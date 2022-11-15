Jay Leno joked about ‘burning his check writing hand’ years before freak accident caused by his 1907 White Steam Car

THE car that severely burned Jay Leno after catching fire has been identified as a 1907 White Steam model - which Leno previously joked could "burn my check-writing hand."

Leno showed off this vintage vehicle on a 2012 episode of Jay Leno’s Garage, where the comedian also made a point of saying that the automobile’s boiler was incapable of bursting.

Jay Leno describes his 1907 White Steam car on a 2012 episode on his show Jay Leno’s Garage Credit: YouTube/ Jay Leno's Garage

Leno said: “Thomas White [inventor of the 1907 White Steam] was the first guy to come up with a totally new type of boiler.

“Prior to that [1907 White Steam release], you’d build a fire under a big canister and a fire to boil, and you’d wait 20 minutes to a half hour, whatever it is, to make steam, and then you’d go.

“What this [1907 White Steam] has is like a single strand. You’re only heating up a few quarts, maybe a quart of water at a time, so consequently, [the boiler] can’t blow up.”

While Leno wasn’t injured by his 1907 White Steam boiler, he was burned while attempting to unclog a fuel line.

Fuel was sprayed on Leno that was ignited by a spark, Fox reports.

Fuel is burned outside the cylinders that drive a steam engine, typically by a boiler heated by a burner.

This burner needs gasoline fuel to work — hence Leno’s work on the vehicle’s fuel line.

Leno’s 30-horsepower 1907 White Steam car is the second White Steam in his extensive auto collection.

Leno’s other White Steam vehicle is a third smaller than the one he was injured working on.

The multimillionaire comedian’s 30 horsepower 1907 White Steam car has an engine that Leno and his team 3D printed.

During the larger 1907 White Steam vehicle’s episode of Jay Leno’s Garage, Leno is shown having trouble controlling flames while lighting the car’s pilot.

The vehicle’s pilot is similar to a water heater, since gas comes in as a liquid, and the liquid goes through a metal pipe which is heated by the pilot flame before turning into gas that feeds the burner.

As Leno lit the pilot, he said: “Notice how I burned my hand... I don’t want to burn my check writing hand, or the guys won’t be able to get paid.”

A White Steam car would cost $4500 in 1907 or around $135,368.45 today.

In a statement to Variety, Leno said: “I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire. I am ok. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet.”