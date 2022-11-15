Read full article on original website
Google already showed us what will replace the iPhone and Androids
When Google decided to acquire Android and enter the mobile industry, it didn’t do it to become a renowned smartphone maker. More than a decade later, Google’s Pixel strategy felt like an afterthought. At least until the Pixel 6 series arrived. Google just wanted a platform where people would continue to use its Google Search-based products once they leave computers behind in favor of smartphones. Google might be doing the same thing right now, as it already knows what product will replace the iPhone and Pixel: AR glasses.
Google Maps rolls out new features: Here's what to know
Google has announced new Google Maps features ahead of the holiday season. The search engine giant promoted the releases, including an accessibility function.
Google Maps gains a jolly update with Live View rollout in several cities
Google updates Maps with three features for users to facilitate a stress-free holiday season. Users will gain Live View in five major cities around the world, EV charging station directions, and better wheelchair accessibility information when moving around town.
‘Alexa Built-In’ phones to lose key feature as Amazon cedes ground to Apple and Google
Unlike Google and Apple, Amazon doesn’t have a smartphone platform of its own for native integration of its voice assistant, after the short-lived Amazon Fire Phone. However, the company has worked with some Android device makers in recent years to replicate the effect on what are known as “Alexa Built-In” phones.
Best Fitbit 2022
Want a Fitbit but aren't sure which one is for you? Here's a guide to help make your decision a little easier.
How to block ads on your Android phone or tablet
Most websites and Android apps rely on ads to generate a sustainable revenue. However, some ads can be annoying or malicious. Plus, frequent ad pop-ups over other apps, the lock screen, and the homescreen can spoil the experience on the top Android phones. If you frequently face the same issues, read along to learn to block ads on your Android phone and tablet.
How to Change the Home Address on Google Maps
Adding a Home address can significantly make it easier for you while using Google Maps. All you need to do is add or replace the location to your home address if you want to use the perks attached to it. Google Maps has different settings paths for adding a Home...
Samsung wants Android 14's rollout to be even faster than Android 13's rollout
Samsung plans on strengthening its relationship with Google to release the next update faster. Samsung published a press release boasting the speed of its Android 13 rollout. The company announced that users can expect the One UI 5 update to hit tablets before the end of the year. Samsung said...
What are smart plugs, and should you get one for your home?
They're a cheap and often ideal way of introducing automation. One of the first options for smart home upgrades that people consider — and should be considering, really — is smart plugs. But if you’re new to the game, you probably have a bunch of questions about how they work, their benefits, and whether they make sense in your situation.
Here's every Samsung phone, tablet, and wearable that will get four years of Android updates
The lack of long-term OS and security support has long been a stick to beat Android-based mobile devices with. But there are encouraging signs of change on the horizon, and in early 2022 Samsung made a commitment for a far longer lifespan of updates for its phones, tablets, foldables, and wearables.
Google Pixel Watch gains support for Fitbit’s Sleep Profile
The Google Pixel Watch ticks all the right boxes as a first-generation product. Despite all its drawbacks, Google's first Wear OS smartwatch is good enough to make it to our list of the best Android smartwatches. It is also the first and only Wear OS smartwatch to feature Fitbit integration, allowing you to use the latter's app for tracking your workout and health metrics. And now, Google is making the experience even better by adding support for Fitbit's Sleep Profile feature on the Pixel Watch.
Poll: Does your phone support dual SIMs?
Rocking a phone with two physical SIMs, a physical SIM and eSIM, or two eSIMs? Let us know via our featured poll!. Dual SIM functionality is one of the more underrated features on smartphones today, serving a variety of purposes. Of course, one of the biggest reasons to get a phone with dual SIM support is that you can have your work and personal numbers active on one device (no need for two phones).
How to update or fix Google Play Services on your Android, and keep all your apps running correctly
To update Google Play Services on your Android device, head to the "Apps & Notifications" menu in your settings. Google Play Services let your Android apps connect to the internet and communicate with Google. Updating Google Play Services can fix app issues, and help your Android device run faster. If...
How to set up One UI 5 homescreen on Samsung Galaxy phones
Samsung has officially released One UI 5 software based on Android 13 to the top Samsung Galaxy phones. Apart from Android 13 add-ons like per-app language settings, and deeper Material You integration, Samsung added several lock screen and homescreen customization tricks to take your Galaxy experience to the next level. Here are the best tips to set up One UI 5 home screen.
Apple iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max get revised always-on display with iOS 16.2
Always-on display (AOD) functionality has been available on Android smartphones for years at this point, with even the long retired Windows Phone platform supporting the feature too. However, it has taken until the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max to offer comparable functionality, with Apple choosing to show the entire lock screen and a darkened version of the active background image, rather than just the time, date and a few widgets or notifications.
Google Maps' new ‘Live View’ AR feature launches in London, NYC, LA, and a few other cities
Google revealed some initial details about Search with Live View in September, but now it’s announcing the Google Maps augmented reality feature will begin rolling out in London, Los Angeles, New York, Paris, San Francisco, and Tokyo on Android and iOS beginning next week. The feature shows you things...
Google brings important feature to Pixel Watch users paying for Fitbit Premium
Google announced that one of the features that was mainly available on Fitbit smartwatches is headed to Pixel Watch: Sleep Profile. Of course, since this is part of the premium subscription introduced by Fitbit, you are required to be a Fitbit Premium member to use it. With Fitbit Premium’s Sleep...
Google Pixel Watch just got an excellent Fitbit upgrade
One of Fitbit's best premium features is now available on the Pixel Watch
Apple Watch Series 8 vs. Fitbit Sense 2: Which smartwatch should you buy?
Is the Apple Watch Series 8 or Fitbit Sense 2 better for you? Here's how two of this year's best smartwatches stack up in terms of specs, design, features, battery life and more.
Photographer vs Google Pixel 7 Pro: Can machine beat man at photo editing?
Google Pixel phones have been praised and recognized for their camera prowess since the Pixel 2. Interestingly, it wasn’t the camera hardware that made them better. In fact, Google managed to beat most of the best camera phones year after year, all with average camera hardware. For example, it wasn’t until the Pixel 4 that Google started adding more than one camera to its Pixel devices. And the camera hardware didn’t really get much better until the Pixel 6 series.
