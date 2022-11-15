ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northwood, ND

One injured in Barnes County rollover crash

(Valley City, ND) -- A Valley City man suffered severe non-life-threatening injuries after a crash in Barnes County Thursday afternoon. The North Dakota Highway Patrol tells WDAY Radio 30-year-old William Smith was headed southbound on Barnes County Road 22, approaching the westbound interchange of I-94 a few miles west of Valley City when he lost control of his Mazda, entered the gore and went airborne.
UPDATE: Body found in snow in rural Grand Forks County

NORTHWOOD, N.D. (Valley News Live) - An elderly man is dead after authorities say he froze to death outside his home. The Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Office says a mail carrier called authorities on Monday, Nov. 14 around 10:30 a.m. for a report of a man’s body in the ditch.
TRF man seriously injured in rollover

A Thief River Falls man suffered life-threatening injuries in a rollover crash on an icy highway near Erskine (MN) this (Wed) morning. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, 36-year-old Kyle Larson was driving a minivan southbound on Highway 59 about 25 miles north of Mahnomen around 7:15 AM. Troopers say...
Van Involved In Roll-Over Had Been Reported Stolen

A vehicle that was reported stolen this morning in Pennington County was located following a single vehicle roll-over accident in Polk County. According to the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, a 2013 Dodge Caravan was reported stolen this morning from the Shawn Street area just before 7am. According to the...
Rural mail carrier finds North Dakota man frozen to death

NORTHWOOD, N.D. (KFGO) – An elderly Northwood, North Dakota man has been found dead near his home. The Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Office says a rural mail carrier discovered the body of 85-year-old Gerald Thingelstad Monday morning. Investigators say they believe Thingelstad walked away from his home, became...
Grand Forks tenant uses fire extinguisher to put out bathroom fire

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks Fire Department is reminding residents to double check that their smoke detectors and fire extinguishers are working properly. The warning comes after crews were called to 910 36th Ave. S. around 6:45 p.m. Tuesday for a report of smoke and...
GF apartment fire quickly extinguished

Thanks to the quick actions of a tenant only minimal damage is being reported to a south Grand Forks apartment building. The Grand Forks Fire Department was called to 910 36th Avenue South around 6:45 p.m. last night (Tuesday). When crews arrived they discovered a bathroom fan had malfunctioned and started a fire in the ceiling area. A female resident who was home at the time and used a fire extinguisher to put out the flames. No residents were displaced as a result of the fire.
Man rescued after becoming trapped in grain bin northwest of Fargo

COLGATE, N.D. (KFGO) – A man was taken to a Fargo hospital by ambulance after he was rescued from a grain bin on a farm in Colgate northwest of Fargo. Steele County Sheriff Wayne Beckman says the victim was awake and talking after the rescue. Beckman says the Page and Hope volunteer fire departments answered the call, at 11:40 a.m. Wednesday.
Investigation underway into Crary, ND shooting incident

CRARY, N.D. (KFGO) – Ramsey County Sheriff Steve Nelson says his department is investigating a shooting that happened late Sunday afternoon at a residence in Crary. Nelson says the incident involved two men who are related. The victim was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital with...
Two Face Drug Related Charges In Barnes County

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Two men face felony Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance charges following a drug bust on October 22nd in Valley City. Valley City Police Chief Phil Hatcher said officers checked on a vehicle that was running idle for an extended period of...
Deputy who ran against Cass Co. Sheriff not re-appointed to department

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The deputy that ran in a contentious race for Cass County Sheriff and lost will not be re-appointed to the department. Cass County Sheriff Jesse Jahner sent out a release saying Deputy Mat King will not receive an appointment for 2023. His last day with the department will be Dec. 31, 2022.
EGF PD revives food donation for parking fine program

Again this year, the East Grand Forks Police Department will accept food or cash donations instead of monetary fines for certain parking violations through December. Anyone receiving a calendar parking or snow emergency parking ticket may “pay” their fine with a donation of five non-perishable food items, which will go to the East Grand Forks food shelf at holiday time.
Life Threatening Injuries Reported in Single Vehicle Roll-Over Accident

Serious injuries reported following a single vehicle accident this morning in Polk County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol Kyle Allen, 36, Larson of Thief River Falls was injured when the southbound 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan he was driving left a snow and ice covered Highway 59 at milepost 320 in Knute Township.
Newly Elected Walsh County Commissioner Charged After Fatal Crash

WALSH CO., N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — A Grafton man is now charged with two felonies after crashing into a tree, leaving one of his passengers dead Saturday night near Edinburg. 46-year-old Chris Thompson is charged with two counts of injury or death resulting from driving under the influence. He has...
Man dies of injuries suffered in October crash

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KFGO) – The North Dakota State Patrol said a 59-year-old Gilby man died of the injuries he suffered in a one-vehicle crash in Grand Forks County. The crash happened on Oct. 28 when the man’s pickup drove off the road, entered a ditch, and struck a tree southwest of Ardoch, northwest of Grand Forks.
Fans brave the weather in preparation for UND vs NDSU game

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - There are some rivalries that stand the test of time; the Vikings and the Packers, NDSU and SDSU, North Dakota and nice weather, battles that have been going on for decades. But none burn hotter than the rivalry between UND and NDSU. That rivalry...
