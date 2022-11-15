ESPN’s Heather Dinich revealed her pick for the Heisman Trophy on First Take Friday morning. The senior writer says Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud is her pick for Heisman this season. She states that he has made some NFL throws that have to impress voters and has managed some intense pressure in the passing game. She also says Stroud has lived up to all the hype coming into the season.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO