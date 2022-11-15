Read full article on original website
Best of the best compete at Mariachi Extravaganza at the Alamo City
SAN ANTONIO - The UTSA’s Mariachi group is competing at the Mariachi Extravaganza. The National Music Festival has been going on all week over at the Lila Cockrell theatre in downtown San Antonio. The competition brings middle school, high school, and college teams from around the country to go...
Fans attending Grupo Firme concert at the Alamodome should plan to arrive early, city says
SAN ANTONIO -- If you plan on singing 'Calidad' with the rest of the 'Grupo Firme' fans this Saturday, the city is suggesting to get to the Alamodome early to avoid heavy traffic. The city says the award-winning Mexican band is expected to bring in a crowd of approximately 30,000.
Help Wellness 4 Warriors raise $13,000 to bring Christmas joy to veterans
SAN ANTONIO - A local non-profit is asking for your help to bring Christmas joy to our military veterans. Wellness 4 Warriors has launched its annual Adopt a Warrior for Christmas. Shaunnesy Rodriguez and Kasey Sheridan are both with Wellness 4 Warriors and returning champions. They're joined by some special...
The San Antonio Zoo kicks off their annual Holiday lights event with special ceremony
SAN ANTONIO - Over at the San Antonio Zoo, a special lighting ceremony and ribbon cutting were held to kick off their Holiday Zoo lights. The zoo says the tradition is bigger and brighter than before with more activities and shopping opportunities for guests, and no holiday celebration would be complete without the big man in the red coat.
Grupo Firme, other downtown events to plan ahead for this weekend
SAN ANTONIO (KABB/WOAI) - You've probably heard the name, Grupo Firme. The Grammy award-winning band are no strangers to San Antonio, they've garnered crowds of thousands here before. They're back at the Alamodome Saturday and they're expecting to see big crowds, so if you plan to attend, be prepared. "The...
First look inside new the new Alamo Collections Center
SAN ANTONIO - For the first time, we are giving you a sneak peek inside the new Alamo Collections Center. The center, located behind the historic church, is the first new construction on the ground since the 1950s. Until now, guests were only able to see about 1 percent of Alamo artifacts.
Weekend Fun Alert! Luminaria lights up downtown with art and music
The most prominent arts festival in South Texas is coming to San Antonio this weekend. The annual festival inspires San Antonio audiences with performances and installations by regional, national, and international artists whose stories and styles transform streets, buildings, and theatres into a place of dreams and imagination for one festive night.
2023 San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo organizers release final list of entertainers
SAN ANTONIO - Organizers have released the final group of entertainers for next year's San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo. Randy Rogers Band, Cole Swindell, William Beckmann, Flatland Cavalry and the Turnpike Troubadours have been added to the lineup that already includes the likes of Lynyrd Skynyrd, Keith Urban, Alabama and Nelly.
PHONE BANK: Healing Hearts Telethon in honor of former Fox San Antonio anchor
SAN ANTONIO - It’s a big day for us. Our phone bank for the Healing Hearts Gala is underway. The phone lines are open, and we have people standing by ready to take your call. We are raising money for cancer patients in honor of our friend, former Fox...
San Antonio reacts to west Texas earthquake felt here in the Alamo City
SAN ANTONIO (KABB/WOAI) - It lasted less than 60 seconds and left some shook. A 5.3 magnitude earthquake in west Texas felt here in San Antonio was surprising for most. "I have no idea if there's ever really been an earthquake here, so I think we can rest assure that it's an unusual occurrence to San Antonio and of course we're hoping that everyone's okay," says Ken Slavin, with communications for San Antonio College.
San Antonians react to 5.3 magnitude earthquake felt in west Texas, including El Paso
A 5.3 magnitude earthquake was felt in El Paso Wednesday. The earthquake happened in Toyah, Texas about 200 miles east of El Paso, according to the United States Geological Survey. Multiple residents reported feeling the ground shake around 2:32 p.m., which is when the earthquake began. People in San Antonio...
The skating rink at Travis Park is officially open!
SAN ANTONIO - If you don't plan on traveling for the holidays, how about ice skating with your friends and family? It's a seasonal favorite and it's officially open! We're talking about the ice skating rink at Travis park. The rink is expected to attract thousands of skaters through the...
Rainy weekend ahead as cold front expected to move through San Antonio area
SAN ANTONIO - Friday is our first completely cloudy day as low level moisture begins pushing north before a cold front arrives tonight. Also, an area of low pressure will be developing southeast of Brownsville over the gulf and slowly moving north. As this low slowly moves north, moisture will continue to pump into our region with drizzle and patches of rain likely by tonight through Saturday.
Cowboy Breakfast in jeopardy of not happening in 2023, organizers say
SAN ANTONIO - It was always the unofficial way to kick off the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo, but next year's Cowboy Breakfast may be in jeopardy. Organizers of the Cowboy Breakfast said they just have not been able to meet their fundraising goal with higher costs, so this tradition of free breakfast may not be happening.
Over 300 dogs and cats at the Animal Defense League receive special Thanksgiving meal
SAN ANTONIO - It's not just humans who enjoy a nice Thanksgiving feast. In San Antonio, more than 300 shelter dogs and cats gave thanks, as they "dined like kings". The Animal Defense League on Nacogdoches Road., is celebrating the 7th Annual Thanksgiving Meal, provided by the fine folks at Pawderosa Ranch.
Meals on Wheels opens new and bigger headquarters
SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio's Meals on Wheels will now be able to serve more people a warm meal. The nonprofit opened its new Campus of Grace Friday, marked with a special grand opening ceremony. The new Meals on Wheels headquarters, located on Danbury near 410 and Nacogdoches is larger...
UTSA's Harris still in line for post season honor
UTSA's stud QB Frank Harris is on just about every watch list in the country, and recently made it through another cut list for the Davey O'Brien Award. Here's more.
Driver killed in major accident on the South Side
SAN ANTONIO – At least one person has died following a major accident on the south side Friday night, according to the San Antonio Police Department. Police said the accident happened in the Northbound lanes of IH-35 S near Zarzamora at around 6:45 p.m. According to authorities, the driver...
New Braunfels QB recovering after being electrocuted, falling from utility pole
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas - A New Braunfels Unicorns quarterback is on the mend after a harrowing accident just a day before he was to start his first playoff game. According to a GoFundMe page, Leighton Adams was climbing a utility pole on Nov. 10 when he was electrocuted and fell 20-30 feet to the ground. Adams was rushed to a San Antonio hospital in critical condition, with burns on both arms and hands, a fractured vertebrae and a damaged ankle, which required surgery.
"It's a new car!" Hospital sign falls on vehicle as owner waits in emergency room
When bad news is delivered from emergency room doctors it doesn't usually involve your car parked in the lot. That was not the case for one San Antonio woman who's been fighting for months to get repairs, after a huge hospital sign fell onto her brand new car. She turned...
