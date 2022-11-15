Snow is falling, gusty wind conditions as lake-effect snow blankets the Erie region

The first lake-effect snowstorm of the season is underway, and could bring 12 inches of snow or more to some areas of Erie County.

The National Weather Service has issued a lake-effect snow warning through 10 p.m. Thursday. Winds gusting up to 35 mph could accompany the storm. Heavy bursts of snow are likely throughout the morning in the region, with additional snowfall after sunrise through the afternoon totaling between 1 to 4 inches.

Crash closes Interstate 90 eastbound at mile marker 12

At about 5:30 a.m. on Thursday, PennDOT reported a crash on Interstate 90 at mile marker 12 in west Erie County that closes all eastbound lanes.

As of 2:30 p.m., the eastbound lanes are still closed from Exit 9 (Route 18/Girard/Platea) to Exit 16 (Route 98/Fairview/Franklin Center) due to a multi-vehicle crash. A detour is posted using Route 215, Route 20, and Route 98.

Across the state line, motorists should be aware of a crash on I-90 in Ohio, according to PennDOT. The detour is I-79 to I-80 to Ohio Route 11.

Accumulation predictions

On Thursday, rain and snow showers likely, mainly after 3 p.m. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Total daytime snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

Rain and snow showers throughout the day will turn into all snow after 7 p.m. Some thunder is also possible. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Snow will shift inland during the day Thursday, before the most organized snow bands lift north over Lake Erie by Thursday evening. Up to 10 inches of snow could fall in the snow belt on Thursday, including Edinboro, according to the National Weather Service. North East could see up to 16 inches of snow through Thursday, according to the weather service.

How much snow has fallen so far in Erie County?

The National Weather Service reported the following snow totals:

Erie: 10.1 inches on average as of 7 a.m.

Edinboro: 10.1 inches on average as of 7 a.m.

Harborcreek: 9 inches as of 5 a.m.

North East Township: 5.5 inches as of 7 a.m.

Springboro: 13.8 inches as of 7 a.m.

Cherry Hill: 12.4 inches as of 6 a.m.

Vehicle restrictions lifted

Vehicle restrictions on Interstate 90 and Interstate 86 in Erie County have been lifted. Speed limits have been restored on Interstate 79 in Erie and Crawford counties, and I-86 and portions of I-90 in Erie County, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

A speed reduction of 45 mph remains in place on I-90 from the I-79 interchange to the Ohio state line. Commercial vehicles traveling on this stretch of I-90 must move to the right lane. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway, and traffic conditions.

In Erie, the main roadways are clear, while side streets remain snow covered as of 8 a.m. Thursday. Parade Street is mostly clear, with W. 12th and State Streets cleared.

