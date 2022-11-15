Humane Society of Tulsa providing free pet food, vaccines to community

TULSA, Okla. — The Humane Society is providing free pet vaccines and pet food to the Tulsa community on Saturday and Sunday.

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days, the Humane Society will give away free food and treats to pet owners at their adoption center located at East 60th Street and South Sheridan Road in south Tulsa, and provide a free drive-thru vaccine clinic for dogs.

The Humane Society said the number of vehicles in line will be limited. Those hoping to attend are encouraged to check the organization’s Facebook page for updates prior to heading out to ensure the line is open and to reduce your wait time.

The event is sponsored by Banfield Foundation, George Kaiser Family Foundation and Greater Goods Charities.

