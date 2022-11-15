Read full article on original website
Related
KGLO News
Speaker Grassley creates Education Reform Committee in Iowa House
DES MOINES — The speaker of the Iowa House is creating a new Education Reform Committee. A news release from House Speaker Pat Grassley’s office indicates Grassley will be chairman of the committee and it will deal with “bills containing significant reforms to (Iowa’s) educational system.”
KGLO News
Grassley, Ernst split votes on bill to federally recognize same-sex marriages
WASHINGTON — Iowa’s U.S. Senators have split their votes on legislation that would protect marriage rights for same-sex and interracial couples. The bill would grant federal recognition of same-sex and interracial marriages. Republican Senator Chuck Grassley voted against allowing the Senate to consider the bill. Grassley said he opposes the bill on religious liberty grounds, but also believes it’s unnecessary.
KGLO News
Ernst rises among Senate GOP leadership to number four position
WASHINGTON — Iowa Senator Joni Ernst has moved up one rung on the Senate G-O-P leadership ladder, to the number four position. “I am very excited to be moving forward now with this new team,” Ernst said. Ernst’s colleagues have elected her chair of the Republican Policy...
Comments / 0