on the Memorial Union steps. That night, he tells a crowd of about 400 in the Great Hall that “that racism is embedded in the very heart of this country. A system of segregation which puts more value on property rights than on human rights.” After a standing ovation, the group moves up Langdon Street to the Hillel Foundation for a freedom hootenanny.[i] During the voting rights march from Selma to Montgomery in March, Lewis who severely beaten on the Edmund Pettus bridge.

MADISON, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO