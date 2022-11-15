Read full article on original website
Nevada official resigns after 3 months with $110,000 payout
(The Center Square) – Nevada System of Higher Education Board of Regents Chief of Staff and Special Counsel Robert Kilroy resigned Thursday after just three months on the job. The Board of Regents agreed to provide Kilroy with a $110,000 payout, according to the Nevada Independent. His resignation comes after the Board announced a special meeting would be held Friday to consider terminating his contract. The meeting, which was requested...
963kklz.com
Nevada’s Richest County Isn’t What You Think It Is
The richest county in Nevada isn’t what you think it is. When we think about Nevada’s richest areas, pictures of cash flowing on the famous Las Vegas Strip are often thought of. But, the wealthiest county in Nevada isn’t Clark County. In fact, the richest county isn’t even...
news3lv.com
Governor-elect Lombardo announces transition team
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KRNV) — Nevada governor-elect Joe Lombardo has officially named his transition team as he prepares to take office. Founder of RedRock Strategies Ryan Erwin will serve as chair of the team. “I’m excited to announce my transition chair and team today,” said Governor-Elect Joe Lombardo. “I...
Governor Sisolak announces resignation of Gaming Control Board Chair
Outgoing Governor Steve Sisolak announced the resignation of J. Brin Gibson, the chair and executive director of the Nevada Gaming Control Board, in a statement released on Monday.
To Save Water, Nevada Bans “Nonfunctional Turf” — Here’s What That Means
If you've ever driven through the suburbs or even certain cities, you've likely noticed random patches of grass outside the grocery store, in your town square, or even filling in the small, narrow alleys between apartment buildings. That grass didn't grow there naturally, and it isn't maintaining itself — it requires water to stay alive.
8newsnow.com
Nevada’s largest public works project forces move, struggles for church next to I-15
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A Church located off I-15, nearly buried underneath the highway during Nevada’s largest and most expensive public works project, blames the construction for a lacking number of attendees. Now, the church is moving locations, but it doesn’t have enough money to mirror everything that the...
upr.org
New Nevada law bans all ‘nonfunctional’ turf by 2026
NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nevada — Patricia Council stood on her front yard and smiled, glad to see her lawn finally go. “I decided to convert it, number one because of the water issue,” she said. “Water is going up around here so it’s costing quite a bit of money.”
Opinion: Why do Californians keep voting for Democrats after decades of inaction on housing & cost of living?
California residents have voted for Democrats to serve as their Governors for the last three decades. However, the state's cost of living has continued to grow, and housing issues have gotten out of hand, writes Victor.
After backing Dems in other statewide races, Nevada voters elect Lombardo over Sisolak
Nevada Democrat Steve Sisolak will be a one-term governor, unofficial results now show. Sisolak is on track to be defeated by Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo. Sisolak was trailing Lombardo by 2.2 points – roughly 21,000 votes — on Friday. “While votes are still coming in – and...
knpr
Holiday inflation expected to affect Nevada's economy, low-income families
File - Frozen turkeys are displayed at a supermarket in Philadelphia, Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. The upcoming holidays mean people spend —on food, on gifts, clothes and so much more. With inflation higher than it’s been in 40 years, people are still buying—but they’re feeling the bite. What will...
citywatchla.com
Nevada Voters Are About To Pass The Most Comprehensive LGBTQ Rights Amendment In The Nation
The measure currently has 57.5% of the vote currently with 83% of precincts reporting, according to the AP at the time of publication. If passed, the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA) would be the most expansive among the 26 states that have ERAs, PBS reported. The measure would amend the state...
lvsportsbiz.com
With Joe Lombardo Unseating Gov. Steve Sisolak To Claim Nevada’s Top Job, Las Vegas Sports Market Loses Big Advocate; Will Lombardo Support Oakland Athletics Ballpark Subsidy?
With Republican Joe Lombardo defeating incumbent Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak, the Las Vegas sports teams and industry lost one of its biggest backers and sports fans in the state’s highest office. Sisolak was a strong proponent of Southern Nevada’s $750 million subsidy to help build the Raiders stadium just...
Las Vegas witness captures green lights over casino
Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Nevada witness at Las Vegas reported photographing four green lights briefly hovering over a nearby casino at about 8 p.m. on March 29, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
San Bernardino Votes to Secede from California, Form 'Empire' State
The county said it wasn't getting its "fair share" of state funding.
americanmilitarynews.com
FBI raids Area 51 journalist; seizes computers, files, holds girlfriend at gunpoint: Report
The FBI reportedly raided the Las Vegas and Rachel, Nevada homes of prominent Area 51 researcher Joerg Arnu earlier this month, seized his computers and files and held his girlfriend at gunpoint. This reported raid comes after President Joe Biden’s Department of Justice implemented new measures meant to limit federal law enforcement records seizures against journalists.
2news.com
Puppies Rescued From Hoarding Situation Ready for Adoption at Nevada Humane Society
A few months ago, the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals got involved in an an animal cruelty case in Southern Nevada. "The conditions down there were really bad," said Nicole Theodoulou with the Nevada Humane Society. "There were almost 300 dogs involved in this case, 100 of them had to be euthanized due to the severity of the condition they were in."
Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers Appears to Be Planning a New Paradise Location
Raising Cane’s may be opening another restaurant near Sunset Park
Newsom rejects every California city's homelessness plan in stinging rebuke
Oakland's mayor says she was "perplexed" by the decision.
kusi.com
Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake surges in polls after exposing fake news media
Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake (R) is favorited to beat her Democrat opponent, Katie Hobbs in the 2022 election. Lake is a former Arizona television anchor, so she is very familiar to Arizona voters, and knows exactly how the “corporate propaganda machine” works to spread fake news. Lake...
Former model accepts plea deal in California doctor’s death; body found in car trunk near Lake Mead in 2019
Prosecutors say Turner and her boyfriend Jon Kennison beat psychiatrist 71-year-old Thomas Burchard to death and hid him in the trunk of a car left out in the desert near Lake Mead in March of 2019
