Read full article on original website
Related
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
One injured in Barnes County rollover crash
(Valley City, ND) -- A Valley City man suffered severe non-life-threatening injuries after a crash in Barnes County Thursday afternoon. The North Dakota Highway Patrol tells WDAY Radio 30-year-old William Smith was headed southbound on Barnes County Road 22, approaching the westbound interchange of I-94 a few miles west of Valley City when he lost control of his Mazda, entered the gore and went airborne.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Moorhead man recognized for heroic action after helping rescue elderly man and dog from sinking pickup
(Fargo, ND) -- A Moorhead man talked about the moments when he helped save a driver from a pickup truck that was sinking in Hobart Lake off I-94 just west of Valley City. "We managed to get the individual out through the passenger window, and then the truck was capsizing, going down, nose down," said Richard Reidhammer.
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Body found in snow in rural Grand Forks County
NORTHWOOD, N.D. (Valley News Live) - An elderly man is dead after authorities say he froze to death outside his home. The Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Office says a mail carrier called authorities on Monday, Nov. 14 around 10:30 a.m. for a report of a man’s body in the ditch.
KNOX News Radio
TRF man seriously injured in rollover
A Thief River Falls man suffered life-threatening injuries in a rollover crash on an icy highway near Erskine (MN) this (Wed) morning. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, 36-year-old Kyle Larson was driving a minivan southbound on Highway 59 about 25 miles north of Mahnomen around 7:15 AM. Troopers say...
trfradio.com
Van Involved In Roll-Over Had Been Reported Stolen
A vehicle that was reported stolen this morning in Pennington County was located following a single vehicle roll-over accident in Polk County. According to the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, a 2013 Dodge Caravan was reported stolen this morning from the Shawn Street area just before 7am. According to the...
gowatertown.net
Rural mail carrier finds North Dakota man frozen to death
NORTHWOOD, N.D. (KFGO) – An elderly Northwood, North Dakota man has been found dead near his home. The Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Office says a rural mail carrier discovered the body of 85-year-old Gerald Thingelstad Monday morning. Investigators say they believe Thingelstad walked away from his home, became...
valleynewslive.com
Grand Forks tenant uses fire extinguisher to put out bathroom fire
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks Fire Department is reminding residents to double check that their smoke detectors and fire extinguishers are working properly. The warning comes after crews were called to 910 36th Ave. S. around 6:45 p.m. Tuesday for a report of smoke and...
KNOX News Radio
GF apartment fire quickly extinguished
Thanks to the quick actions of a tenant only minimal damage is being reported to a south Grand Forks apartment building. The Grand Forks Fire Department was called to 910 36th Avenue South around 6:45 p.m. last night (Tuesday). When crews arrived they discovered a bathroom fan had malfunctioned and started a fire in the ceiling area. A female resident who was home at the time and used a fire extinguisher to put out the flames. No residents were displaced as a result of the fire.
740thefan.com
Man rescued after becoming trapped in grain bin northwest of Fargo
COLGATE, N.D. (KFGO) – A man was taken to a Fargo hospital by ambulance after he was rescued from a grain bin on a farm in Colgate northwest of Fargo. Steele County Sheriff Wayne Beckman says the victim was awake and talking after the rescue. Beckman says the Page and Hope volunteer fire departments answered the call, at 11:40 a.m. Wednesday.
kfgo.com
Investigation underway into Crary, ND shooting incident
CRARY, N.D. (KFGO) – Ramsey County Sheriff Steve Nelson says his department is investigating a shooting that happened late Sunday afternoon at a residence in Crary. Nelson says the incident involved two men who are related. The victim was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital with...
newsdakota.com
Two Face Drug Related Charges In Barnes County
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Two men face felony Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance charges following a drug bust on October 22nd in Valley City. Valley City Police Chief Phil Hatcher said officers checked on a vehicle that was running idle for an extended period of...
valleynewslive.com
Deputy who ran against Cass Co. Sheriff not re-appointed to department
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The deputy that ran in a contentious race for Cass County Sheriff and lost will not be re-appointed to the department. Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner sent out a release saying Deputy Mat King will not receive an appointment for 2023. His last day with the department will be Dec. 31, 2022.
kfgo.com
Woman sentenced for seriously injuring Valley City nursing home resident
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (KFGO/NEWSDAKOTA) – A woman found guilty of Aggravated Assault and Reckless Endangerment in September for causing serious injury to a resident at a nursing home she worked at has been sentenced to a year and one day in prison, followed by three years of supervised release.
KNOX News Radio
EGF PD revives food donation for parking fine program
Again this year, the East Grand Forks Police Department will accept food or cash donations instead of monetary fines for certain parking violations through December. Anyone receiving a calendar parking or snow emergency parking ticket may “pay” their fine with a donation of five non-perishable food items, which will go to the East Grand Forks food shelf at holiday time.
trfradio.com
Life Threatening Injuries Reported in Single Vehicle Roll-Over Accident
Serious injuries reported following a single vehicle accident this morning in Polk County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol Kyle Allen, 36, Larson of Thief River Falls was injured when the southbound 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan he was driving left a snow and ice covered Highway 59 at milepost 320 in Knute Township.
Snowfall already causing headaches and complaints about streets in TRF
by April Scheinoha Reporter The predicted snowfall didn’t materialize last week, but it led to a few headaches
kvrr.com
Newly Elected Walsh County Commissioner Charged After Fatal Crash
WALSH CO., N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — A Grafton man is now charged with two felonies after crashing into a tree, leaving one of his passengers dead Saturday night near Edinburg. 46-year-old Chris Thompson is charged with two counts of injury or death resulting from driving under the influence. He has...
valleynewslive.com
Three brothers plead guilty in brutal beating of Grafton 20-year-old
GRAFTON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Three brothers are pleading guilty in the assault of a 20-year-old Grafton man on April 3rd, 2022. Kurtis Graver was sitting inside of his car waiting for his friend to run inside and pickup a pizza. He was then “beaten to a pulp” by...
kfgo.com
Man dies of injuries suffered in October crash
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KFGO) – The North Dakota State Patrol said a 59-year-old Gilby man died of the injuries he suffered in a one-vehicle crash in Grand Forks County. The crash happened on Oct. 28 when the man’s pickup drove off the road, entered a ditch, and struck a tree southwest of Ardoch, northwest of Grand Forks.
valleynewslive.com
Fans brave the weather in preparation for UND vs NDSU game
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - There are some rivalries that stand the test of time; the Vikings and the Packers, NDSU and SDSU, North Dakota and nice weather, battles that have been going on for decades. But none burn hotter than the rivalry between UND and NDSU. That rivalry...
Comments / 0