SALT LAKE CITY-Thursday, Wasatch High School track and field star Madi Durrant confirmed she is signing with the University of Utah’s program during national signing day. Durrant, after winning the Class 5A track and field state title in the girl’s 400 (55.33 seconds) returns with a chance to defend her state title this upcoming spring.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO