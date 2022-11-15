ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Comments / 8

Related
The Center Square

Nevada official resigns after 3 months with $110,000 payout

(The Center Square) – Nevada System of Higher Education Board of Regents Chief of Staff and Special Counsel Robert Kilroy resigned Thursday after just three months on the job. The Board of Regents agreed to provide Kilroy with a $110,000 payout, according to the Nevada Independent. His resignation comes after the Board announced a special meeting would be held Friday to consider terminating his contract. The meeting, which was requested...
NEVADA STATE
963kklz.com

Nevada’s Richest County Isn’t What You Think It Is

The richest county in Nevada isn’t what you think it is. When we think about Nevada’s richest areas, pictures of cash flowing on the famous Las Vegas Strip are often thought of. But, the wealthiest county in Nevada isn’t Clark County. In fact, the richest county isn’t even...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
news3lv.com

Governor-elect Lombardo announces transition team

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV) — Nevada governor-elect Joe Lombardo has officially named his transition team as he prepares to take office. Founder of RedRock Strategies Ryan Erwin will serve as chair of the team. “I’m excited to announce my transition chair and team today,” said Governor-Elect Joe Lombardo. “I...
CARSON CITY, NV
upr.org

New Nevada law bans all ‘nonfunctional’ turf by 2026

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nevada — Patricia Council stood on her front yard and smiled, glad to see her lawn finally go. “I decided to convert it, number one because of the water issue,” she said. “Water is going up around here so it’s costing quite a bit of money.”
NEVADA STATE
lvsportsbiz.com

With Joe Lombardo Unseating Gov. Steve Sisolak To Claim Nevada’s Top Job, Las Vegas Sports Market Loses Big Advocate; Will Lombardo Support Oakland Athletics Ballpark Subsidy?

With Republican Joe Lombardo defeating incumbent Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak, the Las Vegas sports teams and industry lost one of its biggest backers and sports fans in the state’s highest office. Sisolak was a strong proponent of Southern Nevada’s $750 million subsidy to help build the Raiders stadium just...
LAS VEGAS, NV
americanmilitarynews.com

FBI raids Area 51 journalist; seizes computers, files, holds girlfriend at gunpoint: Report

The FBI reportedly raided the Las Vegas and Rachel, Nevada homes of prominent Area 51 researcher Joerg Arnu earlier this month, seized his computers and files and held his girlfriend at gunpoint. This reported raid comes after President Joe Biden’s Department of Justice implemented new measures meant to limit federal law enforcement records seizures against journalists.
LAS VEGAS, NV
2news.com

Puppies Rescued From Hoarding Situation Ready for Adoption at Nevada Humane Society

A few months ago, the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals got involved in an an animal cruelty case in Southern Nevada. "The conditions down there were really bad," said Nicole Theodoulou with the Nevada Humane Society. "There were almost 300 dogs involved in this case, 100 of them had to be euthanized due to the severity of the condition they were in."
NEVADA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy