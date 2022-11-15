Read full article on original website
Related
The Playstation All-Stars Easter Egg Fans Found In God Of War Ragnarok
An Easter egg in Sony Santa Monica's "God of War Ragnarok" has seemingly implied a shocking game from PlayStation's history might be canon. Shared on Twitter by user @TheCardinalArts, the sequence has Mimir reference stories from Kratos' past, including one particular fighting tournament. "Brother, I've heard my share of stories...
Harry Styles And Olivia Wilde Have Reportedly Called It Quits — Here's How People Reacted
"They've had ups and downs throughout the relationship."
Chris Colfer Said He Was "Terrified" When Kurt Hummel Was Written As Gay On "Glee" While He Was Not Yet Open About His Sexuality
"When it happened to me it was very much ‘I deserved it.' It was crickets. It was obvious, so therefore I had no reason to be upset about it.”
How Many Exclusive Pokémon Does The Violet Version Have?
One of the unique hallmarks of the "Pokémon" franchise is that every new generation begins with games released in pairs. When Game Freak started doing this back in the days of the Game Boy Color, it seemed that the primary purpose was to distinguish between which hue would be used in the monochromatic shading of the game itself. Later generations added other alterations, such as which group of criminal outlaws the player would face and legendary Pokémon they could capture.
The Callisto Protocol Official Trailer Is Going To Make Waiting Very Difficult
"The Callisto Protocol" is fast approaching its release date of December 2 and hype for the game has reached an all-time high, especially after the release of the official launch trailer for the game. After several presentations showing off the creepy environment and the horrifying monsters that await players in "The Callisto Protocol," not to mention some glowing hand-on previews praising its intense melee combat and grisly atmosphere, fans are eagerly awaiting its release. The launch trailer is focused almost entirely on narrative and tone, although it still keeps main story elements a secret.
We Already Know What Class The Next Overwatch 2 Hero Will Be
While "Overwatch 2" has mostly retained the series' signature gameplay, Blizzard Entertainment's follow-up to the highly popular hero shooter was released with some changes to the core formula — some better than others — and new characters to shake things up a bit. Upon its rocky launch on October 4, "Overwatch 2" shipped with three new heroes for players to choose from — Junker Queen, Sojourn, and Kiriko. Recently, Blizzard announced that a new Tank hero named Rammatra will be introduced on December 6 and will be attainable at Tier 55 in the game's Battle Pass. But apparently, Ramattra isn't the only new hero that will be added to "Overwatch 2" in the new future.
Geralt's Video Game Voice Sounds Off On Henry Cavill's Departure
The evolution of Geralt of Rivia's story has been one that has branched across numerous mediums, and actors who've played the character in the games and show have each brought their own perspectives to the part. "The Witcher" started out as a series of short stories written by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski that he later expanded into a series of novels. CD Projekt Red then made a series of video games set in Sapkowski's world which built off his story before the property was picked up by Netflix and eventually made into a television series as well. Each of these adaptations had talented actors playing the part of the White Wolf, but little has been said about how they feel about each other's contributions.
How Warzone 2.0's Interrogation System Works
"Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0" finally arrived in mid-November, introducing an updated version of the free-to-play battle royale. Several new features accompanied the release, including the Al Mazrah map, modes like DMZ, and fresh mechanics. The update also ushered in Gulag 2.0, which instead pits two players against two other players as opposed to the old 1v1, and the return of 150 player lobbies. The original "Warzone" had the same lobby size, but the number has fluctuated from season to season depending on the maps and modes available for people to play.
How The God Of War Ragnarok Team Landed On Richard Schiff For Odin
"God of War: Ragnarok" wastes no time establishing a host of fascinating new characters. Early on, Kratos and Atreus come face to face with the Allfather himself, Odin. In a tense scene, Odin – joined by his son Thor – proposes a truce between Kratos and the Aesir gods after Kratos killed several of them in 2018's "God of War." Not trusting the gods, Kratos rejects the offer and is immediately attacked by Thor. It triggers an early-game boss fight mirroring the spectacle of the first fight with Baldur from the 2018 game.
God Of War Ragnarök: What's The Best Armor Set?
In the original "God of War" series, players didn't have the option to switch Kratos' look. In fact, minus a few small variations here and there, Kratos had only one outfit for those first few games: his trademark tattoos, sandals and a loincloth. When Santa Monica Studio first came up with a plan to revive the series, they knew they had to switch things up. So, with both 2018's "God of War" and 2022's "God of War Ragnarök," the studio did just that.
It's Time To Talk About Fenrir's Tragic Opening Scene In God Of War Ragnarok
"God of War Ragnarök" is currently receiving near-universal acclaim from fans and critics. Considered nearly perfect for its gameplay, characters, and story, it builds on its already phenomenal predecessor in nearly every way. However, while the game is certainly amazing, that doesn't mean that the story itself is always a happy one. As with the last game, "God of War Ragnarök" explores some serious themes and has some truly dark, depressing moments. Also like the last game, one of the most tragic scenes comes at the very beginning of the story.
Call Of Duty Warzone 2.0: What's The Best 556 Icarus Loadout?
"Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0" is finally here, with plenty of new features and returning favorites. This includes the new Al Mazrah map, the new DMZ mode, a Gulad overhaul, and, as pointed out by the official "Call of Duty" Twitter account, the return of loadouts. As a battle royale,...
Doom Meets Batman In This Over The Top Mod
Have you ever thought that "Doom" would be improved if there were fewer demons and more Batarangs? Then this mod may be for you. One of the most iconic series of all time, "Doom" continues to receive love from fans. From playing on Twitter to powering the game with potatoes, they continue to enjoy the early title in increasingly creative ways. It also receives lots of love from modders who have mixed "Doom" with everything imaginable, even the adorable cat from "Stray." Now, the Dark Knight himself is coming to "Doom" with an upcoming mod from developer TeamRayCast.
God Of War Ragnarok Boss Teases Another Entry In The Series
As the second part of the Norse saga of "God of War" comes to a close, fans wonder if Santa Monica Studios will ever return to Midgard and the realms of the Norse Gods. "God of War Ragnarok" is already one the most popular and critically-lauded games of 2022, but it was always planned to be the finale to a two-part story. Most of the loose ends are all tied up in "God of War Ragnarok," but there are a few questions left unanswered.
Ending Of God Of War Ragnarok Explained
The "God of War" franchise has returned with "God of War Ragnarok," the highly-anticipated sequel to Sony Santa Monica's massive 2018 hit. The sequel brings Kratos' Norse saga to a close in an incredibly epic fashion, reuniting fans with Kratos (voiced by Christopher Judge) and his son Atreus (Sunny Suljic) as they embark on a new journey to understand the truth behind their discovery of Atreus' heritage. Along the way, they must contend with the looming fear of Ragnarok as both Thor (voiced by Ryan Hurst) and Odin (voiced by Richard Schiff) tighten their grip. This new journey sees Kratos and Atreus rejoin with old friends and make new enemies across the nine realms, hitting new emotional peaks and mastering new abilities.
MultiVersus Confirms The Next Character And Stage For Season 2
"MultiVersus" has officially kicked off its second season, bringing new content to the free-to-play platform fighter. While the only new pieces of content available at the start of Season 2 are a new battle pass and the brand new item shop, "MultiVersus" developer Player First Games has already confirmed some of the content making its way into the game later in the season.
Dr Disrespect's Bourbon Launch Didn't Go As Planned
Gaming streamer Dr Disrespect is well known for his skills as well as his knack for stirring controversy and playing the villain. No stranger to experimenting with different businesses, now he's looking to be known for whiskey as well. The prominent YouTuber has started his own line of bourbon, known as Black Steel, which launched in November 2022. However, it seems this unveiling hasn't gone quite according to plan.
Mario Kart XXL: The GBA Racer That Never Made It Past The Pitch Phase
"Mario Kart: Super Circuit" was released for the GameBoy Advance back in 2001, two years before the still-worth-playing "Mario Kart: Double Dash!!" for the GameCube. Developed by Intelligent Systems, it performed very well for its time, becoming the fourth best-selling GBA game according to the now-defunct gaming magazine Next Generation (per The Wayback Machine). Given better circumstances, however, another GBA "Mario Kart" from a different developer might have been released after "Super Circuit."
Blizzard Has Set Its Sights On Overwatch 2 Cheat Makers
Though it's proven to be a financial success for Blizzard Entertainment, reviews for "Overwatch 2" heavily criticized multiple aspects of the game, including its monetization scheme and for tying heroes to the premium Battle Pass. It was also criticized for requiring players to give Blizzard their phone number to gain access, which was a barrier on launch for many without regular access to a phone or who use pay-as-you-go — a controversial feature that has since been removed.
SVG
2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
415K+
Views
ABOUT
SVG dives into the ever-expanding gaming industry to give you the stories behind your favorite franchises and breaking video game news.https://www.svg.com/
Comments / 0