ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Humane Society of Tulsa providing free pet food, vaccines to community

By FOX23.com News Staff
KRMG
KRMG
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zRqCP_0jBdMVQp00

TULSA, Okla. — The Humane Society is providing free pet vaccines and pet food to the Tulsa community on Saturday and Sunday.

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days, the Humane Society will give away free food and treats to pet owners at their adoption center located at East 60th Street and South Sheridan Road in south Tulsa, and provide a free drive-thru vaccine clinic for dogs.

The Humane Society said the number of vehicles in line will be limited. Those hoping to attend are encouraged to check the organization’s Facebook page for updates prior to heading out to ensure the line is open and to reduce your wait time.

The event is sponsored by Banfield Foundation, George Kaiser Family Foundation and Greater Goods Charities.

©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRMG

Sand Springs Animal Welfare in “desperate” need of adoptions in order to make room

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — As animal shelters across Green Country remain overcrowded, Sand Springs Animal Welfare is in desperate need for adoptions in order to make room. Tracy Arvidson, the coordinator at Sand Springs Animal Welfare, told FOX23 that the shelter has been over capacity since the first of the year. She also explained the animal shelters across the U.S. have been experiencing the same thing.
SAND SPRINGS, OK
KRMG

Tulsa organizations providing holiday meals to those in need

TULSA, Okla. — Several organizations in and around Tulsa are providing turkeys and trimmings for families who are finding it hard to make ends meet with inflation and high gas prices and therefore, cannot afford the extra burden of preparing a holiday meal. On Friday, the staff at Monte...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Meals on Wheels looking for volunteers to help on Thanksgiving Day

TULSA, Okla. — With a week until Thanksgiving, Meals on Wheels of Metro Tulsa is recruiting as many as 240 volunteers to join the organization as they deliver hot meals to homebound neighbors on Thanksgiving Day, the organization said in a press release. This year, 1,100 individuals are relying...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Tulsa community mourns sudden loss of fire captain

TULSA, Okla. — Hundreds of people gathered inside a Tulsa church Friday morning to honor the life of a Tulsa firefighter. Captain Josh Rutledge died unexpectedly last week. A GoFundMe has been created to help his family. Captain Rutledge’s friends and family were joined by his fellow firefighters, Tulsa...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Grand Mental Health Addiction Recovery Center holds job fair

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Grand Mental Health Addiction Recovery Center is holding a job fair this week in an effort to fill about 50 open positions. The center is looking to hire all kinds of staff, from entry-level housekeeping or maintenance professionals to licensed counselors. The job fair...
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

City of Broken Arrow Prepares For Annual Christmas Event

The city of Broken Arrow is decking the halls and lighting its Christmas tree with its annual holiday tradition. Thursday’s event is the kick-off to a season of holiday activities downtown bringing the Christmas spirit to Broken Arrow. When you stroll down Main Street in the Rose District, you'll see wreaths hung on light poles leading to a giant Christmas tree in the plaza. With the tree lighting happening Thursday evening, the celebration includes live music, horse-drawn carriages, and an open ice rink.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KRMG

Owasso Holly Trolley back for one day only

OWASSO, Okla. — Owasso Chamber of Commerce is bringing the Owasso Holly Trolley back for one day only in November. On Nov. 25, Black Friday, the trolley will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and all rides are free to the public. President and CEO of the Owasso...
OWASSO, OK
KRMG

Hayden Industrial to locate new facility in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — California-based heat exchanger manufacturer Hayden Industrial, LLC, announced this week it will expand its operations to Tulsa. The Tulsa facility marks Hayden Industrial’s third location in addition to offices in San Bernardino, California, and Wuxi, China. The company recently developed a new system for immersion cooling that will be manufactured in Tulsa in addition to its standard product lines. The expansion will also house a dedicated research and development facility.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

TPD: fight ends with 2 people hospitalized in south Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Police said a fight at a local Walmart ended with two people hospitalized in south Tulsa. Reports of a stabbing at the Walmart near 71st and Memorial around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday. Tulsa Police at the scene told FOX23 that when officers arrived, they discovered that two people got into an argument.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Oklahoma’s first Safe Haven Baby Box coming in 2023

TULSA, Okla. — A last resort resource for desperate mothers of newborn babies is set to come to Oklahoma in 2023. FOX23 is told the first Safe Haven Baby Box is in the works for Oklahoma. All 50 states have what are called Safe Haven Laws. It’s a period...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
18K+
Followers
104K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy