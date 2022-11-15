Read full article on original website
Maryland online sports betting to officially launch on November 23
It’s all finally happening. Maryland online sports betting will officially launch on Wednesday, Nov. 23, just in time for a busy week of Thanksgiving football. Maryland Lottery Director John A. Martin made the announcement at today’s Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Agency meeting. The announcement came one day after the Sports Wagering Application Review Commission (SWARC) approved the first 10 online sports betting licenses in the state.
Here Are The Best 3 Maryland Sports Betting Sites
Legal online sports betting will soon be available in Maryland and the excitement is building to an all-time high. Speaking of excitement, the big boys chomping at the bit to join the Maryland online sports betting party will be present—including the three giants we’re set to detail today.
Former Michigan defender signed by Chicago Bears
Former Michigan defensive end Taco Charlton is on the move again. Charlton was officially signed to the Chicago Bears active roster off the New Orleans Saints practice squad. In a corresponding move, the Bears released linebacker A.J. Klein. A 2017 1st-round pick, Charlton has bounced around the NFL, spending time...
NFL makes final call on location for Cleveland Browns-Buffalo Bills matchup
The NFL has made a final call on Sunday’s game between the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills. Originally, the game was to be played as a home game for Buffalo. Unfortunately, forecasts for the weekend have Buffalo receiving up to 6-feet of snow in a “lake-effect snow” front that could wreak havoc on infrastructure.
Braydon Lee, No. 1 2024 DB out of Maryland, includes 3 B1G teams on top 10 list
Braydon Lee, the top-rated defensive back in Maryland in the 2024 recruiting class, has narrowed his many choices to play college football to 10 schools, including 3 from the B1G. Maryland, Ohio State and Penn State are the 3 B1G programs that are in Lee’s final 10 schools. The other...
Ex-Maryland player charged with stalking former coach at ACC school
A former Maryland defensive lineman will be making his next appearance in court, rather than on the football field. Joseph Boletepeli, who played for NC State in 2018 and 2019, was arrested on charges of misdemeanor stalking and communicating threats to Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren. Allegedly, Boletepeli sent text a text message saying “Imma get him I promise. Dave Doeren and the rest.”
ESPN’s Heather Dinich shares pick to win Heisman Trophy
ESPN’s Heather Dinich revealed her pick for the Heisman Trophy on First Take Friday morning. The senior writer says Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud is her pick for Heisman this season. She states that he has made some NFL throws that have to impress voters and has managed some intense pressure in the passing game. She also says Stroud has lived up to all the hype coming into the season.
Bills Mafia helps players in Buffalo snowstorm
A monster snowstorm has hit the Buffalo area. But that didn’t stop Bills Mafia from helping out. Bills fans have always been a spirited bunch. They famously have been a very tight-knit community. The fans have shown grace to players like Scott Norwood and showed themselves to be crazy in the past, too. Whatever you Read more... The post Bills Mafia helps players in Buffalo snowstorm appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Wisconsin suffers latest decommitment, loses pledge from 3-star ATH out of Ohio
Wisconsin is losing commitments from prospects in the 2023 recruiting class with a second player making the decision Thursday. This time, the decision comes from Collin Dixon, a 3-star ATH out of Tallmadge, Ohio. He shared his decision to reopen his recruitment after previously committing to the Badgers in June.
Status of TreVeyon Henderson, Miyan Williams revealed ahead of Week 12, per report
Star Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson is expected to make his return in Week 12 against Maryland. Counterpart back Miyan Williams is expected to miss this week after being carted off the field for a lower leg injury vs. Indiana. Henderson has missed the past 2 games for the...
B1G lands 4 players on semifinalist list for Walter Camp Player of the Year Awards
The B1G has had a pretty good year. Two teams, Ohio State and Michigan, are undefeated in the east division and in contention to make the College Football Playoff. Out of the west, Illinois has been one of the nation’s surprises, despite a recent stumble. The heated rivals also...
Jack Sanborn draws rave reviews in recent starts with Chicago Bears
Jack Sanborn is “that guy.” At least he is for the Chicago Bears this season. Undrafted out of Wisconsin, Sanborn has become an overnight sensation for the Bears’ defense since taking over for former 1st-round pick Roquan Smith. Smith was traded to the Baltimore Ravens at the NFL deadline in exchange for a 2023 2nd and 5th-round pick.
Arion Carter, 4-star LB and key B1G target in class of 2023, reopens recruitment
Arion Carter is on the market once again. The 4-star linebacker out of Tennessee recently decommited from Memphis. Carter is listed as the 24th-best linebacker in the class of 2023 by the 247Sports Composite Rankings. He also ranks as the 6th-best player coming out of the state of Tennessee. A...
Maryland announces captains for Week 12 game vs. Ohio State
Could there be an upset in College Park this Saturday? That’s the hope for the Maryland Terrapins against Ohio State. The Buckeyes come into the game 10-0 with a game against rival Michigan on the horizon. The Terps come in limping after a 30-0 loss to Penn State. The...
Ohio State vs. Maryland: Prediction and preview
Ohio State vs. Maryland is set to be a 3:30 p.m. ET clash on ABC in Week 12. The 2 teams are both bowl eligible but are playing for different aspirations at this point in the season. Ohio State vs. Maryland preview. Mike Locksley’s Maryland squad enters the game in...
Urban Meyer reveals which Playoff contender will be most challenged in Week 12
Urban Meyer revealed that Ohio State could be on upset alert against Maryland on Saturday. Ohio State has 1 more game before the massive rivalry showdown with Michigan in Week 13. Meyer believed that this could be a trap game for the Buckeyes. On the latest episode of Big Noon...
Mo Ibrahim, star Minnesota RB, signs NIL deal with General Mills Snacks
Mo Ibrahim signed an NIL deal to promote a popular General Mills snack. Ibrahim will be working directly with General Mills on the release of the Gushers. The snack will be labeled as “Mo Gushers” and will show the running back carrying a gusher on the front of the box. The NIL deal will highlight Ibrahim’s success as Minnesota’s leading running back.
Wisconsin shares post honoring Devin Chandler with helmet sticker
Wisconsin is honoring the life of former receiver Devin Chandler after he was tragically killed alongside 2 other Virginia football players last Sunday. Chandler transferred to Virginia at the end of last season after mainly fielding kickoffs for the Badgers. The Badgers shared a post on Twitter honoring Chandler, revealing...
Ohio State vs. Michigan: 10 things every fan needs to know about this rivalry
It’s quite a flex for a rivalry to be called The Game and have everyone know the teams being discussed. This goes beyond being a fan of Ohio State or Michigan, or even the Big Ten. If you’re a fan of college football, you should know The Game means Buckeyes and Wolverines.
Alex Hickey: Illinois has the scheme to beat Michigan. Will it have the horses?
JJ McCarthy may be on his way to becoming something special, but the Michigan sophomore quarterback isn’t quite there yet. We know this because Jim Harbaugh has rarely asked him to be anything more than a game manager this season. McCarthy is, in essence, an upgraded and more efficient model of Cade McNamara. (And, obviously, a model with much better wheels — McCarthy leads all B1G quarterbacks with 195 rushing yards.)
