Read full article on original website
Related
All the ‘Below Deck’ Franchise Stars That Dramatically Left During Their Season
Not always the perfect fit. Over the years, the Below Deck franchise has shocked viewers with dramatic exits, including firings and resignations. Mathew Shea set a record for Below Deck Mediterranean when he made several departures during season 6. The chef initially left the boat when he suffered a knee injury that required medical attention. […]
bravotv.com
Captain Lee Reveals the Kind of Drama That Can Lead to Having to "Fire One Person, If Not Two"
Find out how the Below Deck captain really feels about boatmances. Yes, Captain Lee Rosbach knows what goes down on Below Deck after dark. When it comes to navigating the many steamy boatmances over the years though, the stud of the sea's hands are tied tighter than a bowline knot.
bravotv.com
Porsha Williams Proves She’s “Obsessed” with Future Husband Simon
Check out what the RHOA alum and Simon Guobadia have been up to lately. In case you were wondering, yes, Porsha Williams is still obsessed with Simon Guobadia. How do we know? Well, The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum recently said as much on Instagram. Porsha recently shared some memories...
bravotv.com
Madison LeCroy Shows Exactly What She Keeps in Her Fridge
The Southern Charm-er shared a look at what’s inside her refrigerator, including the one item “you better get.”. While talking to BravoTV.com in May about her gorgeous new home, Madison LeCroy explained that the kitchen was the room she was enjoying “the most.” Now that the Southern Charm-er is settled into the house with her son, Hudson, and her fiancé, Brett, she is sharing a new look at the space with a full tour of her fridge.
bravotv.com
Madison LeCroy’s Wedding Rehearsal Dress and Veil Are Simply Stunning
Ahead of her wedding this weekend, the Southern Charm bride-to-be had a breathtaking vintage-inspired photo shoot in her rehearsal look. Before Madison LeCroy marries her fiancé, Brett, in Mexico this weekend, the Southern Charm bride-to-be looked stunning in a white strapless minidress during a pre-wedding photo shoot and rehearsal in Charleston, South Carolina, on November 16.
bravotv.com
Ahead of Her Wedding, Here’s Where Craig Conover and Madison LeCroy Stand Today
The Southern Charm duo have a rocky past, but have they moved on? Hear Craig’s answer on WWHL. Craig Conover and Madison LeCroy haven’t always been the best of friends — there’s no forgetting their tense showdown during Southern Charm’s Season 7 reunion — but they’ve generally gotten along in the past. Where does that leave them now, then?
bravotv.com
So, Does Craig Conover Regret Paying for the Primary Bedroom & Refusing to Clean?
The Winter House cast member reflected on some of his most controversial choices of Season 2. As Craig Conover admitted on the November 17 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, he “came in a little hot” when he arrived for Season 2 of Winter House. Craig reflected on some of his controversial house-related choices on WWHL, explaining that he feels remorseful about more than a few things today — but not quite everything.
bravotv.com
Katie Maloney Says She and Schwartz Spoke About Not Dating "Within Our Friend Group"
The Vanderpump Rules cast member made the reveal after alluding to the rumors about her ex-husband and Raquel Leviss. Reflecting on her split from Tom Schwartz on the You're Gonna Love Me podcast, Vanderpump Rules' Katie Maloney revealed that she and her ex had at one point discussed how they would go about dating once they were no longer together.
Martha Stewart Says She 'Melts' Just Looking At Pictures Of This Oscar Winner
Move over, Pete Davidson.
'No better feeling than being home with my family': TOWIE's Nicole Bass is 'grateful' to have left hospital with her newborn baby daughter Bella Rose after suffering high blood pressure following a 'traumatic' birth
Nicole Bass has returned home following the birth of her newborn baby daughter Bella Rose after the former TOWIE star was kept in hospital due to high blood pressure. Television personality Nicole, 31, previously said she suffered a 'traumatic' labour and, having announced the birth of her first child earlier this month, she has been off her social media pages.
bravotv.com
You Have to See Dolores Catania and Boyfriend Paulie’s Gorgeous Christmas Tree
The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member and her beau are settling in for Christmastime with some dazzling decor. As the winter weather creeps in, Dolores Catania and her boyfriend, Paul “Paulie” Connell, are ready to get cozy. In September, The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member revealed to BravoTV.com that while she doesn’t “officially live” at her beau’s house, she spends “a lot of time” there. “That’s an adjustment for both of us,” she shared at the time. “That wasn’t something I planned on.”
bravotv.com
Lindsay Hubbard Shares Why Her Romance with Carl Radke Feels Like a “Fairy Tale”
In a Winter House preview, Lindsay gets emotional as she discusses falling in love with her best friend, Carl. Though fans have kept up with Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke’s relationship (and engagement!) on social media, the last time the two were actually on TV, they were discussing the prospect of giving their relationship another go. The conversation took place at Amanda Batula and Kyle Cooke’s wedding on the Summer House Season 6 finale.
Harry Styles And Olivia Wilde Have Reportedly Called It Quits — Here's How People Reacted
"They've had ups and downs throughout the relationship."
bravotv.com
Craig and Kory Don’t Agree on Who the “Meanest” Person Was on Winter House
Craig and Kory had different responses when they were asked who the “meanest” roommate was on Winter House. The ladies may have resolved the “mean girl” drama on Winter House Season 2, but now the guys are getting involved. As viewers may remember, on the November...
bravotv.com
Jennifer Aydin “Finally Gave In” and Welcomed a Furry New Family Member
After the RHONJ family got a new puppy, Jennifer took her sons to meet Chris Hemsworth in NYC. The Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Jennifer Aydin just dubbed herself “mommy of the year” — and her kids just might agree. The mom of five not only welcomed a new puppy into their home but also took two of her sons to meet a literal superhero the same day.
bravotv.com
Here's the Special Role Tom Sandoval Played in Ashley Darby & Luke Gulbranson's Relationship
The RHOP cast member shared why her connection to "special someone" Luke Gulbranson "surprised" her. Ashley Darby and Luke Gulbranson have been teasing their romance ever since they met in person at BravoCon 2022, and now The Real Housewives of Potomac cast member is officially spilling all the tea about their burgeoning connection.
bravotv.com
Teresa Giudice Teases Why She “Can’t Wait” for Fans to See Her Wedding Special
The RHONJ OG shared her favorite part of newlywed life and dished on her “unique” wedding. Teresa Giudice and Luis “Louie” Ruelas haven’t stopped gushing about their wedding day since the two exchanged vows in New Jersey on August 6, and fans will finally get an in-depth look at the days leading up to their big day (and the event itself!) with a wedding special.
bravotv.com
Craig Conover Just Gave a Major Update on His Plans to Propose to Paige DeSorbo
The Winter House and Southern Charm cast member hinted at his proposal timeline on Watch What Happens Live. Is Craig Conover ready to pop the question to Paige DeSorbo?. We got an answer to this very question during Thursday’s Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen after the host asked both Craig and his Winter House castmate Kory Keefer, “How long before Craig proposes to Paige? More than a year or less than a year?”
bravotv.com
We Have an Update on Lisa Barlow and Meredith Marks’ Friendship
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City cast members continue to deal with the fallout from Season 2’s hot-mic moment. The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’s Meredith Marks gave an update on her friendship with Lisa Barlow during a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, and now Lisa is doing the same.
Comments / 0