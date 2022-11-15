ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Difficulties again put Houston at center of Texas elections

HOUSTON — (AP) — A Democrat who is the top official in Texas' largest county on Thursday acknowledged problems around Houston on Election Day that included paper ballot shortages and delayed openings of polling locations, but waved off an unfolding investigation by state police as political. Malfunctioning machines...
Not many Texas Republicans Embraced Trump's 2024 Announcement

Not many Texas Republicans have publicly endorsed Trump's 2024 campaign.Jon Tyson/Unsplash. Former President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that he's seeking the White House again in 2024 and most key Texas Republicans have stayed quiet on their social media channels, and not endorsed the former president as he faces heat for the party's underwhelming midterm performance.
Gov. Abbott Accuses Biden of 'Sustained Dereliction of Duty' in Border Crisis

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott today sent a letter to President Joe Biden highlighting the record-breaking level of illegal immigration at America’s southern border caused by the President’s sustained dereliction of duty enforcing the nation’s immigration laws. Prior to President Biden taking office, America had some of the lowest illegal-immigration totals seen in decades, however, over the past year-and-a-half that volume has skyrocketed to more than 2 million immigrants trying to enter the country illegally. The Governor notes that the federal government’s failure to execute America’s…
Governor Abbott's border restriction proclamations cost him a border county in the midterms

Texas Governor Abbott's border control proclamations came back to haunt him during midterms and led to him losing a county with the highest amount of border crossings. The border control declarations that Texas Governor Greg Abbott made prior to the midterm elections came back to haunt him, and as a result, he was defeated in the county that has the highest number of border crossings.
A “Green Wave”- Five Texas Cities Have Legalized Cannabis Use

In Tuesday’s midterm, the winner was not a democrat or a republican. The winner was a policy. In Texas, this week, cannabis has gained legal ground. The five cities of Texas have passed local ballot measures to decrease or remove penalties for low-level cannabis/weed possession. Voters and citizens in Killeen, Elgin, San Marcos, Denton, and Harker Heights all voted to decrease criminal penalties for low-level cannabis possession.
5th round of P-EBT on the way: Governor Abbott, HHSC approve $1.4B in pandemic food benefits for families

HOUSTON – Governor Greg Abbott announced Wednesday that the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) has received approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture for a fifth round of federal Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) food benefits for Texas families with children who temporarily lost access to federally funded summer meal programs due to COVID-19. “The State of Texas continues working to ensure families and children impacted by school closures have access to nutritious meals,” said Gov. Abbott. “I thank HHSC and TEA for working with the USDA to provide these food benefits for Texas families across the state.”
