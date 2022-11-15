ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

foxsanantonio.com

Best of the best compete at Mariachi Extravaganza at the Alamo City

SAN ANTONIO - The UTSA’s Mariachi group is competing at the Mariachi Extravaganza. The National Music Festival has been going on all week over at the Lila Cockrell theatre in downtown San Antonio. The competition brings middle school, high school, and college teams from around the country to go...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Help Wellness 4 Warriors raise $13,000 to bring Christmas joy to veterans

SAN ANTONIO - A local non-profit is asking for your help to bring Christmas joy to our military veterans. Wellness 4 Warriors has launched its annual Adopt a Warrior for Christmas. Shaunnesy Rodriguez and Kasey Sheridan are both with Wellness 4 Warriors and returning champions. They're joined by some special...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Grupo Firme, other downtown events to plan ahead for this weekend

SAN ANTONIO (KABB/WOAI) - You've probably heard the name, Grupo Firme. The Grammy award-winning band are no strangers to San Antonio, they've garnered crowds of thousands here before. They're back at the Alamodome Saturday and they're expecting to see big crowds, so if you plan to attend, be prepared. "The...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

First look inside new the new Alamo Collections Center

SAN ANTONIO - For the first time, we are giving you a sneak peek inside the new Alamo Collections Center. The center, located behind the historic church, is the first new construction on the ground since the 1950s. Until now, guests were only able to see about 1 percent of Alamo artifacts.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Weekend Fun Alert! Luminaria lights up downtown with art and music

The most prominent arts festival in South Texas is coming to San Antonio this weekend. The annual festival inspires San Antonio audiences with performances and installations by regional, national, and international artists whose stories and styles transform streets, buildings, and theatres into a place of dreams and imagination for one festive night.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

San Antonio reacts to west Texas earthquake felt here in the Alamo City

SAN ANTONIO (KABB/WOAI) - It lasted less than 60 seconds and left some shook. A 5.3 magnitude earthquake in west Texas felt here in San Antonio was surprising for most. "I have no idea if there's ever really been an earthquake here, so I think we can rest assure that it's an unusual occurrence to San Antonio and of course we're hoping that everyone's okay," says Ken Slavin, with communications for San Antonio College.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

The skating rink at Travis Park is officially open!

SAN ANTONIO - If you don't plan on traveling for the holidays, how about ice skating with your friends and family? It's a seasonal favorite and it's officially open! We're talking about the ice skating rink at Travis park. The rink is expected to attract thousands of skaters through the...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Rainy weekend ahead as cold front expected to move through San Antonio area

SAN ANTONIO - Friday is our first completely cloudy day as low level moisture begins pushing north before a cold front arrives tonight. Also, an area of low pressure will be developing southeast of Brownsville over the gulf and slowly moving north. As this low slowly moves north, moisture will continue to pump into our region with drizzle and patches of rain likely by tonight through Saturday.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Cowboy Breakfast in jeopardy of not happening in 2023, organizers say

SAN ANTONIO - It was always the unofficial way to kick off the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo, but next year's Cowboy Breakfast may be in jeopardy. Organizers of the Cowboy Breakfast said they just have not been able to meet their fundraising goal with higher costs, so this tradition of free breakfast may not be happening.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Meals on Wheels opens new and bigger headquarters

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio's Meals on Wheels will now be able to serve more people a warm meal. The nonprofit opened its new Campus of Grace Friday, marked with a special grand opening ceremony. The new Meals on Wheels headquarters, located on Danbury near 410 and Nacogdoches is larger...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

Driver killed in major accident on the South Side

SAN ANTONIO – At least one person has died following a major accident on the south side Friday night, according to the San Antonio Police Department. Police said the accident happened in the Northbound lanes of IH-35 S near Zarzamora at around 6:45 p.m. According to authorities, the driver...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

New Braunfels QB recovering after being electrocuted, falling from utility pole

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - A New Braunfels Unicorns quarterback is on the mend after a harrowing accident just a day before he was to start his first playoff game. According to a GoFundMe page, Leighton Adams was climbing a utility pole on Nov. 10 when he was electrocuted and fell 20-30 feet to the ground. Adams was rushed to a San Antonio hospital in critical condition, with burns on both arms and hands, a fractured vertebrae and a damaged ankle, which required surgery.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX

