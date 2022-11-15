Read full article on original website
Valley City man seriously hurt, faces DUI charges after rollover crash in Barnes County
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (KFGO) – A Valley City man was seriously injured and is facing DUI charges after a rollover crash two miles west of Valley City Thursday afternoon. The North Dakota Highway Patrol said just before 2:30 p.m., William Smith, 30, was driving too fast for conditions as he approached I-94 on Barnes County Road 22 and lost control of his car on the icy, snow-covered road. The car went off the road, went airborne, and rolled multiple times before coming to a rest on its roof.
Devils Lake man shot in leg in Crary, ND facing felony charges
CRARY, N.D. (KFGO/KZZY) – A 24-year-old Devils Lake man who suffered a gunshot wound to the leg last Sunday in crary is now facing felony criminal charges. According to Ramsey County Sheriff Steve Nelson, Jason Senger, 24, has been charged with terrorizing and possession with intent to manufacture or deliver meth with a firearm.
Man rescued after becoming trapped in grain bin northwest of Fargo
COLGATE, N.D. (KFGO) – A man was taken to a Fargo hospital by ambulance after he was rescued from a grain bin on a farm in Colgate northwest of Fargo. Steele County Sheriff Wayne Beckman says the victim was awake and talking after the rescue. Beckman says the Page and Hope volunteer fire departments answered the call, at 11:40 a.m. Wednesday.
Jahner will not re-appoint deputy who challenged him for sheriff
FARGO (KFGO) – The Cass County Sheriff’s deputy who challenged incumbent sheriff Jesse Jahner for the top job in the election, will not be re-appointed to his position in 2023, the department announced this morning. Jahner says he doesn’t believe Mat King supports his administration’s mission, vision, and values.
Game Preview: UND to Square Off with NDSU
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (UND Athletics) – North Dakota will visit North Dakota State on Saturday. Kickoff between the Fighting Hawks and Bison is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. inside the Fargodome. The game will be carried by AM 790 FM 94.1|104.7 KFGO and the Home of Economy Radio Network with the pregame show starting at 1:30 p.m.
Wheaton/Herman-Norcross and Fertile-Beltrami both lose in MN state semis
(KFGO/KNFL) Both Wheaton/Herman-Norcross and Fertile-Beltrami were defeated in the Minnesota Class 9-Man State Football semifinals today at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Mountain Iron-Buhl outscored Wheaton/Herman-Norcross 22-0 in the second half to defeat the Warriors 36-15. MI-B quarterback Asher Dubich passed for 141 yards and three touchdowns, and also rushed for 99 yards and another score.
