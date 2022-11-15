ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kaysville, UT

KUTV

Police searching for missing teen with autism last seen in Herriman

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — UPDATE: Police said the 17-year-old teen was found safe around 9 p.m. "Thanks to everyone who helped locate him." ORIGINAL: Police are searching for a missing teen with autism who was last seen in Herriman. They said 17-year-old Jacob White was near Herriman High...
HERRIMAN, UT
KUTV

One person in critical condition after stabbing at Herriman dog park

HERRIMAN, Utah (KUTV) — One person is in critical condition after a stabbing at a Salt Lake County park. Officials with the Herriman Police Department said the incident took place at the K9 Memorial Dog Park at 5105 West Herriman Main Street Thursday night. According to police, a 37-year-old...
HERRIMAN, UT
Gephardt Daily

Lehi man mixes alcohol and meds, destroys his home and then some

LEHI, Utah, Nov. 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police responding to a resident’s concern about a hole in the wall and a bullet on his floor found a neighbor had shot up the place. Officers made contact with the homeowner in the adjoining town home “who answered the...
LEHI, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Suspects identified after burglary at church meeting house

PERRY, Utah — Police in Perry, Utah say they’ve identified the juveniles responsible for a recent burglary. The burglary, as well as vandalism, happened on Nov. 11 at a meeting house of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The damage to the meeting house is extensive,...
PERRY, UT

