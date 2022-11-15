Read full article on original website
Consumer Reports Least Reliable SUVs for 2023, What to Buy Instead
Consumer Reports least reliable SUVs for 2022 include the 2023 Lincoln Aviator, Ford Explorer, Jeep Gladiator, and even the Mercedes-Benz GLE. The post Consumer Reports Least Reliable SUVs for 2023, What to Buy Instead appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
ktalnews.com
Redesigned 2023 Toyota Prius due for Nov. 16 reveal
A new generation of the Toyota Prius is at last ready for a debut this Wednesday, Nov. 16. The 2023 Toyota Prius will mark the first full redesign for this efficiency icon since the arrival of the very energy-efficient Tesla Model 3. The last time the Prius was fully redesigned was for the 2016 model year. Then a much-improved plug-in Prius Prime rolled in for 2017, followed by all-wheel-drive Prius AWD-e versions for 2019.
Toyota shows new Prius hybrid with more power, range, style
TOKYO (AP) — The new Toyota gas-electric Prius hybrid not only comes with more power, acceleration and driving range. It’s also more stylish, scrapping the rather stodgy angular body for a sleekly futuristic look. Simon Humphries, senior general manager of Global Toyota design who unveiled the car in...
GM’s Giant 400K-Mile Super Cruise Update Coming to Full-Size SUVs First
CadillacBeen waiting for an excuse to take your new Escalade on a cross-country road trip? Here it is.
Diesel Truck Rolls Coal Into Corvette
This is why you should just do the zipper merge instead of being a jerk…. We’ve all been there, sitting in heavy rush hour traffic merging from one freeway to another when one of the lanes is eliminated. Some people do the right thing and let one car from the other lane merge in front of them, doing what’s called the “zipper merge” like teeth from a zipper coming together. This, along with whether or not you put your shopping cart into the corral in the story parking lot, determines just what kind of person you are. A Corvette driver recently showed he wasn’t that kind of a courteous person and paid dearly for it.
Stubby Ford F-250 Is a Sketchy Idea No Matter How You Slice It
YouTube/Hunter GoodrichIt's like Ford built a Suzuki Samurai with a distinctly American flair.
Autoblog
Least reliable cars and trucks of 2022
Every year, Consumer Reports ranks new cars based on their predicted reliability. We often see Toyota, Lexus, and a few other automakers near the top. But on the other side of the coin, the list of least reliable vehicles sometimes contains surprises. The organization surveys its members to determine the...
Truth About Cars
Ford Recently Broke Ground on BlueOval City and Some Are Feeling Grumpy About It
Ford is spending more time and money than many other automakers to transform itself into an electric automaker. But while The Blue Oval has received more than a few high-fives for its progress, not everyone is stoked about its approach to reaching its goals. Ford recently broke ground on BlueOval...
A Rare, Pioneering 1938 Car-Tractor Mashup Is For Sale
The Minneapolis-Moline UDLX was one of the world's first attempts at combining a tractor and a car. It wasn't very successful but it is cool.
Corvette Z06 Won't Be Chevy's Halo Car For Much Longer
As a halo sports car that can legitimately challenge some exotics costing over double the price, it doesn't get much better than the Chevrolet Corvette Z06. Its 670-horsepower flat-plane crank V8 gives it one of the quickest 0-60 times (2.6 seconds) for any modern car that isn't an EV. But there is much more to come from Chevy based on comments made by GM President Mark Reuss at GM's Investor Day presentation in New York City.
fox56news.com
Consumer Reports ranks Toyota, Lexus most reliable, Mercedes worst
Hybrid vehicles and sedans are the most reliable cars, while electric vehicles and pickup trucks pose the most problems for new car owners, according to respondents of a Consumer Reports study announced Tuesday. In its annual consumer survey based on more than 300,000 vehicles from the 2000-2022 model years, the...
Gooseneck vs 5th Wheel: Which Is the Better Pickup Truck Trailer Hitch?
No, a gooseneck and a 5th wheel are not the same thing. Here are the differences, and how to choose one. The post Gooseneck vs 5th Wheel: Which Is the Better Pickup Truck Trailer Hitch? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
