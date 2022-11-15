Read full article on original website
KUTV
Suspect arrested in West Valley hit-and-run that left new father dead; DA files charges
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A suspect is in custody almost a week after a hit-and-run in West Valley that left a new father dead. The West Valley City Police Department issued a statement Saturday that Jose Julian Marin Flores, 21, has been booked into jail, and the district attorney has officially filed charges against him.
KUTV
Police searching for missing teen with autism last seen in Herriman
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — UPDATE: Police said the 17-year-old teen was found safe around 9 p.m. "Thanks to everyone who helped locate him." ORIGINAL: Police are searching for a missing teen with autism who was last seen in Herriman. They said 17-year-old Jacob White was near Herriman High...
KUTV
Taylorsville daycare worker arrested after allegedly abusing 2-year-old
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A daycare employee in Taylorsville has been arrested after allegedly abusing a child under her care. Police said Juana Noyola, 67, worked at ABC/Tilley Time Daycare located at 4579 S 1175 W in Taylorsville. They said a mother picked up her children from the daycare...
KUTV
Police arrest 22-year-old man after recovering 'large amount' of illegal drugs
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A man was arrested after police said he possessed a distributable amount of illegal drugs. Officers in Salt Lake City were patrolling a "focus area" just after 1 a.m. on Tuesday near 1000 West North Temple Street. They said a car was stopped for...
KUTV
One person in critical condition after stabbing at Herriman dog park
HERRIMAN, Utah (KUTV) — One person is in critical condition after a stabbing at a Salt Lake County park. Officials with the Herriman Police Department said the incident took place at the K9 Memorial Dog Park at 5105 West Herriman Main Street Thursday night. According to police, a 37-year-old...
KUTV
Man accused of killing 2 boys in alleged DUI crash says drug tests were taken illegally
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Attorneys for the man accused of driving while high on methamphetamine, ultimately killing two young Eagle Mountain boys in a horrific car crash, are arguing authorities violated his Fourth Amendment rights while gathering evidence. Kent Cody Barlow, 25, was arrested May 2 after Utah...
ksl.com
Taylorsville day care employee arrested, accused of abusing young boy
TAYLORSVILLE — A Taylorsville day care employee has been arrested and accused of abusing a 2-year-old boy in her care. Juana Petatan Loyola, 67, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on Thursday for investigation of aggravated child abuse. On Nov. 2, a mother dropped off her 2-year-old...
ksl.com
Utahn charged with causing crash that killed 2 toddlers claims drug tests were illegal
PROVO — An Eagle Mountain man accused of driving recklessly and causing a crash that killed two young children who were playing in a corral has filed a motion seeking to prevent a jury from seeing the results of his blood and urine tests from that day. Defense attorney...
Police investigating ‘accidental’ child fatality in Taylorsville
The Taylorsville Police department (TPD) is investigating the fatal shooting of a 3-year-old boy that took place around 12:15 a.m. on Thursday.
“It’s heartbreaking”: Neighbors react to 3-year-old boy fatally shot
According to Taylorsville Police, a 3-year-old boy was accidentally shot in his home Wednesday night at Thornhill Apartments.
Tooele man arrested for allegedly assaulting and murdering his roommate
A man has been booked into the Tooele County Detention Center on Thursday, Nov. 17, in connection with the death of another man.
KUTV
Police arrest Tooele man after victim found dead in possible domestic violence incident
TOOELE, Utah (KUTV) — One man is dead and another is behind bars after a police in Tooele responded to a call of an unconscious man who wasn't breathing, according to authorities. Dispatch fielded a call at about 2:25 a.m. Thursday about an unresponsive 60-year-old man at a home...
kmyu.tv
4-vehicle crash in Roy hospitalizes 2 people, fight breaks out with gun being drawn
ROY, Utah (KUTV) — A four-vehicle crash Wednesday in Roy sent two people to the hospital and caused a fight that ended with a gun being drawn. Stuart Hackworth with the Roy Police Department said the incident happened just before 2 p.m. near 5400 South and 1900 West. He...
KUTV
Man killed in West Valley City hit-and-run had just become new father, dad says
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A Salt Lake City dad is struggling to sleep after a driver hit and killed his son. Robert Lewis said his 39-year-old son, Joel Lewis, was on the phone while crossing the street when he was hit. “He was just talking to his mother...
Centerville teen dies after being hit by car on crosswalk
A 16-year-old teen has died from her injuries after getting hit by a car while walking on a crosswalk last week in Centerville.
Large police presence to incident in Ogden on Harrison boulevard
A large police presence is responding to an incident in Ogden near the corner of 36 Street and Harrison boulevard.
Community mourns loss of deputy killed in Lehi car crash
A Salt Lake County Sheriff's Office deputy was identified as the man killed in a car crash involving a cement truck over the weekend.
Gephardt Daily
Lehi man mixes alcohol and meds, destroys his home and then some
LEHI, Utah, Nov. 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police responding to a resident’s concern about a hole in the wall and a bullet on his floor found a neighbor had shot up the place. Officers made contact with the homeowner in the adjoining town home “who answered the...
kslnewsradio.com
Suspects identified after burglary at church meeting house
PERRY, Utah — Police in Perry, Utah say they’ve identified the juveniles responsible for a recent burglary. The burglary, as well as vandalism, happened on Nov. 11 at a meeting house of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The damage to the meeting house is extensive,...
KUTV
2 construction workers treated for burns after container bursts at Salt Lake Airport
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Two individuals were injured Friday when a container "exploded" during construction at the new Salt Lake International Airport, according to authorities. Airport officials initially said the container was full of paint, but have since said it was "another liquid." They said the airport is...
