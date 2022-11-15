Read full article on original website
Related
KGLO News
Iowa’s governor now chair of Republican Governors Association
DES MOINES — Governor Kim Reynolds has been elected chair of the Republican Governors Association. Reynolds said, via tweet Thursday morning, that “Republican governors and candidates must show voters an alternative to the chaos and dysfunction” in the federal government. “Tell them what you’re going to do....
KGLO News
Hutchinson tests 2024 campaign message in Iowa
URBANDALE — Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, a likely 2024 presidential candidate, is suggesting the Republican Party needs to separate itself from former President Trump. “I believe that we need to move away from a personality and move back to ideas and principles,” Hutchinson said Wednesday during an appearance at the Westside Conservative Club in Urbandale, Iowa.
KGLO News
Speaker Grassley creates Education Reform Committee in Iowa House
DES MOINES — The speaker of the Iowa House is creating a new Education Reform Committee. A news release from House Speaker Pat Grassley’s office indicates Grassley will be chairman of the committee and it will deal with “bills containing significant reforms to (Iowa’s) educational system.”
KGLO News
October unemployment up slightly, labor participation rate steady
DES MOINES — Iowa’s unemployment rate inched up slightly in October to 2.9 percent from 2.7 percent in September. Iowa Workforce Development spokesperson, Jesse Dougherty, says there are positive signs despite the increase. “In large part what we’re seeing is more Iowans are entering the labor force. We...
KGLO News
State seeks to remove governor from lawsuit over firing of IDPH spokesperson
DES MOINES — The Iowa Supreme Court heard oral arguments Wednesday as the state seeks to remove the governor and her former spokesperson from a lawsuit by the former communications director for the Iowa Department of Public Health. Polly Carver-Kimm says she was forced to resign after fulfilling public...
