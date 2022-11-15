ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GreenMatters

Comments / 2

Related
ktalnews.com

Redesigned 2023 Toyota Prius due for Nov. 16 reveal

A new generation of the Toyota Prius is at last ready for a debut this Wednesday, Nov. 16. The 2023 Toyota Prius will mark the first full redesign for this efficiency icon since the arrival of the very energy-efficient Tesla Model 3. The last time the Prius was fully redesigned was for the 2016 model year. Then a much-improved plug-in Prius Prime rolled in for 2017, followed by all-wheel-drive Prius AWD-e versions for 2019.
The Associated Press

Toyota shows new Prius hybrid with more power, range, style

TOKYO (AP) — The new Toyota gas-electric Prius hybrid not only comes with more power, acceleration and driving range. It’s also more stylish, scrapping the rather stodgy angular body for a sleekly futuristic look. Simon Humphries, senior general manager of Global Toyota design who unveiled the car in...
Motorious

Diesel Truck Rolls Coal Into Corvette

This is why you should just do the zipper merge instead of being a jerk…. We’ve all been there, sitting in heavy rush hour traffic merging from one freeway to another when one of the lanes is eliminated. Some people do the right thing and let one car from the other lane merge in front of them, doing what’s called the “zipper merge” like teeth from a zipper coming together. This, along with whether or not you put your shopping cart into the corral in the story parking lot, determines just what kind of person you are. A Corvette driver recently showed he wasn’t that kind of a courteous person and paid dearly for it.
Autoblog

Least reliable cars and trucks of 2022

Every year, Consumer Reports ranks new cars based on their predicted reliability. We often see Toyota, Lexus, and a few other automakers near the top. But on the other side of the coin, the list of least reliable vehicles sometimes contains surprises. The organization surveys its members to determine the...
CarBuzz.com

Corvette Z06 Won't Be Chevy's Halo Car For Much Longer

As a halo sports car that can legitimately challenge some exotics costing over double the price, it doesn't get much better than the Chevrolet Corvette Z06. Its 670-horsepower flat-plane crank V8 gives it one of the quickest 0-60 times (2.6 seconds) for any modern car that isn't an EV. But there is much more to come from Chevy based on comments made by GM President Mark Reuss at GM's Investor Day presentation in New York City.
fox56news.com

Consumer Reports ranks Toyota, Lexus most reliable, Mercedes worst

Hybrid vehicles and sedans are the most reliable cars, while electric vehicles and pickup trucks pose the most problems for new car owners, according to respondents of a Consumer Reports study announced Tuesday. In its annual consumer survey based on more than 300,000 vehicles from the 2000-2022 model years, the...
GreenMatters

GreenMatters

Los Angeles, CA
10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Green Matters is dedicated to making news and topics across sustainability and innovation accessible to all. We help bring awareness to global issues and solutions, and hope to inspire you to make simple changes to your daily habits and lifestyle. We believe that many small actions can collectively make a big difference in ensuring a healthy planet for generations to come.

 https://www.greenmatters.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy