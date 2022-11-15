Read full article on original website
Kidnapping suspect arrested after a multi-city chase by Fort Worth policeMark Randall HavensArlington, TX
Possible Sighting of Missing Child Melissa Highsmith Kidnapped in 1971True Crime Mysteries (Megan)Fort Worth, TX
Dallas couple offer controversial relationship advice making global newsAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Grapevine Veteran Found Guilty for Actions on Jan. 6Larry LeaseGrapevine, TX
Texas Rangers to host the MLB All-Star Game at Globe Life Field in 2024Jalyn SmootArlington, TX
tcu360.com
TCU men’s basketball steamrolls past ULM to get back on track
No. 15 TCU men’s basketball Frogs (3-1) found its groove, defeating the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks 95-60 in a bounce-back effort on Thursday night at Schollmaier Arena. Big 12 Preseason Player of the Year guard Mike Miles Jr. missed his second straight game as he continues to nurse an ankle injury suffered in a Nov. 11 matchup against Lamar. Despite sporting a walking boot, Miles Jr. was on the bench engaged and supporting his teammates.
tcu360.com
No. 4 TCU football seeks to remain undefeated in road trip to Waco
TCU football will play its last road game of the regular season against Baylor this Saturday. This will be head coach Sonny Dykes’ first game at McLane Stadium. He said he’s expecting another big crowd, like that of the 104,203 that showed up to watch TCU beat Texas.
Crowley, November 19 High School 🏀 Game Notice
KBTX.com
Trio arrested for murder of Madisonville man near Dallas
ROYSE CITY, Texas (KBTX) - Three people have been arrested on charges linked to the murder of a Madisonville in North Texas. The victim, Larry Baker, 43, was found deceased with gunshot wounds on Sunday morning outside a home in Royse City. Police have arrested the suspected gunman, Eric O’Bryant....
5.3 magnitude earthquake shakes west Texas
The epicenter of the quake was in Toyah, Texas, but could reportedly be felt as far as the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, almost 400 miles away.
tcu360.com
Finals are approaching: Here are some student-favorite library study spots
With finals approaching, the Mary Couts Burnett Library will become a hub for on-campus studying. TCU students use the various spaces of the library to study for exams, meet up for group projects and finish last-minute assignments. The library has three different floors that students can choose from based on...
The Vivid Faces Of The Vanished Women Of Louisiana: Where Are They?
The Vivid Faces Of The Vanished Women And Girls Of LouisianaThe Charley Project. In 2021, the National Crime Information Center reported that one-third of the 300,000 girls and women reported missing in the United States are black.
livingnewdeal.org
Neesom Natatorium (former) – Natchitoches LA
Project type: Swimming Pools, Colleges and Universities, Education and Health. Agency: Works Progress Administration (WPA) The Works Progress Administration built a swimming center for Northwestern State University. Northwestern State University closed the Nesom Natatorium in May of 2012. Source notes. We welcome contributions of additional information on any New Deal...
tcu360.com
Board of Trustees approves a 6% tuition increase beginning in Fall 2023
Tuition will jump by 6% next fall after TCU’s Board of Trustees approved an increase during last week’s fall board meeting. According to a letter from TCU Chancellor Victor Boschini, the increase will boost tuition by $3,240 or to $57,130 for the 2023-24 academic year. It will be...
Dallas Couple Caught Getting Freaky in the Backseat in a Parking Garage
The freaks in Dallas don’t give a damn. Look man, I get it. When you’re horny, you’ve got to take care of your business. It’s hard to think about much of anything else when you have booty on your mind. Which is quite often when you’re...
KTBS
Behind the Badge: Natchitoches, La.
NATCHITOCHES, La. - Each week, we highlight the selfless work of area law enforcement. This morning on Behind the Badge, KTBS 3's Rick Rowe introduces those who serve and protect in Natchitoches, La. If you'd like to submit an idea for a future Behind the Badge segment, email us at...
lincolnparishjournal.com
GSU police chief uses experience to help community
Over the summer, Grambling State University welcomed new Chief of Police Rodney Demery to its campus. Demery is retired from the Shreveport Police Department where he had a stellar career as a homicide detective. In fact, while serving in Shreveport, Demery solved 100% of his cases, earning him a hit...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Riot breaks out at east Ruston home
A disturbance at a Duque Drive residence in Ruston Tuesday night led to the arrest of several men, including one for inciting a riot. Ruston Police responded to an ongoing disturbance involving a firearm about 11:50 p.m. Tuesday. One of the victims told officers he and Antavion Bass, 19, of Ruston had a verbal argument. The victim said Bass had been coming to his home to get a ride to work with his girlfriend and he wanted Bass to stop doing so.
Texas Girl Getting Snack at Home Was Killed by Bullet from Outside, Man Who Targeted Wrong Home Sentenced
Brandoniya Bennett, 9, of Dallas, was getting ready for the first day of school when she was shot and killed in her own townhouse A 22-year-old Texas man will spend nearly five decades in prison after being convicted of murdering a 9-year-old girl after her home was mistakenly targeted in a shooting. On Monday, a jury in Dallas County sentenced Davonte Benton to 45 years in prison in connection with the shooting death of Brandoniya Bennett, 9, who was killed by a stray bullet inside her townhouse on...
Great job on Discover, Dallas ISD!
I was pleased to see the amazing turnout of families attending this year’s Discover Dallas ISD event. The annual event is the city’s largest opportunity fair, and families from all over the city were there. They were able to learn firsthand about the district’s more than 100 choice...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Parent Brings Gun to Fight on Arlington Martin High School Campus
An Arlington ISD parent was arrested Thursday afternoon, accused of bringing a gun to a fight between a group of students on a high school campus, police say. In a statement, Arlington police said a school resource officer at Arlington Martin High School was called shortly before 1:30 p.m. to a fight between a group of students on school property, near one of the parking lots. As the officer headed to the area the officer learned one of the people involved was armed.
Lockdown lifted at UNTHSC in Fort Worth after camera mistaken for gun
FORT WORTH (CBSDW.COM) — The UNT Health and Science Center in Fort Worth was locked down on Wednesday after a camera was misidentified as a gun.At about 2:15 p.m., police received a report about a person on campus with a gun. The school quickly went into lockdown and told everyone on campus to seek shelter immediately, citing a "potential for violence."The lockdown was lifted just before 2:30 p.m. A UNT spokesperson said that with the help of the Fort Worth Police Department, campus police were able to identify and locate the individual who was initially reported as carrying a gun.Officers discovered that the item was in fact not a gun, but a camera. Nobody was injured in the incident and no arrests were made.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Gala Honors Rookie Arlington Officer Who Died in the Line of Duty in 2010
It's been almost 12 years since a rookie cop in Arlington died in the line of duty, and the police department continues doing #SomethingGood to remember her. Jillian Smith was 24 and had been on the force for just 10 months when she was fatally shot protecting a little girl during a domestic dispute in December 2010.
FBI looking for missing Fort Worth man last seen in Mexico
SAN ANTONIO — The FBI is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 23-year-old man who was last seen after crossing the border and visiting family. Joe Joshua Sanchez, who's from Fort Worth, was last seen around 7:30 p.m. on Monday. Officials say he traveled by bus from Dallas to Laredo and slept in the bus station Monday night. He was also said to have visited family and friends after arriving in Laredo.
fox4news.com
3-year-old boy, mother injured in Fort Worth house fire
FORT WORTH, Texas - A 3-year-old boy and his mother are being treated for burns after their Fort Worth home caught fire Friday afternoon. Fort Worth fire officials said the fire started just after 2:15 p.m., in the back of the single-story home. The boy has serious but non-life threatening...
