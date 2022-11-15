Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. The Google Pixel Watch ticks all the right boxes as a first-generation product. Despite all its drawbacks, Google's first Wear OS smartwatch is good enough to make it to our list of the best Android smartwatches. It is also the first and only Wear OS smartwatch to feature Fitbit integration, allowing you to use the latter's app for tracking your workout and health metrics. And now, Google is making the experience even better by adding support for Fitbit's Sleep Profile feature on the Pixel Watch.

3 DAYS AGO